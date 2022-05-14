Domestic Science Club
The Domestic Science Club, established in 1876, met May 5 at the home of Pat McCune in Manhattan. She hosted as the newest member for her sister Nancy Knopp. The Morning Coffee hostesses were Jean Beatty, Malley Sisson and Nancy Menz. The business meeting was conducted by President Karen Ice. New member Marilyn Corbin signed the official register and was welcomed by the members. Officers for next year were installed: president, Mary Alice Schlesener; vice president, Thyra Davis; secretary, Judi Boley; and treasurer, Anice Robel. Plans for next year, hostesses and co-hostesses, and ideas for meeting locations were discussed. It was the last meeting for DSC until September.
Manhattan Area Retired Educators Association
President Carol Adams welcome all members as well as guest speaker Annette Radina. Brenda Mann led the flag salute.
Suzanne Otto introduced the speaker, Annette Radina, the chocolatier at Radina’s Bakehouse. She shared about the history of chocolate and how it spread around the world and information about cacao beans. She explained the processes of refining and tempering chocolate on a marble or stone slab. She then offered various types of chocolate to sample. Carol thanked Annette for her presentation.
Liz Beikman moved that the minutes from the March 2 meeting be approved, Joyce Leach seconded, and the motion passed.
Carol Adams shared the treasurer’s report and commended Linda Klabunde.
Carol Bunning encouraged members to attend the KARSP convention June 15-17 in Junction City, where Bill Snyder will be the featured speaker. The convention will open with a free barbecue on Wednesday evening. Members should RSVP. The early bird cost is $81 and later registration is $86. Dues have increased from $15 to $25.
Carol Adams announced there were 25 members present, the highest since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Giving the legislative report, Linda Uthoff encouraged members to reach out to legislators about the cost of living adjustment. She reminded members to attend the League of Women Voters town hall meeting at Manhattan Public Library.
Marilyn Fox said the newsletter will come out after the May meeting so scholarship recipients can be recognized.
Sheryl Fjell announced five scholarship recipients have been selected and invited to the May meeting to be recognized along with their parents.
Joyce Leach presented the slate of officers: Brenda Mann, president; Greg Mann, president-elect; Nancy Sebelius, secretary; and Linda Klabunde, treasurer. Leo Lake moved to accept the slate of officers, Liz Beikman seconded, and the motion passed.
Liz Beikman thanked the program committee for the tour of Hale Library
Marianne Cullers encouraged members to sign up to tutor math and reading this summer.
Carol Bunning said anyone who is not receiving the Meadowlark should alert her.
Carol Adams asked that members think of ideas for programs and tours to share at the May meeting.
John Uthoff won the door prize.
It was Carol Adams’ last meeting as president, and she shared a message to the club.
Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club
Linda Schottler and Suzanne Crawford won the weekly Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club game May 9. Nancy Ryan and Carol Reinch tied for second with Tom Shields and Jerry Sloan. Debbie Fair and Sherry Downey were fourth, and Georgia Reynolds and Larry Lord were second in flight B. The club meets each Monday at 1 p.m. at the Seniors’ Center. All bridge players are encouraged to come and try duplicate bridge. For more information or partnerships, call Pam at 785-456-3117.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Robbin Cole opened the May 5 meeting by welcoming guests Carson Kober from Sunflower Children’s Collective, and Zane Francescato, Seward, Nebraska, Rotary president-elect. Robbin announced that with the help of Dwight Johnson and Leslie Bissell, four students were selected for the Rotary Youth Leadership Academy (RYLA). Volunteers are needed for the May 21 Bill Snyder Half Marathon and 5K. The annual Rotary Golf Tournament is on June 20. Dick Wertzberger is recruiting a Program Committee chair. Daryn Soldan, director of economic development, was re-introduced as a member of the club. Cup money this month goes to RYLA.
Rotarian Dede Brokesh introduced Gabriella Radina, master’s student in architectural engineering, who presented her research on the impact of artificial lights and control on patient outcomes in behavioral health settings. Gabriella provided a brief history of mental health care from the 1800s to the present. In 2014, standards for mental health facilities were developed and used by architects and engineers. After an overview of eye physiology, Gabriella went on to share insights on the use of lighting in four mental health diagnoses: depression, bipolar disorder, bulimia and schizophrenia. With each diagnosis, Gabriella presented lighting recommendations. The average length of stay for a patient in a mental health facility is seven to 10 days. She presented lighting design recommendations for each of the areas within a facility from the patient room to corridors to group spaces. May is National Mental Health Month.
In honor of Gabriella’s presentation, “Starfish” by Lisa Fipps was donated to Northview Elementary. Meetings are at noon on Thursdays at the Manhattan Country Club.
Polly Ogden-DAR
The Polly Ogden chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met May 7 and heard a program about the history of the FBI and its current practices.
Mallory Libby, who is a senior at K-State, was presented with the Healy DAR Scholarship in American History, which is a scholarship sponsored by the chapter. Libby is majoring in secondary education and minoring in history.
Several chapter members attended the state DAR conference the previous weekend in Lawrence and shared information about the conference and their experiences. During the conference, member Susan Metzger, who served as state regent the past three years, was elected honorary state regent. In addition, chapter members Laura Renfro and Nancy Williams were installed in state positions for the upcoming administration. Renfro was installed as the state corresponding secretary, and Williams was installed as the director of the northwest district.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on May 10 at the Blue Hills Room. Eight members joined the meeting. President Naci Pelis led the meeting. Karl Dean led in song, Doug Ackley led the pledge and Vera Williams gave the invocation.
President Pelis said one member had a wedding anniversary before the next meeting: Mike Holtman and Lynn (May 14).
The Solar Kiwanis board of director’s meeting for May will be at noon on May 18 at Bluestem Bistro in Aggieville. Mary Scharfe organized a social outing to watch the K-State baseball team play KU on May 6. Doug Denning and his wife Gloria and Charlie Sargent and his wife Shar also attended along with several guests of Scharfes. The board of directors will discuss how to handle the donations from Grow Green Match day.
Pelis led the program. She passed out cards to each club member present with different people shown on each card and it summarized each person’s employment status, social activities and family life. Members discussed how to best recruit each person based on possible objections each person might have to joining as listed on each card.
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room. The next meeting will be on May 17, and the program will be Solarian and Division 4 Lt. Gov. Vera Williams giving a presentation titled “What is Kiwanis and How It Is Organized.” Guests and potential new members should contact Secretary Doug Ackley (rda@ksu.edu or 785-539-4945) with questions. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.