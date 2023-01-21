American
Association of
University Women
The AAUW Manhattan Branch met at 6 p.m. Jan. 9 at the Manhattan Public Library with 40 attendees. President Usha Reddi opened the meeting with introductions of in-person and online guests. The meeting provided an opportunity to meet legislators, share information on AAUW, and foster communications. Kansas House Rep. Mike Dodson, District 67, and Rep. Kenny Titus, District 51; and US Sen. Roger Marshall’s staff member Abbi Rankin attended and provided introductions and acknowledged AAUW’s work.
Dodson encouraged visiting www.kslegislature.org to learn more about the Kansas legislature, committees, and meetings. He serves on four committees, including Veterans and Military and Elections. Titus holds degrees from K-State and a juris doctorate from the KU School of Law and has been in public service for about 10 years. He serves on the Water, Judiciary, and Corrections and Juvenile Justice committees. Rankin said she was interested in sharing information about AAUW. The senator’s office can help with federal agencies, immigration, visa problems, etc.
Tresa Landis, AAUW state board liaison, gave a presentation on AAUW’s history, mission, values, focus, and priorities. AAUW was founded in 1881 by a small group of female college graduates who banded together to promote higher education and career advancement for women. It was one of the first organized efforts to enhance opportunities for women. The AAUW Manhattan branch was established in 1920. It currently has monthly programs, provides K-State scholarships for non-traditional students and STEM scholarships for 7th grade girls, and hosts an annual International Women’s Day event on March 8.
Tresa discussed how AAUW’s public policy priorities are developed and guide advocacy efforts. Key priorities are removing bias from education, fighting for fair pay and economic equity, and advancing women in leadership to increase representation at upper levels and attain greater compensation.
Past President Marlene VerBrugge announced that the book “D is for Democracy: A Citizen’s Alphabet” will be donated to the library in honor of the political officials participating in the program.
The next branch meeting is at 6 p.m. Feb. 13 in the public library. Kristi Curtis-Baker and Jayme Morris-Hardeman will present a program on The Formation and Role of True Colors. For more information visit https://manhattan-ks.aauw.net/ or email manhattanksaauw@gmail.com.
Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club
Elizabeth Jankord and Dianne Childs won the Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club game Jan. 16. Graham Rose and Sharon Kriss were second. Suzanne Crawford and Katha Hurt were third, Kathleen Oldfather and Katie Philp were fourth, and Iris Schmitt and Carol Reinsch were fifth. The club meets at the Seniors’ Center each Monday at 1 p.m. and invites all bridge players. For partnerships, call Pam at 785-456-3117.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Steven Graham opened the Jan. 12 meeting by welcoming Konza Rotarian Rick Hernandez. Steven acknowledged the passing of Angie Fryer, spouse of Rotarian Tom Fryer, and Rotarian Ed Seaton. Rotarian Jeff Sackrider was recognized as one of the 15 under 40 by the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce. Steven acknowledged the contributions of Past President Betty Stevens, noting that she recently moved to Tennessee. Bob Ward gave the Foundation update, sharing the group is halfway towards its annual goal. He commended Ed Seaton’s commitment to Rotary, receiving a check from Ed two days after his passing. Randy Peterson presented the December cup money to Robbin Cole, executive director of Pawnee Mental Health.
Cole introduced the slate of officers for 2023-2024, including Mitzi Richards, president; Randy Peterson, president-elect; and Chris Culbertson, vice president. Cup Money for January goes to Be Able.
Rotarian Vern Henricks introduced Rick Hernandez, executive director of the Flint Hills Community Clinic. In 2022, the clinic served 1,000 patients. Individuals treated are uninsured with income at or below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines (ages 19-65). Minor and acute illnesses, such as diabetes, weight loss, and more are treated. The clinic has three paid staff. A majority of services are provided by volunteer medical staff. Sixty percent of the funding comes from KDHE grant dollars, Memorial Hospital Association, BCBS KS, the City of Manhattan, Konza United Way, and GMCF. The remainder is from churches, civic clubs, foundations, corporations, and individuals. The clinic collaborates with Be Able, Shepherd’s Crossing, and more. Manhattan Free Clinic/Flint Hills Community Clinic, Inc. is currently rebranding. The Clinic was started 18 years ago by Rotarian Jim Reed.
In honor of Rick’s presentation, “There’s a Hole in the Log in the Bottom of the Lake” will be donated to Lee Elementary.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on Jan. 17 at the Blue Hills Room. There were 11 members present and one guest, Russell Plaschka. Club President Chad Tepe led the meeting. Warren Prawl led the song, Jeff Morris led the pledge and Charlie Sargent gave the invocation.
The Kansas District Kiwanis Mid-Year Conference will be March 11 at the Salina Hilton Garden Inn. This is for all Kansas Kiwanis Divisions. Registration fee will be $65 per person and will include lunch. Michael Mulhaul, Kiwanis International Trustee, will be a guest.
Solarian Suzanne Ryan-Numrich introduced Dr. Melvin “Hunter” Hunt and they showed slides of their 2022 trip to Tanzania and their safari to the Ngorongoro Crater. The crater is known for being the largest inactive and intact volcanic caldera in the whole world and is listed as one of the seven natural wonders of the world. Ryan-Numrich and Dr. Hunt showed slides of morethan 30 animals they encountered while on safari in the crater.
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room next to RC McGraw’s in the Blue Hills Shopping Center. The next meeting will be on Jan. 24 and Solarian Charlie Sargent will introduce Michelle Sink, area director of Kansas Big Brothers-Big Sisters. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.