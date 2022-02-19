Gamma
Omicron-ESA
Members of Gamma Omicron chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha met on Feb. 9 at the home of DeAdre Strouts. Krystin Guggisberg with Laundry Love gave the educational. Members gave monetary donations along with various hygiene items for use as needed for their clients.
At the last social on Jan. 26, members had “Dining for Disaster,” and raised $185 for the state’s disaster fund.
Reports were given by committee chairs regarding donations made for the state’s three philanthropic projects to include: Heartspring, Goodwill Industries, and Capper Foundation organization.
The next Kansas State meeting will be Feb. 18-20 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Manhattan. District J is the host district for this meeting. The next social will be at Brenda Schaffer’s home on Feb. 23. Members plan to decorate cookies at this meeting, and the next business meeting will be March 9 at Brenda Schaffer’s home.
Those interested in learning more about Gamma Omicron and Epsilon Sigma Alpha can contact Judy Ahrens at jahrens@cox.net or 785-477-0564 or DeAdre Strouts at strouts@cox.net or 785-477-0134.
Manhattan
Duplicate Bridge Club
Georgia Reynolds and David Mills were first in flights A and B at the Educational Fund Game at the Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club Feb. 14. Linda Schottler and Dan Otto were second, Elizabeth Jankord and Dianne Childs were third, and Kathleen Oldfather and Katie Philp were fourth in flight A and second in flight B. The club meets each Monday at 1 p.m. at the Seniors’ Center and encourages all bridge players to come and try duplicate bridge. For partnerships, call Pam at 785-456-3117.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Robbin Cole opened the Feb. 10 meeting by welcoming guests Jennifer Francois (College of Health and Human Sciences), Kristen Little (Sen. Jerry Moran’s office) and Joe Mocnik (dean of K-State Libraries). Foundation Chair Bob Ward recognized Gary Clark with a Paul Harris Fellow plus 2. Club elections were held last week. New and returning officers and board members will begin their terms in July. The Rotary Peace Fellowship is available for qualified individuals to earn a Master’s degree or complete a professional certificate in peace and conflict studies. For more about the Rotary Peace Fellowship, eligibility and the application process, email manhattanrotaryclub@gmail.com.
President-elect Steven Graham introduced Mike Beam, Kansas Secretary of Agriculture, who discussed the $67 billion Kansas agriculture industry. He said 87% of the Kansas landscape is agriculture land, 85% of farms are family-owned, and Kansas ranks fifth in the nation in total value-added ag production. Ag sectors are beef cattle, animal slaughtering, grain farming, meat processed from carcasses, and equipment manufacturing. The Kansas Department of Agriculture, located in Riley County, partners with K-State on projects such as soil conservation, feed and dairy testing, incident and emergency management, and the value-added foods lab. The department employs more than 300 students. The Kansas Ag Stress Mental Health Assistance program (KSAgStress.org) provides resources for coping with ag-related stress. The department has a grant from USDA to market the site.
In honor of Secretary Beam’s presentation, the book “No Small Potatoes” was donated to Oliver Brown Elementary School. Cup money for February supports Shepherd’s Crossing. This month there is a 4:1 match. Manhattan Rotary Club meets Thursdays at noon at the Manhattan Country Club.
Riley County
Historical Society
Riley County Historical Museum staff members participated in KMAN’s In Focus radio segment in December and January. The topic for December was holiday traditions in Riley County and the one for January was Kansas Day traditions. Ron Wilson, the director of the Huck Boyd National Institute for Rural Development, shared some of his cowboy poetry during the January program.
The InFocus program on Feb. 21 will feature local information related to Black History Month. Aileen June Wang, a curator at the Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art, will discuss the Gordon Parks and Doug Barrett exhibits currently on display at the Beach museum and Allana Parker, museum director, will share stories of local Black families.
Three new members have been appointed to serve on the Museum Board of Trustees. They include Marcia Rozell, Commission District 1; Christine Benne, Commission District 2; and Marla Day, Commission District 3.