Flint Hills
Woodturners Club
Twenty people participated in the FHW zoom meeting at 9 a.m. Nov. 13. Club officer elections were held, and the following officers were unanimously elected: president, David Delker; vice president, Joe Beck; secretary, Barbara Drolet; treasurer, Ross Hirst; program director, Steve Bietau; operations, Tom Shields; and member-at-;arge/AAW liaison, Heather Marusiak.
Club member Vaughn Graber demonstrated traditional and open segmented turning. Information included planning a design, making and using sleds and zero clearance throat plates, calculating segment number/length/thickness/angle, cutting pieces using the sleds, glue ups, assembly and finishing.
Show & Tell participants included Don Baker, Vaughn Graber, Victor Schwarz, Tom Shields, Ross Hirst, Heather Marusiak and David Delker.
The next meeting will be Dec. 18 with a demonstration of photographing your turning by member David Delker. The January meeting will be a rescheduled interactive remote demonstration by Rudy Lopez. Information on how to become a member and the upcoming monthly program schedule can be found at flinthillswoodturners.org.
Manhattan
Duplicate Bridge Club
Linda Schottler and Judy Hildreth won the weekly Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club game Nov. 29. Georgia Reynolds and Suzanne Crawford were second, and Kathleen Oldfather and Katie Philp were third in flight A and first in flight B. Sharon Kriss and Robin Spencer were second in flight B. The club meets each Monday at the Seniors’ Center and invites all bridge players. For partnerships, call Pam at 785-456-3117.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on Nov. 23 at the Blue Hills Room. Eight members joined the meeting along with guest Brian Pelis Jr. President Naci Pelis led the meeting. Karl Dean led the song, Greg Doering led the pledge and Jeff Morris gave the invocation.
Pelis said one member had a birthday before the next meeting: Jim Jorns (Nov. 27). Two club members had a wedding anniversary before the next meeting: Ron and Vera Williams (Nov. 24).
If any Solarians can help work at the Evening Kiwanis pancake feed from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 11, contact Kitty Pursley, mhkkiwanis@gmail.com or 904-599-2904.
The program was introduced by Solarian Greg Doering and was Casey Smithson, City of Manhattan Parks superintendent. Smithson graduated from K-State with a degree in parks and resource management and went to work for the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks. He has worked for the City of Manhattan for eight years. Despite the issues with the COVID-19 pandemic, Manhattan Parks and Rec completed three major new projects: Douglas Center renovation, Susan B. Anthony Middle School recreation center, and the Dwight D. Eisenhower Middle School recreation center. The Parks division includes forestry, city parks, cemeteries, horticulture and park maintenance.
The club met again at noon on Nov. 30 at the Blue Hills Room. Ten members join the meeting along with guest Brian Pelis Jr. President Naci Pelis led the meeting. Mary Scharfe led in song, Jim Bach led the pledge and Jeff Morris gave the invocation.
Pelis said one member with a birthday before the next meeting: Greg Doering (Dec. 6).
Solarian John Schlender was in the hospital in Kansas City with heart issues but is resting comfortably.
The program was introduced by Solarian Ron Williams and was Chase Stephens, Salvation Army Red Shield coordinator for Riley County. Stephens said the Salvation Army began in 1865 by Edward Booth in London, England. Booth noticed that cab horses were treated better than low-income humans. Booth authored The Cab Horse Charter which addressed human rights. Joseph McFee, a dockworker, placed a metal pot on the dock asking for contributions to help the unfortunate and that is how the Red Kettle theme began. Booth’s wife started a Purity Crusade in order to try to protect young girls of that era. Today, the Salvation Army provides emergency assistance for underprivileged residents including rent, utilities, clothing and non-narcotic prescriptions. The local Salvation Army store provided $43,219 in assistance in 2021. It also sponsors a Harvester’s truck food give away the fourth Tuesday of each month in the Dillards parking lot at Third and Leavenworth.
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room. The club will meet on Dec. 7. Advance reservations are not necessary. Contact Secretary Doug Ackley (rda@ksu.edu or 785-539-4945) to verify where we are meeting. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers (male and female) dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.
Welcome Club
The Welcome Club of Manhattan met Nov. 18 at the Blue Hills Room with President Carolee Fairbanks presiding.
Karen Tinkler, second vice president for programs, introduced the guest speaker, Nate McClendon, teaching artist at the Mariana Kistler Beach Museum of Art. Nate shared information on exhibits at the museum.
Treasurer Connie Schmidt gave the financial report. Sallie Hibbs was welcomed as a new member. Fran Magdziak was the guest of Sharon Zierlein. Mildred Armstrong won the free lunch ticket. President Carolee presented long-stemmed roses to members celebrating November birthdays: Mary Hemphill, Lynn Bowles, Maurine Pruitt and Judy Anderson.
December activities include First Tuesday Bunko Dec. 7; Third Monday Bunko Dec. 20; Hand and Foot cards Dec. 9, Coffee Time Dec. 10. The December luncheon will be at the Blue Hills Room Dec. 16 and will feature holiday music by The Church Ladies.
The Welcome Club is open to all new and current members of the Manhattan community. For more information call Sharon Zierlein, membership chair, 785-282-0594, or Carolee Fairbanks, president, 785-410-3502, for club activities or reservations.