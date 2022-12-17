American Legion Auxiliary
The Pearce Keller Unit 17 Auxiliary meeting of Dec. 5 began with First Vice President Angela Coleman calling order at 6 p.m. Susan Bergsten gave the opening prayer followed by a moment of silence in memory of POWs and MIAs. The group then recited the Pledge of Allegiance and the Preamble to the Constitution of the American Legion Auxiliary.
Secretary Charlene Redman took the roll call with 14 members, of which nine were on the executive board or officers. Charlene read the minutes of the November meeting. There was one correction.
Sharon Pollman gave the treasurer’s report for November, which was approved as read and will be filed for audit.
The club received a note from the Manhattan Emergency Shelter with an envelope for the annual donations.
The group served 47 adults and four children at the chicken and noodles dinner. The turkey run served 1,100 people this year.
“Mingle and Jingle” Christmas open house is from 4 to 9 p.m. Dec. 16 at the post home. Wreaths Across America is Dec. 17 at the Veteran’s Cemetery near the Manhattan Airport. The next Auxiliary dinner will be Jan. 5 with meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas, rolls, salad and dessert. Volunteers for dessert include Donna Morgan, Sue, Lorene Oppy, Leana Johnson and Charlene. Mid-winter Forum is Feb. 3-5. The Auxiliary needs to provide 200 cookies for the three-day event. Donna Morgan made a motion and Tammy Meyer seconded for the auxiliary to make and serve biscuits and gravy on Feb. 5. Motion carried. There will be door prizes for the Kansas and Legion trivia contest. Tentative Poppy Day is May 6.
Susan presented a bill of $58.57 for chicken.
The next regular meeting is at 6 p.m. Jan. 9. Susan gave the closing prayer and Angela adjourned the meeting.
Bonfire 4-H Club
On Nov. 14, the Bonfire 4-H Club decided to continue their traditions of Adopt-a-Family and Christmas Caroling. Members will meet in December to go shopping at Walmart for three children. Later in the month the club will sing holiday songs for Home of the Flint Hills residents. Mrs. Wiebers announced Showcase will be the end of February and encouraged members to begin preparing presentations and performances.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Steven Graham opened the Dec. 8 meeting by welcoming Rotarian Phil Mattox from Fort Riley with Operation Santa Claus. Next, Bob Ward introduced speaker Carol Wheeler, the district coordinator for the Paul Harris Society and member and past president of the Topeka Rotary Club. Paul Harris Society membership is offered to club members to recognize those who donate $1,000 annually. The Manhattan club has three Paul Harris Society members. Paul Harris awards were given to Bob Ward and Randy Peterson. In addition, the Ogden Friendship House of Hope sent a thank you letter after receiving the donation of antibacterial wipes. The Cup Money for December will be going to Pawnee Mental Health Services.
Steven welcomed the Manhattan High School Pops Choir. The choir has been entertaining for over 60 years, and the students perform about 40 times every school year. Director Chad Pape introduced ten of his students, who sang songs from the 80s while also doing a choreographed dance routine. Typically, there are around 16 students in the choir; however, a smaller group was present due to health issues. Following the students’ performance, Chad was presented a check to thank the choir for their hard work and entertainment.
In honor of this performance, the book “Anywhere Farm” was donated to Bluemont Elementary School. The club meets on Thursdays at noon in the Manhattan Country Club.
Riley County
Historical Society
Riley County Historical Museum staff members and Riley County Historical Society board members will host a holiday open house from 2 to 5 p.m. Dec. 18, at the Wolf House Museum, 630 Fremont St., Manhattan. The Wolf House will be decorated in period holiday décor, and tours will be offered. Admission is free.
The Riley County Historical Museum, 2309 Claflin Ave., is also decorated for the holidays. Hours are Tuesday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m. Admission is free.
The museum and Goodnow House will be closed from Dec. 23-26 for Christmas and Dec. 30-Jan. 2 for the New Year. The Wolf House Museum will be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.
Museum Director Katharine Hensler and Curator of Education and Design Melanie Highsmith participated in the KMAN “In Focus” segment on Nov. 21 to talk about Thanksgiving traditions and historical newspaper articles from Riley County that centered on the holiday. They will be guests on the radio show again on Dec. 19.
The museum staff and the RCHS board of directors partnered with the Manhattan/Riley County Preservation Alliance and City of Manhattan’s Historic Resources Board to host the bi-annual Historic Preservation Summit on Nov. 15 at the Manhattan Public Library. Their topic was mid-century modern architecture in Manhattan.
On Nov. 16, the RCHS hosted its annual meeting, with 50 in attendance. The program was provided by Lauren Ritterbush, professor of anthropology at Kansas State University. She discussed Native American people who resided along Wildcat Creek dating back 800 years.
The RCHS membership also voted for new officers for 2023. New officers are president, Debbi Thompson; vice president/president-elect, Mary Mertz; immediate past president, Dori Milldyke; recording secretary, Lynne Berry; corresponding secretary, Colene Lind; membership secretary, Margaret Pendleton; treasurer, Janet Duncan; program chair, Carol Hockersmith; directors through 2023, Robert (Bob) Haines and Mary Stamey; directors through 2024, Dave Baker, Gloria Freeland and Andy Larson; and directors through 2025, Brad Hartenstein, Janet Lowell and Janice Reitz.
An exhibit in the County Office Building showcases holiday shopping in the historic Downtown Manhattan business district. Another new temporary exhibit has been installed at the Riley County Courthouse about the history of the Kansas state flower, the sunflower.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on Dec. 13 at the Blue Hills Room. There were 13 members present and two guests, Lara Wilhoit and Christine Creech. Club President Chad Tepe led the meeting. John Schlender led the song, Phil Anderson led the pledge and Jeff Morris gave the invocation.
Four club members had an anniversary before our next meeting: John and Pam Fajen (Dec. 22); Ed and Dee Ann Herde (Dec. 23).
Several club members participated in the Salvation Army Red Kettle bell ringing fundraising campaign. They rang the bell at both entrances to Dillons West on Dec. 10. Those participating were Doug Ackley, Phil Anderson, Steve Bartle, Doug Denning, Ron Jackson, Karl Kandt, Naci Pelis, Warren Prawl, Charlie Sargent and Mary Scharfe. Karl Dean took photos.
The Solar Kiwanis Board of Directors met on Nov. 16 and passed a motion to donate $200 to the Toys for Manhattan organization as our club’s Christmas project.
The Manhattan Evening Kiwanis Club held its annual pancake feed and holiday silent auction on Dec. 10 at Pottorf Hall. Solarians helping with setup, eating, serving and clean up were Doug Denning, Karl Dean, Chad Tepe, Charlie Sargent, Warren Prawl and Karl Kandt.
Solarian Doug Ackley who introduced the speaker Matt Sittel, assistant state climatologist. Matt got his education at North Carolina State and Florida State. He began his current position in May 2022 and worked in Omaha, Nebraska, for 23 years before that. Matt said that there are 79 data gathering stations around the State of Kansas (Mesonet). These stations have sensors for wind speed/direction, solar radiation, precipitation, soil date and temperature/humidity. These stations also have a number of features including a lightning rod, web cam, modem, battery, solar panel and a hinge to lower the towers in case of malfunction. These stations provide weather data that is presented on the internet (mesonet.ksu.edu). There is also an organization named Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow (CoCoRaHS) network which private citizens gather weather data at their homes and report it to a central database. CoCoRaHS is a national organization and has several goals: provide accurate high quality precipitation data for many users on a timely basis; increase the density of precipitation data available throughout the country by encouraging volunteer weather observing; encourage citizens to have fun participating in meteorological science and heighten their awareness about weather; provide enrichment activities in water and weather resources for teachers, educators and the community at large to name a few. More information is available at cocorahs.org.
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room in the Blue Hills Shopping Center. The next meeting will be Jan. 3. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.