American Legion Auxiliary
The Pearce Keler Unit 17 Auxiliary meeting of April 4, began with President Dana Pierce calling order at 6 p.m. Susan Bergsten gave the opening prayer followed by a moment of silence in memory of POWs and MIAs. The group then recited the Pledge of Allegiance and the Preamble to the Constitution of the American Legion Auxiliary.
Secretary Charlene Redman took the roll call with 13 members present, of which 10 were on the executive board or officers. Charlene read the minutes of the March meeting. There were no corrections.
Sharon Pollman gave the treasurer’s report for March, which was approved as read and will be filed for audit. Lorene Oppy presented the bingo treasurer’s report for March, which was approved as read and will be filed for audit.
Membership chair Claudia Maples reported 178 members toward the goal of 187.
Lorene reported working with a new counselor at Manhattan High School to get interested students to sign up for Girls State. Boys State has 80 signed up.
Dana read a bulletin from the Fourth District about the 100th anniversary celebration. They are asking for donations. Tammy Meyer made a motion to wait to decide if the group wants to make a donation. Susan seconded. The motion carried.
Poppy Day is scheduled for May 7 at both Walgreens locations, both Dillons locations and HyVee. Member Cyndi Chase’s granddaughter Nora Chase will be at the meeting May 2 as Poppy Princess. Lorene, Sharon and Dana will count the donations to be sent to the Comery-O’Neil Veterans Hospital in Topeka.
A pizza party wrapped up the donations for the Johnson Cancer Research Center. A motion was made to pay all the expenses for the mystery dinner theater ticket printing. Dianna Horner seconded. The motion carried. The group decided to wait until the next meeting whether or not to have the dinner theater. They will correct and use the already printed tickets if they have the event in the future.
Dana requested volunteers to form a nominating committee for 2023 officers. Susan, Dana and Lorene will present the slate at the May meeting when voting and installing of new officers will take place.
Claudia brought up the need for a locking file cabinet for the auxiliary meeting room to hold club papers. Angela Coleman made a motion to purchase a four-drawer cabinet, which Lorene seconded. The motion carried.
There were three applications for the Alice Kastner scholarships. Lorene made a motion to award the top applicant $500 with the other two receiving $250 each. Angela seconded. The motion carried.
The next regular meeting will be at 6 p.m. May 2. Susan gave the closing prayer and Dana adjourned the meeting.
Gamma
Omicron-ESA
Members of Gamma Omicron Chapter of ESA met on April 13 at the home of Maureen Wells. Richard Stitt of Morning State along with two co-workers, Angela and Danitia, gave the educational. Richard spoke about their program. Angela teaches classes on anxiety and depression, and Danitia writes grants to provide income resources. Morning Star provides substance abuse recovery programs, along with other mental health programs, and they are open Monday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. Richard started Morning Star in 2004 and it has expanded now to 112 members. All members of Morning Star have mental health issues. Members gave monetary donations along with various toiletry and kitchen items for use as needed for their clients.
Donna Dawson gave the opening thought, titled “Spring enters like a Shadow.”
Reports were given by committee chairs regarding donations made for the state’s three philanthropic projects to include Heartspring, Goodwill Industries and Capper Foundation organization. At this time the group may have a social on May 6, but plans are in the making. The next meeting will be on May 11 May. This will be a Founders Day dinner at JP’s restaurant near Jardine, where new officers will be installed for the next year. Plans are to have a dinner and give secret sister gifts to each other. The next year-end meeting will be held at Carolyn Myers house on the May 25.
Those interested in learning more about Gamma Omicron and Epsilon Sigma Alpha can contact Judy Ahrens at jahrens@cox.net or 785-477-0564, or DeAdre Strouts at strouts@cox.net or 785-477-0134.
Manhattan Lions Club
The Manhattan Lions Club met April 11 at Four Points by Sheraton with 24 members and one guest present. Lion President Dave Schafer called the meeting to order at 6:15 p.m. Lion Carol Hockersmith led in singing “God Bless America” followed by the Pledge of Allegiance before singing “Lions Roar.” Lion Glenn Fogo gave the Invocation.
Birthdays for April included Lions Carol Ott and Jim Tubach, celebrating his 96th birthday. Lion Kent Oleen and spouse celebrated their anniversary.
The Lions Candy/Pencil Day fundraiser will be May 21 chaired by Lions Carol Hockersmith and Bill Witt. This project goes to support the Kansas Sight Foundation and local sight projects. Lion Al Keithley gave the vision screening report. Lion President Dave Schafer announced the Manhattan Lions Club received the Greater Community Foundation Philanthropy Award.
Lion 1st Vice District Governor Rich Webster spoke briefly about the District meeting and the election coming up.
Lion Carol Hockersmith led in singing “Smile True Lions” before the meeting was adjourned,
The next meeting will be May 9 at Four Points by Sheraton at 6:15 p.m. with Lion Preston talking about his Mission trip to Anapra, Mexico. For questions about Manhattan Lions Club, contact Lion Dave Schafer at davideschafer@msn.com.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Robbin Cole opened the April 21 meeting by welcoming AFS students from Kenya, Mozambique, and South Africa, and Beulain Mattews, AFS sponsor, and Nancy Bridges, local AFS sponsor. Also in attendance were Grant Chapman, associate provost for international programs and Chuck Udell, District 5710 Rotary Peace Fellowship chair. Bob Ward recognized Rich Wartell as a Paul Harris Fellow plus one. Bob Ward and Randy Peterson spoke on the impact of Grow Green Match Day.
Rotarian Bill Richter introduced Jennifer Montgomery, District 5710 Rotary Peace Fellow and director of human trafficking education and outreach for the Attorney General’s office. Montgomery is part of the second cohort of peace fellows from 11 different countries at the Makerere University Rotary Peace Center in Kampala, Uganda. With a population of approximately 48 million, Uganda has the world’s second-youngest population and a high refugee population. Montgomery shared information about the peace center facilities, her cohorts and host family, safety in Kampala and two of the many projects she is working on. One of the projects focuses on addressing the trauma of women living in a Kampala slum and provides a skills-based training program. The other project is the Magenta Girls Initiative. Working with two other local Rotarians and a Ugandan peace fellow, Montgomery has created an organization to mobilize community support for girls’ education in Africa and beyond. MGI will work to ensure access and retention in school; design and execute trauma-informed support; improve learning outcomes for at-risk girls; build awareness of gender-based violence, sexual exploitation and child marriage; advance economic opportunities for girls and women, and break the cycle of generational poverty.
In honor of Montgomery’s presentation, “Nina: A Story of Nina Simone” was donated to Lee Elementary School. Meetings are at noon on Thursdays at the Manhattan Country Club.
Men’s Garden Club
The Men’s Garden Club April meeting was convened by President John Drach at the Senior Center Conference Room. There will be two activities in May. The first will be the workday to plant flowers at the Senior Center starting at 9 a.m. on May 10. The other May activity will be the Collins Lane cookout at 6 p.m. May 19 hosted by Al Schmaderer, David Meierer and Pat Butler, with Chuck Marr as the guest speaker. The annual June picnic will be at the Keats Pavilion in lieu of St. George as longtime hosts the Hackbarts are transitioning to assisted living.
The program for this meeting was an impromptu celebration of Pat Butler’s 84th birthday. The meeting was adjourned by President Drach.
Preceptor Beta
Zeta-BSP
Preceptor Beta Zeta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi members met April 12 at the home of Gloria Holcombe. The ladies shared a brunch of pumpkin and poppy seed breads, fruit and Easter candies prepared by Gloria.
Following refreshments, President Mary Lou Glende called the meeting to order with the opening ritual.
During roll call, five members answered roll call: “With coins SHINING in your pocket, when did you get your first bank account?” Two members were absent.
Recording Secretary, Mary Sue Moore received the Beta Sigma Phil Annual Record Review. She will update it with the newly elected officers after the meeting and return it by the May 1 deadline.
Mary Lou Glende and Betty Frank attended the Flint Hills City Council meeting at City Council Vice President Ilene Adam’s home on March 24. The council made a motion to dissolve the club’s city council effective April 30. The remaining funds in the treasury were to be a one-time donation to Grow Green Match Day April 22, to be distributed through the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation to local non-profit organizations. A Beta Sigma Phi Facebook page has been opened and area chapters are encouraged to become members. This will be a way for members to stay in touch.
Mary Sue Moore thanked members for donating items for children aging out of St. Francis Foster Care. She delivered the requested items to St. Thomas More Church.
Gloria Holcombe read about Beta Sigma Phi traditions.
Corresponding secretary Betty Frank sent a get well card to husband, Bob Holcombe.
President Mary Lou Glende read a letter from International with next year’s theme.
The group presented the following slate of officers: president, Mary Lou Glende; vice president, Betty Frank; recording secretary, Mary Sue Moore; corresponding secretary, Gloria Holcombe; treasurer, Peggy Riley. Peggy Riley made the motion to approve the slate of officers as presented. Betty Frank seconded the motion. Motion carried.
The meeting was closed with the Closing Ritual and Mizpah.
Master Gardener Gloria Holcombe gave a program on starting seedlings indoors prior to planting them outdoors in the garden. She gave hints on how and when to plant flowers.
Peggy Riley received the hostess gift of an Easter lily and a chocolate bunny.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on April 26, 2022, at the Blue Hills Room. Twelve members joined the meeting and one guest, Brian Pelis Jr. President Naci Pelis led the meeting. Warren Prawl led in song, Suzanne Ryan-Numrich led the pledge and Ron Williams gave the invocation.
Pelis said two members had a birthday before the next meeting (Jace Bailey, April 30, and Steve Bartle, May 1).
At next week’s meeting the club will have orientation and induction for newest member Steve Bartle. Jan Freeby, wife of Solar Kiwanis charter member Fred Freeby, passed away on April 22. The visitation is from 5:30 to 7 p.m. May 13 and the memorial service is at 10 a.m. May 14, all at Yorgensen Meloan Londeen Funeral Home. Barb Johnson, wife of Solarian Bob Johnson, is recuperating at Meadowlark Hills Bramlage House from a broken hip.
The program was introduced by Solarian John Schlender and was Jayme Minton, who talked about and showed slides regarding the new independent living complex, The Monarch, being built at Meadowlark Hills. The building will be divided into two towers connected by a common space at the main level. Each tower will have 12 residences and 22 of the 24 residences have already pre-sold. Occupancy in The Monarch will begin in the summer 2023.
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room. The next meeting will be on May 3 and our program will be the orientation and induction of newest club member Steve Bartle. Guests and potential new members should contact Secretary Doug Ackley (rda@ksu.edu or 785-539-4945) with questions. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.
Welcome Club
The Welcome Club of Manhattan met April 21 at the Blue Hills Room with President Carolee Fairbanks presiding.
Diana Havenstein, second vice president for programs, introduced the guest speaker. Andrea DeJesus spoke about agritourism and the products and activities of A&H Farm.
Minutes of the April 6 board meeting were distributed. Connie Schmidt gave the financial report. Beth Bipes won the free lunch ticket. Members approved the nominating committee’s slate of officers for the club year that will begin in June. New officers will be installed at the May luncheon. Marsha Stroade was the guest of Jan Byars. President Carolee presented long-stemmed roses to members celebrating April birthdays: Ilse Smallwood, Judy Hollis, Nancy Webb, Sharon Zierlein, Carolee Fairbanks, Joanne Nickerson and Caroline Salaty.
May activities include First Tuesday Bunko May 3; Third Monday Bunko May 16; Hand and Foot cards May 12 and 26; Coffee Tyme May 27; Fourth Friday Bridge May 27. The May luncheon will be at the Blue Hills Room May 19.
The Welcome Club is open to all new and current members of the Manhattan community. For more information call Sharon Zierlein, membership chair, 785-282-0594, or Carolee Fairbanks, president, 785-410-3502, for club activities or reservations.