American Association of University Women
President Marlene VerBrugge opened the AAUW Manhattan Branch dinner meeting at Meadowlark Hills on April 11. Usha Reddi introduced speaker Alex Van Dyke, who organized the Manhattan March for Our Lives and now serves as communication lead for the Manhattan Chapter of Moms Demand Action (MAD), founded by Shannon Watts after the Sandy Hook shooting. There are now MAD chapters in every state, and together with Mayors against Gun Violence and Everytown for Gun Safety, it is the largest gun violence prevention group in the U.S. with more than 8 million supporters. Major initiatives include Emerge America, Demand a Seat, Demand Action App, Wear Orange Day, Students Demand Action, and Be-SMART.
Van Dyke said laws do not prohibit all domestic abusers from having guns. Suicide rates are significantly higher when a gun is involved, she said. People are twice as likely to be killed by a gun if they own one, Van Dyke said. The Kansas concealed carry gun law has resulted in a 50% increase in aggravated assaults and batteries. Alex shared his personal experience with gun violence. The Everytown Survivor Network provides services for gun violence survivors. Mary Stamey announced that the book “We Can Be Heroes” will be donated to the library in Alex’s honor.
AAUW’s spring activities highlighted were International Women’s Day events on March 7-8, LWV Mid-term Legislative Forum on April 2, and participation in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Upcoming applications deadlines are AAUW’s scholarships for K-State Students (April 29), 6th and 7th grade grade girls in USD 383 to attend the STEM Summer Institute (April 21), and college students to the NCCWSL Conference (April 30).
The 2022-2023 slate of officers was unanimously approved and will be installed at the May branch meeting on May 9 at Meadowlark Hills along with a silent auction coordinated by Jane Mullen and dinner at 6:15 p.m. Learn more at www.aauw.org/membership/, www.manhattan-ks-aauw.net, and www.facebook.com/AAUW.Manhattan.
Domestic Science Club
The Domestic Science Club, established in 1876 to support Domestic Science students, met April 7 at the home of Duane and Susan Noblett in Manhattan. Hostesses were Kay Robinson, Jane Bowers and Carol Barta. Refreshments were served and business meeting was conducted by Karen Ice, president. Marilyn Corbin will be invited for membership, and the slate of officers for next year was presented and voted on. Karen Ice adjourned the business meeting. Kay Robinson thanked and introduced the Nobletts, who presented the program “Our Art and Studio Tour.” They showed artwork done by many artists who have connections to Kansas State University as well as by Duane Noblett. Members were also able to tour his studio and learn how some of his art pieces are made. Duane is an emeritus professor of art at KSU and holds graduate degrees in drawing, which he said is his favorite subject to teach. His works are exhibited both nationally and internationally.
Flint Hills
Woodturners Club
On April 16, 14 people participated in the FHW monthly meeting via Zoom and six attended in person. Professional turner Matt Monaco from Springfield, Missouri, gave an interactive remote demonstration of turning a spinning top with a free ring and turning an end-grain bowl from spalted silver maple. Information included skew and gouge grinding profiles, sharpening considerations, many types of cuts with the skew, how to get clean cuts and avoid tear out and making a jam chuck. A recording of the demonstration can be found on the FHW YouTube channel.
The next ‘You Gotta Eat’ gathering will be on April 28 at Vista Drive-In in Manhattan. Contact Joe Beck (joebeck@ksu.edu) if you would like him to bring the club’s library materials. The next monthly meeting will be May 21 with a presentation by Dr. Charles Barden on wood identification entitled “Learning Your Woods.” As long as community transmission of COVID remains low or moderate for the Manhattan area, this meeting will be held in person at the National Guard Armory (721 Levee Drive) with Zoom capability for those wishing to attend remotely.
Visit flinthillswoodturners.org to see monthly newsletters, upcoming programs, links to YouTube videos, and information on membership.
Manhattan
Duplicate
Bridge Club
Linda Schottler and Judy Hildreth won the charity game at the Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club April 18. Scott and Lynn Patterson were second, Elizabeth Jankord and Dianne Childs were third, Katha Hurt and Pam Bales were fourth, and Georgia Reynolds and Nancy Gugler were fifth. The club meets at the Seniors’ Center at 1 p.m. each Monday and invites all bridge players. For more information or partnerships, call Pam at 785-456-3117.
Manhattan
Rotary Club
President Robbin Cole opened the April 14 meeting by welcoming guests Jessica Gnad (executive director and co-founder of Great Plains Regeneration), Nadia Arbelo (business advisor for the SBDC), and Gary Fees (director of investment services, Great Manhattan Community Federation). Rotarian Chris Culbertson invited members to an Arbor Day event at 10:30 a.m. on April 29 with a tree planting between McCain and Calvin Hall. AFS students and their sponsors will be joining the meeting on April 21. Ryan Hayden will assist Robbin with recruiting volunteers for the Bill Snyder Highway Half and 5K on May 21. President-elect Steven Graham introduced Krystal Baldwin, who is transferring from the morning club. Randy Peterson noted that the club is striving for $20.26 per member towards an extended Polio Plus goal.
District Governor Vern Henricks introduced Carson Kober, executive director of Sunflower Children’s Collective. The organization includes Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), the Child Advocacy Center (CAC), and the Child Exchange Visitation Center. CASA has been in existence for over 34 years and is the best known of the programs. Last year, there were 70 CASAs who advocated for 154 children and contributed over 2,500 hours of volunteer service. CASAs spend five hours per month and advocate in court. The CAC served 148 children last year and provides a safe setting for youth to report abuse. The Child Exchange Visitation Center is a supervised environment for youth and families to meet. Last year, there were 375 supervised exchanges. Volunteers are needed in all three areas and training is provided. Three staff supervise and train 60-70 volunteers. On Sept. 24, the Sunflower Children’s Collective will host a Music on the Prairie fundraiser.
In honor of Kober’s presentation, “Nothing Fits a Dinosaur” was donated to Oliver Brown Elementary school. Meetings are at noon on Thursdays at the Manhattan Country Club.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on April 19 at the Blue Hills Room. Fifteen members joined the meeting. President Naci Pelis led the meeting. Chad Tepe led in song, Vera Williams led the pledge and Ron Williams gave the invocation.
Pelis said two members had a birthday before the next meeting (Warren Prawl, April 19, and Jim Sharp, April 25). One member had an anniversary before the next meeting (Naci Pelis and Brian Sr., April 22).
The program was presented by Terry Olson and was all about the Run for the Roses road race. Mary Scharfe introduced Olson. The Run for the Roses road race is new this year. It will take place at 9 a.m. on April 30. Proceeds from the event will support K-State Garden projects such as The Reflecting Pool, the Conservatory, the 150th Anniversary of the Gardens in 2025 and more. There will be a 5K run and a 1-mile walk. The walk will be mostly through the K-State Gardens. The top three finishers in each age division will receive a potted succulent plant. Olson has identified 181 rose bushes she will be ordering with proceeds from the race and they will take three years to mature. They will remove some of the older rose bushes in addition to planting new varieties. More information is available at https://www.k-state.edu/gardens/events/run.html.
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room. The next meeting will be on April 26. The program will be introduced by Solarian John Schlender and will be Jamie Minton talking about The Monarch, a new independent living complex at Meadowlark Hills. Guests and potential new members should contact Secretary Doug Ackley (rda@ksu.edu or 785-539-4945) with questions. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.