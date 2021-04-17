American
Association of
University Women
The AAUW Manhattan Branch meeting was held virtually at 6:30 p.m. on April 12.
President Marlene VerBrugge welcomed attendees, including and some of the eight new members. Dede Brokesh introduced speaker Allana Parker, curator of design, Riley County Historical Museum. Her talk “The Woman’s Reason: A Look at the Women’s Suffrage Movement in Riley County,” reflected on the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and women in Riley County who helped pave the way.
Early connections were found in Riley County with leaders in the national suffrage movement, including visits by Susan Anthony, Lucy Stone, and Elizabeth Stanton. Anthony befriended Annie Pillsbury and sent her a letter and cabinet card, which are part of the museum’s current exhibit. Local women who were active in the suffrage movement included Hannah Droll, the first Riley County female elected official, and Matie Kimball who promoted women’s suffrage statewide. Kansas women won full voting rights in 1912, becoming the eighth state to accomplish this. The book “The Suffragists Playbook: Your Guide to Changing the World” was selected on Parker’s behalf for the Manhattan Public Library.
The Star Branch Report has been submitted by Marlene. Dede reported on the International Women’s Day program. Renewal dues of $83 are due. Nancy Bolsen instructed members to search “2021 National Election” on National’s website for information on membership requirements, candidates, and changes in public policy priorities prior to voting April 7-May 17. Information is available on the branch Facebook page and website.
STEM scholarships were awarded to two Eisenhower Middle School students to attend the summer program at Bluemont School. The deadlines have been extended for the AAUW Branch Scholarships due April 19 and the Kansas State Board NCCWSL Scholarships (due April 30). Registration is still open for the Kansas Spring Conference on April 17.
The officer slate was unanimously approved. Officers will be installed at the next meeting at 6:30 p.m. on May 10. Mary Jo Myers, First Lady of K-State, will speak on “Women in Leadership.” For more information about AAUW visit www.manhattan-ks-aauw.net or email manhattanksaauw@gmail.com.
Manhattan Rotary Club
The club met on April 1 at 1880 Kimball Ave. and on Zoom. President Rebecca Gould announced that the club has received the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation “Civic Philanthropy Project Award.” The club has distributed face masks to local elementary schools. Chris Culbertson announced that Rotary, Rotaract, and Interact clubs were planning to have a river cleanup on April 10. The MHS Interact Club made and sent face masks to Madagascar.
C. Clyde Jones introduced the speakers, Beth Klug and Jim Reed, who spoke about the origins and work of Shepherd’s Crossing. The service began when the Manhattan Ministerial Alliance asked for a better way to help people needing immediate financial help. Learning from other organizations such as the community Breadbasket, local merchants, and other service organizations, Shepherd’s Crossing (the name suggested by Carolyn Hinkle) began 20 years ago. More than forty local churches and many individual volunteers give their time and money. The COVID-19 pandemic forced a temporary closure of the service for ten weeks. Then with Zoom and other techniques, it was back in business. Over time the clientele of Shepherd’s Crossing has changed somewhat with more people meeting unexpected shortages and responsibilities.
In honor of and signed by the speakers, the club will deliver the book “Me and Mama” to Marlatt School.
At the next meeting on April 8, Gould announced that this Rotary Club over the years has given $50,000 to Shepherd’s Crossing. Chris Culbertson said Interact and other Rotarians and Friends of the Kaw were to pick up old battery cases. So far two tons of them have been retrieved. April 18 will be maintenance on the new trees in NE community park. On April 29 at 1:45 p.m. the club will have a tree planting on the yard of K-State President Myers. The club will have a water stand at the 5K run on May 22. The District Conference will be in Manhattan Oct. 21-23. April 22 is Grow Green Match Day; see growgreenmanhattan.com. Cup money this month is for birthing kits. Donations can be made at the club meeting or at PO Box 331 in Manhattan.
Duane Dunn introduced the speaker, Anne Weese, director of mental wellness and sports psychology in the KSU athletics department. A licensed clinical psychologist, Dr. Weese works with K-State’s athletes and coaches to help with issues ranging from healthy relationships to serious mental health issues. She said suicide is the third leading cause of death for student athletes in the United States. The COVID prevention issues have contributed to issues of isolation, eating disorders, stress, depression and substance abuse. Weese works with issues that are unique to sports as well as issues that occur with any adolescent college students under unusual stress. She helps teach athletes how to deal with the demands of athletics and academics through techniques like awareness of “Mind-Body Connection,” and using biofeedback to help themselves deal with stress. She recommends a book by Tim Elmore, “Habitudes: Images That Form Leadership Habits and Attitudes.”
The club will donate a book, “The Cat Man of Aleppo,” signed by the speaker to Bergman School. The club meets every Thursday at noon at 1880 Kimball Ave. and via Zoom. Visitors and guests are always welcome.
Preceptor Beta
Zeta-BSP
Preceptor Beta Zeta chapter of Beta Sigma Phi members met April 6 at the home of Peggy Riley. Vice President Gloria Holcombe called the meeting to order after refreshments were served by hostess Peggy. Gloria led the opening ritual. During roll call, six members answered the roll call topic “Do you have Sisters by Choice in other organizations?”
Gloria read information on the theme for 2021-2022. The new theme is “90 Years to Shine,” in honor of the 90th anniversary of Beta Sigma Phi. The next meeting will be held in person on May 4 at the Keats Shelter House with Mary Pauli as hostess.
Members and some guests went to the Midwest Dream Car Collection for a lecture on antique fuel pumps and toured the museum on March 27. The May social will be a tour of KSU Gardens led by Gloria.
Gloria reported for Beta Bits on the origins of BSP during the Great Depression. The suggestion was made to view the badge with the colors and their meanings to start the day. These colors stand for courage, vision, humility, loyalty, fellowship and service.
The following officers were elected: president, Mary Lou Glende; vice president, Lela Gillispie; recording secretary, Mary Sue Moore; treasurer, Peggy Riley; corresponding secretary, Betty Frank.
Betty Holder held the “Sister by Choice” drawing. Betty Frank is the honoree for the month of April. Gloria received the hostess gift. Vice President Gloria closed the meeting with the closing ritual and Mizpah.
Kim Riley, with the assistance from Peggy, presented the program, showing art pieces and sculptures they have collected, particularly from local artists. Prairie Godmother, horses and items with flying pigs were some of the pieces on display.
Riley County
Historical Society
The Riley County Historical Museum has adjusted its annual Wolf House Museum tour program to allow for a virtual tour experience this month for all local fourth grade students. Through this digital format, the museum will offer students a look at this 1868 historic house, which demonstrates domestic life in Manhattan in the 1880s, with online interactive information, videos and in-class hands-on activities.
Hands-on packets will include reproduction thaumatropes, buzz-saw and ball-in-a-cup toys, do-it-yourself crazy quilt block kits, calling cards and postcards to color. Additionally, an 1880s history kit will be provided for teachers to check out for use in their classrooms. Although the initial launch of the tour is focused toward local fourth grade students, museum staff members are working to make the virtual program available to the public in the future. The Wolf House Museum, located at 630 Fremont Street, is available for tours Saturday and Sunday from 2- 5 p.m. Admission is free.
In May, the museum will open the Freedom’s Frontier traveling exhibit “Fighting for Equality: People with Different Abilities” at the Manhattan Town Center. This exhibit was developed in recognition of the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which was signed into law in July 1990. Museum staff will provide additional information and objects on the topic that connect to Riley County history.
Museum staff members are hoping to reopen the Pioneer Log Cabin on June 6, depending on COVID restrictions at that time. Museum staff and Riley County Historical Society board members plan to recognize the work done by Heritage Builders at the time of reopening.
The Polly Ogden Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution has been working with the City of Manhattan to establish a historic marker on Linear Trail to commemorate indigenous people who lived in the area. Lauren Ritterbush, Kansas State University professor of anthropology, wrote the text and museum director Cheryl Collins wrote a letter of support for the accuracy of the text.
Collins attended the Riley 150 +1 History Committee meeting in Riley in March. A Riley City history book is being planned, with publication in the fall. The Riley 150 +1 celebration, postponed from 2020 due to the pandemic, will be Oct. 9. The museum plans to have an exhibit on Riley City history at the Riley Library during this period.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on April 12 via Zoom. Thirteen members joined the meeting. President Charlie Sargent led the meeting.
Sargent said one club member had a birthday before the next meeting Bob Johnson (April 17).
The program speaker was Susan Adams, director of the Flint Hills Discovery Center. Adams showed slides of the Discovery Center and talked about what is going on at the center. The Center is nine years old and Adams has been the director for five years.
The club planned to participate in the Big Brothers/Big Sisters Trivia for Kids’ Sake fundraiser on April 13 at Rockin K’s restaurant. Solar Kiwanians competing for the Solar Kiwanis Recalls team are Doug Denning, Charlie Sargent, Naci Pelis and Mary Scharfe. The club will have a second four-person team made up of Karl Dean, Adam Inman, Phil Anderson and Doug Ackley (Solar Kiwanis Savants).
A slate of officers for the 2021-2022 Kiwanis year have been nominated by the nomination committee chaired by Vera Williams. The slate will be revealed to club members soon and voting on the new officers will be in May. The April Solar Kiwanis Board of Directors meeting will be at noon on April 21 via Zoom. Solar Kiwanian Dee Ann Herde is in the hospital in Fort Myers, Florida. Cards can be sent to Dee Ann Herde, c/o 3415 Via Montana Way, N. Ft. Myers FL 33917.
The club will meet via Zoom at noon April 19. The program will be presented by Solarian Jerry Rosine.
Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club meets every Monday at noon, currently via Zoom. Guests and prospective members are always welcome. Advance reservations are not necessary. Contact Secretary Doug Ackley (rda@ksu.edu or 785-539-4945) to obtain the Zoom link code for a meeting. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers (male and female) dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.
In a correction from last week’s notes, Mortar Board Honor Society are chosen only during their junior year for service during their senior year. In rare cases faculty are chosen as K-State honorary members.