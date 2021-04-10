Eagles Auxiliary
On April 1 the officers meeting was at 6:30 p.m. Brenda Bly offered prayer before the 7 p.m. potluck meal. The 7:30 p.m. business meeting was opened with Betty Mullet presiding. Shirley Wilson led in saluting the American flag and pledge of allegiance. Brenda gave the two meeting prayers. Joan Baughman read the March 18 minutes with no corrections or additions. Joan read the secretary report with Ginny Gilmore stating the treasurer and secretary reports had identical balances. Betty said birthday flowers from the auxiliary will be given to Marilyn Gleue next week. Members discussed and voted that flowers would be given the president on three occasions within the year. Auxiliary Mother and Grandmother will receive gifts from the president. Members will provide cookies for Taco Tuesday April 13. Suzanne Birdwell offered to prepare a meat dish for the April 15 meeting potluck. Nancy Drumm, Ginny and Suzanne won the ticket drawings.
The group shall meet again at 7:30 p.m. April 15 unless convened earlier with notice to members. The 2019-2021 memorial service for deceased aerie and auxiliary members was held immediately after the meeting.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on April 5 via Zoom. Fourteen members joined the meeting. President Charlie Sargent led the meeting.
Sargent indicated that one club member had a birthday before the next meeting (Charlie Sargent’s twin sister).
The program speaker for the day was Dr. Jan Wissman, who spoke on the KSU Mortar Board Honor Society. Mortar Board was created in 1918 nationally and was founded at K-State in 1928. A student has to complete an application and have at least one reference from a faculty member. All applications are reviewed by current Mortar Board members and between 25 and 30 new members are “tapped.” Wissman was tapped into the KSU Mortar Board Society in 1963 and served 15 years as the society’s advisor. Mortar Board is open to freshmen through seniors and faculty. Mortar Board has carried out numerous projects over the years and some Honorary members include President Jon Wefald, Coach Bill Snyder, Mitch Holthus, Drew Bledsoe, Senator Nancy Kassebaum, and Condoleeza Rice.
A slate of officers for the 2021-2022 Kiwanis year have been nominated by the Nomination Committee chaired by Vera Williams. The slate will be revealed to club members soon and voting on the new officers will be in May. The April Solar Kiwanis Board meeting will be at noon on April 21 via Zoom.
The group will meet via Zoom on noon April 12. The program will be presented by Solarian Warren Prawl and will be Susan Adams, director of the Flint Hills Discovery Center.
Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club meets every Monday noon, currently via Zoom. Guests and prospective members are always welcome. Advance reservations are not necessary. Contact Secretary Doug Ackley (rda@ksu.edu or 785-539-4945) to obtain the Zoom link code for a meeting. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.