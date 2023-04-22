butterfly stock

Areas of full sun can be incorporated in the garden to attract butterflies, says K-State horticulture instructor Cynthia Domenghini.

 Courtesy photo

Attracting butterflies to the garden through plant selection has grown in popularity, said Kansas State University horticulture instructor Cynthia Domenghini.

Knowing what species of plants butterflies prefer can help gardeners with their selections, she said.

Tags

Recommended for you