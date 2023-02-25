American Legion Auxiliary
The Pearce Keller Unit 17 Auxiliary meeting of Feb. 6 began with President Dana Pierce calling order at 6 p.m. Susan Bergsten gave the opening prayer followed by a moment of silence in memory of POWs and MIAs. The group then recited the Pledge of Allegiance.
Secretary Charlene Redman took roll call with 11 members present, of which 9 were on the executive board or officers. Charlene read the minutes of the January meeting. There were no corrections.
Sharon Pollman gave the treasurer’s report for January, which was approved as read and will be filed for audit. Lorene Oppy gave the bingo treasurer’s report for January, which were approved as read and will be filed for audit.
The group served 47 people at the Thursday night pulled pork dinner. In March, Dana will ask if the group can trade for the third Thursday and serve corned beef, cabbage and soda bread for St. Patrick’s Day.
Dana will talk to Carol Zeitvogel about membership problems. The oratorical is scheduled for March 11 at the post home.
Susan presented a bill for $51.36 for the Thursday meal and for $153.09 for cheesecakes for the Mid-Winter Forum. Cyndi Chase made a motion to pay the bills, seconded by Donna Morgan. The motion carried. The next regular meeting will be at 6 p.m. March 6. Susan gave the closing prayer and Dana adjourned the meeting.
Bonfire 4-H Club
At Bonfire 4-H Club’s monthly meeting Feb. 13, four members gave presentations. Aisla Mick talked about models, Annika Mick presented about hamsters and other small animals, and Aubrey Mick showed members how to knit a scarf. Morgan Roberts also explained different career paths that relate to performing arts. Discussion about fair theme took place during new business.
The club attended Showcase at the Riley County Elementary School. Members gave talks and demonstrations, performed musical and drama pieces, and participated in horticulture, photography and family and consumer science judging. STEM activities included IQ games and building designs.
Flint Hills Woodturners Club
On Feb. 4, 33 club members attended the FHW meeting in person at Red Hollow Lathe Works in Wamego and three members attended via Zoom.
David Delker demonstrated part 2 of embellishing plates, platters and shallow bowls. Information included texturing by carving and piercing, and coloring with wood dyes, India ink, acrylic paint, iridescent paint, and reactive metallic paint. A spin technique with acrylic paints was also demonstrated. A detailed handout included supplies, materials, and equipment needed for all the different types of embellishment techniques, as well as some helpful references.
Show and Tell participants included David Delker, Marc Greene, Tod Salfrank, Victor Schwarz, Steve Bietau, Ed Brokesh, Vaughn Graber, Heather Marusiak, Terry Schmidt, Kenneth Stitt and Tom Boley.
The next meeting will be at 9 a.m. March 4 at Red Hollow Lathe Works and available via Zoom. Contact the club president David Delker (fhwpresident@gmail.com) for more information.
Gamma Omicron-ESA
Members of Gamma Omicron chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha met Feb. 8 at the home of DeAdre Strouts. The meeting opened with an introduction of scholarship winner Jacob Wendland from Riley County High School. He is the winner of a $500 dollar scholarship this year. He read his application speech, and DeAdre Strouts presented Jacob with his scholarship.
Melanie Horton from Daughters of the American Revolution presented the educational. This organization is dedicated to promoting historic preservation, education and patriotism. Horton spoke about projects and different aspects of the organization. Members donated hats, gloves, socks and scarves to be given to the homeless veterans in Manhattan and Topeka, and the organization donated money to the DAR.
Reports were given by committee chairs regarding donations made for the state’s three philanthropic projects to include Heartspring, Goodwill Industries and Capper Foundation. Thirteen members were present including one member on Zoom and one guest. Donna Dawson shared a story called “Shoe Store” by an anonymous author. Members gave out secret sister gifts to one another for Valentine’s Day.
The next District J meeting will be at 1 p.m. March 5 in Frankfort. The next business meeting will be March 8 at Maureen Wells’ home March 8. The organization continues to help prepare, and serve dinner at the common table once a month for food insecure people in Manhattan.
Those interested in hearing more about Gamma Omicron and Epsilon Sigma Alpha can contact DeAdre Strouts at strouts@cox.net or 785-477-0134, or Debbie Smith at debra0188@gmail.com or 785-776-5464.
Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club
Georgia Reynolds and Nancy Gugler won the Educational Fund game at the Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club game Feb. 20. Elizabeth Jankord and Dianne Childs were second, Linda Schottler and Judy Hildreth were third, and Graham Rose and Larry Lord were fourth in A and first in flight B. Tom Shields and Sherry Downey were second in B. The club meets each Monday at 1 p.m. at the Seniors’ Center and invites all bridge players. For partnerships, call Pam at 785-456-3117.
Manhattan Kennel Club
The monthly meeting of the Manhattan Kennel Club was Feb. 14.
The winter training classes are finishing up in the next few weeks. The next session of classes, which start at the end of March, are listed on mkkc.org. There are classes offered for all ages and types of dogs, including puppy, obedience, agility and rally.
The club is offering AKC Canine Good Citizenship testing at 1 p.m. Feb. 25 at the club building. This test evaluates a dog’s ability to behave mannerly in several different situations. Go to mkkc.org to sign up for the test.
The club donated to KSDS Assistance Dogs in Washington, Kansas, to support their work with training guide, service, and facility dogs for people in need of a canine partner to enhance their independence.
The club continues to plan for a Fast CAT (Coursing Ability Test) fun match in April or May.
Club members shared awards, titles and championships won by their dogs. In the United Kennel Club’s final 2022 agility rankings one club member’s dog was ranked overall No. 1 nationally.
The meeting ended with members sharing some Valentine treats and conversation.
The members of the Manhattan Kennel Club do not only own purebred dogs, nor do they advocate that only purebred dogs should be owned. They welcome those with pure as well as mixed breeds.
Visit Facebook for information on club news.
Manhattan Lions Club
The Manhattan Lions Club met Feb.7 at the Blue Hills Room. The meeting was called to order at 6:15 p.m. by Vice President Lion Carol Hockersmith with 18 members and four guests present. Everyone sang “God Bless America” followed by the Pledge of Allegiance before singing “Lions Roar.” Lion Duaine Sherwood gave the Invocation.
Following the meal, February birthdays and anniversaries were acknowledged. Lion Joe Ott celebrated his birthday, and Lion Mike Carlson and his wife, Helen celebrated their anniversary.
Lion Mickey Keithley gave the vision screening report. The group screened 39 in January at St. George Elementary School with Child Find and Homeschoolers at St. Thomas More Church. Lions Arlene Sherwood, Pat Strathman, Mickey and Al Keithley were the screeners.
The Biscuit and Gravy Feed Feb. 4 was a successful fundraiser chaired by Lion Duaine Sherwood. Profits will go to several non-profit organizations.
Lions are still selling raffle tickets for a K-State bowl quilt to benefit the training of seeing eye dogs in Washington. The drawing will be March 1.
The program was given by the Manhattan High Pops Choir.
The members sang “Smile True Lions” before the meeting was adjourned. The next meeting will be at 6:15 p.m. March 7 in the Blue Hills Room.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Steven Graham opened the Feb. 16 meeting welcoming visiting Rotarian Gene Taylor and new Rotarians Elizabeth Nelson and Gary Powell. Rebecca Gould introduced the Student of the Month Darleen Ferrer-Stricker. Guests included Darwin Ferrer and Eileen Stricker, parents of the Student of the Month. Other guests were Dawson Maring from Rep. Tracey Mann’s Office, Lane Lindhorst with WTC, and Rob Heil, associate athletics director with K-State Athletics. Janet Lowell introduced new member Katharine Hensler, director of Riley County Historical Museum.
Eleven local nonprofits picked up items distributed through the “Love the Little Apple” project at the Ag Press Warehouse. Chris Culbertson shipped two large birthing kits to a Rotary Club in Nigeria.
On Feb. 15, eight Rotaractors and Steven volunteered at the Manhattan Emergency Shelter. They cleaned, restocked the food pantry, and worked in the basement sorting donations. Cup money for February goes to The Crisis Center.
Rotarian Jayson Cyr introduced speaker Gene Taylor, Kansas State University athletics director. Gene commented on the challenges facing collegiate sports, including the transfer portal, NIL and changes to the Big 12. He said K-State Athletics is in a strong position with winning teams, new facilities, and fans’ support. The football team won the Big 12 Championship and played in the Sugar Bowl. The men’s basketball team has won 20 games under Coach Jerome Tang. Teams have new practice facilities, including the indoor football center, the volleyball arena, and the Olympic performance center. K-State Athletics continues to be financially self-sufficient and does not receive support from the university.
In honor of Gene’s presentation, “This is Not My Hat” will be donated to Bergman Elementary School.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on Feb. 21 at the Blue Hills Room. There were 11 members present. Jeff Connell was a guest. Club President Chad Tepe led the meeting. John Schlender led the song, Warren Prawl led the pledge and Ron Jackson gave the invocation.
Ron Williams reported the deadline is approaching for the nomination of individuals for both the Kansas Kiwanis Foundation Pete Loux Achievement Award and the Kiwanis International Robert P. Connelly Medal of Heroism. If members know of someone, they should contact Ron Williams or Secretary Doug Ackley. Ackley reported that the District IV Lt. Gov. Jason Krantz will have his official visit to the club either Feb. 28 or March 21. Vera Williams announced that she is looking for three Solarians to go with her to the Junction City Noon Kiwanis club meeting on March 8 for an interclub.
President Tepe introduced the speaker for the day, new K-State head volleyball coach Jason Mansfield. He was hired just recently to replace Suzie Fritz. Mansfield, who has been a part of seven NCAA Final Fours and one national championship during stints at Stanford and Washington, was named the ninth head volleyball coach at Kansas State.
He has spent the past five seasons at the University of Washington. He also has spent 20 years coaching high school and club teams in California and two years coaching at the University of Illinois. He played volleyball at Foothills Community College in Los Altos Hills, California. He interviewed for the job and accepted the position without physically setting foot on the campus. He did not see the new volleyball and Olympic training facility before he arrived and said he is very impressed. His players have been practicing at the Eisenhower Middle School Recreation Center until the new volleyball facility construction is finished.
Mansfield talked about his coaching philosophy and what he expects from his players. He has a wife and two children ages 6 and 8. His family will stay in Washington until this summer. Mansfield’s brother is the head volleyball coach at the University of Oklahoma and he said he looks forward to coaching against him. They have already agreed to play each other even after Oklahoma joins the SEC.
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room next to RC McGraw’s in the Blue Hills Shopping Center. The next meeting will be on Feb. 28 and President Chad Tepe will introduce the K-State football linebackers coach, Steve Stanard. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.
Welcome Club
The Welcome Club of Manhattan met Feb. 16 at the Blue Hills Room for the monthly meeting and luncheon with President Carolee Fairbanks presiding.
Judy Anderson, second vice president for programs, introduced the guest speaker. Deb Kluttz, executive director of Homestead Ministries, shared information on the residential transitional care program for English speaking women eighteen years and older who are survivors of sex trafficking. Twenty-three women have graduated from the program that began in 2012. Nine women are currently in the program.
Treasurer Bobbi Schesser gave the financial report. Judy Hollis won the free lunch ticket. President Carolee presented long-stemmed roses to birthday celebrants Jan Byars, Roxie Erickson and Marsha Stroade.
March activities include First Tuesday Bunko March 7; Third Monday Bunko March 20; Hand and Foot cards March 9 and 23; Coffee Tyme March 10; Book Club March 14; Bridge March 24. The March luncheon will be held at the Blue Hills Room March 16.
The Welcome Club is open to all new and current members of the Manhattan community. For more information call Sharon Zierlein, membership chair, 785-282-0594, or Carolee Fairbanks, president, 785-410-3502, for club activities or reservations.