Justin Aaron set to perform at opera house

Staff reports

Feb 20, 2023

Justin Aaron, a Junction City native who was a semifinalist on NBC's "The Voice," will perform at C.L. Hoover Opera House in March.

Justin Aaron will take the C.L. Hoover Opera House stage next month.

The Junction City native, who was a semifinalist on the most recent season of NBC's "The Voice," will perform March 4.

The event is called "A Night with Justin Aaron" and will start at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $15 to $25 and are available at the opera house website.