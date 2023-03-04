American
Association of
University Women
The AAUW Manhattan Branch met at 6 p.m. on Feb. 13 at the Manhattan Public Library with welcoming remarks by President Usha Reddi. Co-vice president of programs Susanne Siepl-Coates introduced speakers Jayme Morris-Hardeman and Katie Curtis-Baker who gave a presentation on the history, goals, and aspirations of True Colors Flint Hills (TC).
Jayme is the founder and Board President of TC, a non-profit organization that provides services, advocacy, and education in support of middle and high school LGBTQ+ youth. She envisioned having a place for queer and trans youth and converted her rental house into a center, opening its doors as a drop-in center on July 1, 2022. Executive Director Katie strives to make TC a place where youth can find resources, mental health services, and a safe space to be their authentic selves.
The house contains a central living area and LBGTQ+ library, an art room, and a clothing closet. They also provide mental health and gender care referrals, trained staff and volunteers, and meals. On average they serve 19 youth daily but can accommodate 30.
The AAUW Branch will host its 8th annual International Women’s Day event (open to the public) on March 8 at the Holiday Inn at the Campus at 6 p.m. dinner and 7 p.m. public forum. The IWD 2023 theme is “Embrace Equity.” Panelists are Sediqa Nazari (Afghanistan), Maria Izquierdo (Mexico), Lamya Abdullah Achelha (Morocco), and Antonina Broyaka (Ukraine).
State Liaison Tresa Landis reported that the AAUW State Conference will be held on April 22 in Manhattan. Applications are due March 20 for the AAUW Manhattan Branch Scholarships through the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation for non-traditional women students attending K-State. Visit manhattan-ks.aauw.net/scholarships/applications/.
Susanne announced the April 10 branch meeting will be held at the Manhattan Public Library at 6 p.m. A KSU Women’s Athletics Panel will talk on “Title IX 50th Anniversary.” For more information visit: https://manhattan-ks.aauw.net/.
Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club
Linda Schottler and Elizabeth Jankord won the Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club game Feb. 27. Scott and Lyn Patterson were second, Pat and Tom O’Grady were third, Sharon Kriss and Sherry Downey were fourth, and Katha Hurt and Suzanne Crawford were fifth in flight A. Graham Rose and Larry Lord were first in flight B. The club meets each Monday at 1p.m. at the Seniors’ Center and welcomes all bridge players. For more information or partnerships, call Pam at 785-456-3117.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Steven Graham opened the Feb. 23 meeting by welcoming guests Jonathan Hupp and new Rotarian Katharine Hensler. Feb. 23 was the 11-year Rotary anniversary of Daryn Soldan. Rotarian Dr. Paul Bullock was honored for 50 years of membership in the Manhattan Rotary Club. Bullock thanked Rotary and shared what Rotary has meant to him. In his honor, the Club donated $100 to the Rotary Foundation and gave him a Rotary hoodie. Rotary on Tap will be March 22 at the Sunflower Children’s Collective from 4 to 6 pm. Cup Money for February goes to the Crisis Center.
Rotarian Janet Lowell introduced Hannah Coash, the CEO of the Boys and Girls Club in Manhattan. Hannah has worked with children for 20 years and just returned to serve as CEO in 2022. The Boys and Girls Club’s priority areas are to aid in academic success, promote healthy lifestyles, build good character, and help prepare children and teens for the real world. The goal is for children to reach their potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens. Hannah gave an overview of the club and updates on the future goals. Their fundraising efforts have yielded over $2 million in funding in the last ten years. All of the elementary schools, the two middle schools in the Manhattan area and the two Wamego schools are part of the Boys and Girls Club that serves more than 1,300 youth daily (1,111 elementary students and 208 teens) with 145 staff members. About 44% of families in the program qualify for free and reduced lunch. Fees are $230 for the school year and $80 per week during the summer months. Boys and Girls collaborates with 4-H, Scouts and more.
In honor of Hannah’s presentation, “Ivy and Bean” will be donated to Oliver Brown Elementary.
Riley County Historical Society
Flint Hills Fiddler and Pioneer Log Cabin host Derrick Doty will speak at the March 22 quarterly lunch-and-learn meeting of the Riley County Historical Society. Doty will talk about the cabin in Manhattan’s City Park, its recent renovations and its exhibits inside. The structure, built in 1915 as a replica of a pioneer log cabin, was dedicated in 1916 as RCHS’s first museum.
A native Kansan, Doty was raised in Osage County on land once home to Sauk and Fox tribes. Growing up on the family farm, he heard stories of his great-grandfather playing fiddle for barn dances. Doty was inspired to learn the fiddle.
For more than 20 years, Doty has been fiddling, much of that time at contra and barn dances around Eastern Kansas. For more than a decade, he has also organized, called for, and played for historic dances and mid-19th Century balls. Currently, he is the fiddler for Tallgrass Express String Band, a Flint Hills-based folk music band whose repertoire largely consists of traditional music about the region. Doty has been on the staff at the Riley County Historical Museum since May 2022.
The lunch will be in the Prairie Star Restaurant at Meadowlark Hills, 2121 Meadowlark Road. Registration is at 11:30 a.m. The buffet lunch (for $15 cash or check) is at 11:45 a.m. The program begins at 12:15 p.m. The program is offered at no cost, and extra seats will be at the back of the room. Make reservations at 785-565-6490 or RCHSinfo@rileychs.com by March 16.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on Feb. 28 at the Blue Hills Room. There were 15 members present. Kansas District Kiwanis Div. 4 Lt. Gov. Jason Krantz was a guest. Club President Chad Tepe led the meeting. Doug Ackley led the song, Karl Dean led the pledge and Ron Jackson gave the invocation.
V. Williams is looking for three Solarians to accompany her while visiting the Junction City Noon Kiwanis Club on March 8. Members should let Vera know if they can attend and she will line up a carpool to leave Manhattan at about 11:15 a.m. The March Solar Kiwanis board of directors meeting will be at noon on March 15 at Bluestem Bistro. All Kiwanians are welcome to attend. All friends and family from Kansas State University and the surrounding communities are invited to participate in the Division of Facilities’ inaugural K-State Day of Service from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 25. To volunteer, complete a registration form by 5 p.m. March 17. Lunch will be provided to all volunteers. Contact Solarian Ron Jackson (rdj7@ksu.edu or 785-341-3169) for more information.
President Tepe introduced the speaker for the day, Steve Stanard, K-State football linebackers coach. Stanard was born and raised in Lincoln, Nebraska, and played football at the University of Nebraska from 1984 to 1987. He has coached at many schools including the last three years at K-State. Stanard talked about how the Name, Image and Likeness process affects K-State football as well as the transfer portal.
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room next to RC McGraw’s in the Blue Hills Shopping Center. The next meeting will be on March 7 and Solarian Ron Williams will introduce Angela Chapes, who has learned to live a productive life even though she is on the autism spectrum. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.