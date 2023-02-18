Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club

Elizabeth Jankord and Sharon Kriss won the Educational Fund game at the Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club Feb. 13. Linda Schottler and Georgia Reynolds were second. Tom and Pat O’ Grady were third in flight A and first in flight B, while Nancy Ryan and Carol Reinsch were second. Mike Grant and Larry Lyons were third in flight B and first in flight C, and Katie Philp and Kathleen Oldfather were second in C.

