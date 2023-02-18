Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club
Elizabeth Jankord and Sharon Kriss won the Educational Fund game at the Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club Feb. 13. Linda Schottler and Georgia Reynolds were second. Tom and Pat O’ Grady were third in flight A and first in flight B, while Nancy Ryan and Carol Reinsch were second. Mike Grant and Larry Lyons were third in flight B and first in flight C, and Katie Philp and Kathleen Oldfather were second in C.
The club meets at the Seniors’ Center each Monday at 1 p.m. and invites all bridge players. For partnerships, call Pam at 785-456-3117.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Steven Graham opened the Feb. 9 meeting by welcoming guests Scott Voos and new Rotarians Elizabeth Nelson and Gary Powell. Past president Robbin Cole presented the nominating committee report for the election of officers and board members for the term beginning July 1. The report follows: Mitzi Richards for president; Randy Peterson for president-elect and chair of grants and contributions committee; Chris Culbertson for vice president and chair for Polio Plus; Steven Graham for past president; Tara Claussen for secretary; and Janet Lowell for treasurer. The club’s board of directors for 2023-2024 consists of the officers and the following members: Shelley Carver, Jayson Cyr, Rebecca Gould, Claudia Petrescu, Tom Phillips and Bob Ward. Cup Money for February is designated for The Crisis Center.
Rotarian C. Clyde Jones introduced Beth Klug, executive director of Shepherd’s Crossing. Beth gave an overview of Shepherd’s Crossing and the yearly update. Shepherd’s Crossing celebrated 22 years in April and, in the last year, provided $425,405 to 1,727 individual contacts. Over $178,000 went to 538 families to help with rent, $151,904 went to 587 families to help with utilities, 113 individuals were assisted with prescriptions, 88 individuals were given help obtaining birth certificates and IDs, which without they are unable to get housing, benefits, or a job. In addition, 103 Fairy Godmother Grants, 42 Guardian Grants, and 12 Emergency Childcare Grants were awarded. Gas vouchers were given to 135 households, 48 people received vouchers for clothing, 47 Lions Club applications, and 14 Kitchen Restore kits were donated. The work of Shepherd’s Crossing is performed by limited staff and about 3,200 volunteer hours.
In honor of Beth’s presentation, “Doggo and Pupper” will be donated to Ogden Elementary. The club meetings are on Thursdays at noon at the Manhattan Country Club.
Riley County
Historical Society
February is Black History Month, and Riley County Historical Museum staff members are providing programs and content related to African American heritage in Riley County and the region.
Melanie Highsmith, curator of education and design, and museum director Katharine Hensler will discuss the recently-listed Yuma Street Historic District and the people who live(d), work(ed) and worship(ed) in the neighborhood on the KMAN “In-Focus” segment scheduled to air on Feb. 20. Highsmith installed a new temporary exhibit at the county office building and will have another installed at the county courthouse by mid-February. One is about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s January 1968 Kansas State University address and the other is about the Exodusters.
The museum hosted a Kansas Day Open House on Jan. 29. Admission was free and staff members offered guided tours, “Museum Bingo,” and cupcakes.
Hensler and Highsmith met with the director and staff of the Chapman Center for Rural Studies to begin planning for partnership opportunities. Projects discussed were possible internships, resource sharing for digitization, and collections management projects.
The museum is also working with Lauren Ritterbush, professor in K-State’s Department of Sociology, Archaeology and Social Work, concerning hands-on educational programs for the new Museum Studies Certificate Program being offered.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on Feb. 14 at the Blue Hills Room. There were 14 members present. Club President Chad Tepe led the meeting. John Schlender led the song, Karl Dean led the pledge and Ron Jackson gave the invocation.
Solarian Ron Jackson reminded members that the spring highway clean-up will be on April 15. Jackson also said the club is looking for volunteers to help with the K-State Day of Service on March 25.
Solarian Doug Denning who introduced Dan Fallin, Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks. Fallin is assistant park manager at Tuttle Creek. He has been employed by KDWP since November 2021. Fallin said that, at different times, he must be a plumber, an electrician, an auto mechanic, a peace maker and whatever is needed to keep the park operating smoothly and within state laws. Fallin said there is an area at Tuttle Creek for radio-controlled aircraft and also a trail for offroad motor bikes. In addition, there is a disc golf course and viewing areas for watching bald eagles.
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room next to RC McGraw’s in the Blue Hills Shopping Center. The next meeting will be on Feb. 21 and President Chad Tepe will introduce Jason Mansfield, new K-State volleyball head coach. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.