Domestic Science Club
The Domestic Science Club Of Manhattan met at Meadowlark Hills Feb. 2. Hostesses were Pat McCune, Carol Barta and Glenna Harrison. Valentine decorated cookies and cupcakes, nuts and candies were served. Each member answered roll call with her favorite outdoor spot in Manhattan. Vice President Thyra Davis conducted the business meeting, following resignation of Mary Alice Schlesener. January and February birthdays were announced and the courtesy report was given. Jeff Sackrider, project coordinator of the Manhattan Murals Project “Incite Manhattan,” gave the program. The first mural was installed in 2019 and there are many around Manhattan now. All must be created on outside walls of private properties. There is no dedicated funding source, so they are supported from small to large private donations as well as grants. Artwork is done by local artists and some from other cities and countries. Artists are given free rein to create for a space. New business included details for the annual luncheon in March.
Manhattan Area Retired Educators Association
MAREA’s next meeting will be at 9 a.m. March 1 at the College Avenue United Methodist Church. All retired school personnel are welcome.
Carol Adams called the Jan. 4 meeting to order, welcoming attendees and guests.
Adams introduced the program, BeAble’s Scott Voos and Jarad Garren. The three pillars of BeAble’s strategy are housing, identification and employment, and health and wellbeing. They are currently serving 44 individuals. The speakers invited everyone to stop by the BeAble Community Center, 431 S. Fifth St. More information is available at beablecommunity.com, 785-775-1205 or by emailing jarad@beablecommunity.com
Adams opened the meeting with the flag salute. In honor of Kansas Day, Judi Boley led a chorus of “Home on the Range.”
Joyce Leach introduced guests Donna Bozarth, Vicky Broderson and Debbie Rogers. Another guest, Aliah Mestrovich Seay, the executive director of UFM, asked for volunteers for the UFM K-6 tutoring program. The program was initiated by MAREA member Marianne Cullers and has been moved from the Douglass Center. Aliah is looking for bilingual tutors to help 15 to 20 Latinx youth with math, reading and writing.
Nancy Sebelius read the minutes of the Nov. 2 meeting.. Liz Beikman moved the minutes be approved as read, Linda Uthoff seconded and the minutes were approved.
Linda Klabunde gave the treasurer’s report. The club received $478.50 in donations toward scholarships, giving the organization a balance of $1,438.76.
Reporting for the courtesy committee, Barbara Miles said they sent Marianne Cullers a card. Cards were also sent to Marilyn Fox and Mickey Bogart.
For the scholarship committee, Sheryl Fjell sent scholarship application information. Applications should be received in February or March.
Carol Adams asked if any members could deliver yearbooks to the homes of members who have not yet collected theirs.
Nancy Sebelius moved the meeting adjourn. Joyce Leach seconded and the motion passed. The meeting adjourned.
Manhattan Kiwanis Club
The February meeting of the Manhattan Kiwanis Club was in the Bison Room of Meadowlark Hills on the Feb. 7. President Al St. Cyr called the meeting to order. The program, “Foster Care in Riley County” was presented by four guests: Caitlyn Todd, child protection supervisor; Pam Beach, regional child protection supervisor; April Payla, re-integration supervisor for St. Francis Ministries; and Allie Webb, foster care placement supervisor.
Foster care is privatized with St. Francis Ministries placing the children. Members learned several ways the club can help foster kids.
Following the program a short business meeting was held. The upcoming project for Special Olympics on March 17 and 18 was discussed and a sign-up sheet was sent around. The club is also helping with the St. Patrick’s Day Race on March 18.
Kiwanis District Spring Rally will be in Salina on March 11.
The meeting was concluded by passing around the Happy Bucket.
Those interested in joining the club club can contact president Al St.Cyr (stcyral@yahoo.com or 209-200-5326) or secretary Kitty Pursley (kitty.pursley@gmail.com or 904-599-2904).
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Steven Graham opened the Feb. 2 meeting welcoming Katharine Hensler, director of Riley County Historical Museum. Rotary fact: February is Peacebuilding and Conflict Prevention month. Bob Ward, Foundation chair, informed club members that the club is more than halfway towards its goal of $16,400. Out of every $1 sent to the Foundation, 91 cents is spent on Rotary activities. Next, past District Governor Vern Henricks discussed the “Love the Little Apple Project,” an outgrowth of the Disney book donation program. This project collaborates with the Overland Park Rotary Club and Feed the Hungry, the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation, and Manhattan University Christian Church. Donated products such as hygiene kits, socks, books, and more arrive by truckload. Club members then assist in staffing the warehouse so nonprofits can pick up products to share with constituents. Next, Tom Phillips and Gary Fees introduced the Service Committee responsible for determining the club’s volunteer activities and ensuring the activities are within the club’s strategic plan.
Ron Wilson introduced Dr. Robert Smith, Fort Riley Museums director, who provided an update on the U.S. Calvary and First Infantry Division Museums Renovation Project. The museum’s exhibit and interpret the history of Fort Riley from 1775 to the present day. Museum renovations have been ongoing since 2015 and closed for the last four years. New exhibits include a WWI walk-through trench, a Nuremberg door, a replica of the horse Comanche, a Regimental Room, and more. The museum is free, with plans to open in 2023. The U.S. Army Center of Military History is funding the renovation, which costs about $13.5 million. In the past, the museums have attracted more than 60,000 attendees.
In honor of Bob’s presentation, “The Bad Seed Goes to the Library,” will be donated to Bluemont Elementary School.
Polly Ogden
Chapter-DAR
The Polly Ogden Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met Feb. 4. Regent Melanie Horton welcomed the chapter’s guests for the meeting, who were the student winners of the American History Essay Contest. The recipient of the DAR Good Citizen Award was also honored. The essay contest students shared their essays during the meeting. This year’s essay topic was the Second Continental Congress, and students were to imagine they were delegates during the years 1775-1776. The recognized students included Sahasra Betha (1st place), Greg Thornton (2nd place), and Ogden Woods (3rd place).
The chapter also recognized Grace Bannister, who was the recipient of the DAR Good Citizen Award. Bannister was honored for her essay, which addressed how the actions of a good citizen meet the challenges that the U.S. faces in this decade. Bannister is a Manhattan High School student and involved in numerous activities. In the future, she hopes to study health and human sciences and pursue a career in research.
Preceptor Beta
Zeta-BSP
Preceptor Beta Zeta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi members met Jan. 17 at Brothers Coffee Company, hosted by Betty Frank. Attendees enjoyed coffee and pastry prior to the business meeting.
President Mary Lou Glende called the meeting to order with the opening ritual.
During roll call, six members answered roll call: “To warm your finger…mittens or gloves?
Minutes were approved as emailed.
Betty Frank read a Thank You note from the family who received the Christmas gifts. Members expressed the desire to adopt a family for Christmas again this year. Gloria Holcombe forwarded The Torch link to all members.
Betty Frank reported on changes at International that were written in the Torch. International will no longer mail out notifications of discounts or reminders regarding dues. This information is available online.
Gloria Holcombe will purchase a yellow rose for a former member.
Mary Lou Glende will contact former member, Betty Holder to set a date to meet with her for coffee.
The next yearbook meeting will be hosted by Mary Sue Moore at her home on Feb. 14. Roll call will be “Our fingers could not wait to open our Valentine boxes filled with cards and candy when we were in school. Tell a school Valentine memory.”
Lela and Bud will celebrate their 64th anniversary Feb. 21.
The meeting was closed with the Closing Ritual and Mizpah.
Ladies exchanged a gift of gloves to warm their fingertips.
Betty Frank gave a program on Benjamin Franklin in honor of his birthday. Members took a middle school quiz about him.
Silver Creek
Beneficiary Club
Nancy Carter and Jane Keister set the mood for the Feb. 2 meeting with a Valentine theme. Center pieces were clear glass vintage ice cream sundae dish turned upside down holding a round ball of small pink flowers, Valentine candy and a valentine card for each member. Keeping in the theme of Valentine’s members wore red.
February’s SCBC was called to order by President Janet Newel. Members sang “Happy Birthday” to Sharrie Peterson and Melinda Sinn.
Devotions by Janice Machin was on “Love’s Checklist.” Janice read a story about a woman coping with a busy family life and how when she was tempted to say angry bitter things, she would remember “Love’s Checklist” in Corinthians 1.
Roll call was answered by 17 members sharing their “favorite winter pastime.”
Lu Hollowell’s SCBC memorial funds will be split with half to go to Riley Food Pantry and second half to go to Flint Hills Community Center. Lulu (Lu) (Zeller) Hollowell’s Lu was a third generation SCBC member. Lu joined in 1994 when her and her husband Wayne retired and moved back to their Wildcat Valley roots. Lu’s grandmother Cora (Nixon) Lee was a 1921 charter 17-year member and Lu’s Mother Marvel (Lee) Zeller was a member for 39 years. Current members are Lu’s three nieces (Nancy Carter, Jane Keister, and Janet Newell;) and her husband’s twin sister Wanda (Hollowell) Goff.
Jeanette Campbell provided a valentine gift bags with a valentine card message from SCBC to be given to community shut-ins. Large valentine bags were filled by SCBC members.
SCBC’s next meeting will be March 2 at Keats Center.
Janette Campbell gave a program reading sections from a 1964 Riley Countian newspaper.
Nancy Carter and Jane Keister served a variety of valentine refreshments and a light pink drink served in a decorative mason jar.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on Feb. 7 at the Blue Hills Room. There were 15 members present. Club President Chad Tepe led the meeting. Warren Prawl led the song, Karl Dean led the pledge and Ron Williams gave the invocation.
One club member with a birthday before the next meeting: Naci Pelis (Feb. 12).
We had no club members with an anniversary before our next meeting.
Treasurer Jim Bach told the club members that the Kansas History Day for high school students is going to be virtual this year, so they will not need the club to supply judges or to buy lunch for the participants. Ron Williams reported the deadline is fast approaching for the nomination of individuals for both the Kansas Kiwanis Foundation Pete Loux Achievement Award and the Kiwanis International Robert P. Connelly Medal of Heroism. If members know of someone, they should contact Ron Williams or Secretary Doug Ackley. President Tepe reminded Solarians that the February board of directors meeting is Feb. 15, at noon at the Bluestem Bistro in Aggieville. All club members are welcome to attend.
Solarian John Schlender who talked about his Wamego sponsored Veterans Honor Flight to Washington D.C. in October 2022. John is a World War II veteran. He said there were two World War II veterans on the flight and the rest were Vietnam or Korea veterans. He said the number of WW II veterans are declining at a fast rate (John is 96 years old and the other WW II veteran on the flight is 100 years old). They left from Wamego and bused to Kansas City to board the flight. He was assigned a “guardian” from Wamego High School, who accompanied John the whole trip. His guardian was Sarah Jones. They were in D.C. for one and a half days and got to see Arlington National Cemetery, the National World War II Memorial, the Air Force Memorial, the Vietnam Memorial, the Korean War Veterans Memorial, the Iwo Jima Memorial and several other historical sights. John said that when they got off the plane in Washington D.C. all the people waiting in the concourse stood and applauded. When they got back to Wamego hundreds of people were lining the streets and applauding their return, he said, even though the flight was delayed and it was midnight by the time they got back to Wamego).
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room next to RC McGraw’s in the Blue Hills Shopping Center. The next meeting will be on Feb. 14 and Solarian Doug Denning will present Dan Fallin, Tuttle Creek assistant park manager. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.