Domestic Science Club

The Domestic Science Club Of Manhattan met at Meadowlark Hills Feb. 2. Hostesses were Pat McCune, Carol Barta and Glenna Harrison. Valentine decorated cookies and cupcakes, nuts and candies were served. Each member answered roll call with her favorite outdoor spot in Manhattan. Vice President Thyra Davis conducted the business meeting, following resignation of Mary Alice Schlesener. January and February birthdays were announced and the courtesy report was given. Jeff Sackrider, project coordinator of the Manhattan Murals Project “Incite Manhattan,” gave the program. The first mural was installed in 2019 and there are many around Manhattan now. All must be created on outside walls of private properties. There is no dedicated funding source, so they are supported from small to large private donations as well as grants. Artwork is done by local artists and some from other cities and countries. Artists are given free rein to create for a space. New business included details for the annual luncheon in March.

Tags

Recommended for you