American Legion Auxiliary
The Pearce Keller Unit 17 Auxiliary meeting of March 6 began with President Dana Pierce calling order at 6 p.m. Chaplain Doreen Burnett gave the opening prayer. The group then recited the Pledge of Allegiance and the Preamble to the Constitution of the American Legion Auxiliary.
Secretary Charlene Redman took roll call with 14 members present, of which 10 were on the executive board or officers. Charlene read the minutes of the February meeting. There were no corrections.
Sharon Pollman gave the treasurer’s report for February, which was approved as read and will be filed for audit. Lorene Oppy gave the bingo treasurer’s report for February, which was approved as read and will be filed for audit.
In the membership report, Claudia Maples reported 125 paid members.
Office manager Carol Zeitvogel will give the auxiliary a check for the proceeds of the Mid-Winter Forum biscuits and gravy breakfast.
A member suggested all invite a prospective member or a long absent member to join the group for donuts. Susan presented a bill of $48.37 for the Thursday meal. Dianna made a motion to pay the bills, which was seconded by Susie. The motion carried.
Doreen gave the closing prayer and Dana adjourned the meeting.
Bonfire 4-H Club
Over spring break, members of the Bonfire 4-H club attended the Spring Breakout Camp in Harveyville. Two Bonfire members helped at the camp by being camp counselors. The kids who took part in this event enjoyed meeting 4-Hers from other counties and bonding with them. They also played outdoor games and made s’mores. The club hopes this camp will continue to offer more fun experiences for kids during Spring Break.
Domestic Science Club
Domestic Science Club of Manhattan met at Manhattan Arts Center on April 5 for its regularly scheduled meeting. President Thyra Davis called the meeting to order and thanked hostesses Claudia Jones, Jane Bowers and Judi Boley. A variety of cookies and mints were served. Members present answered roll call with “my favorite pursuit.” Responses included hiking, gardening, reading, travel, cooking and spending time with family. Thyra conducted the business meeting of committee reports, voting favorably on prospective member Carol Shanklin and new officers for next year: President Nancy Knopp, Vice President Pat McCune, Secretary Claudia Jones and Co-Treasurers Anice Robel and Kay Robinson.
The obituary for member Mary Jo Griffith was read and a book was presented to Manhattan Public Library in her memory.
The program was presented by Pablo Diaz Carballo, speaking on “Flowers and Freedom.” He lived most of his life in Venezuela with his wife and three children. Carlos and his colleagues were working to help people recognize problems they felt existed in the socialist government there. He was a member of an activist movement in Venezuela in the 80s but left when Neo-Nazis infiltrated the group. In 2014, paramilitary men went to his home in Caracas and threatened him, so the family left, moving to a Dutch Island in the Caribbean before coming to the US. In 2019 they moved to St. Mary’s focusing on his own art and arts education.
Manhattan Area Retired Educators Association
President Brenda Mann called the March meeting of the Manhattan Area Retired Educators Association to order. She welcomed all members and guests and led the flag salute. To honor the guest speaker, Antonina Broyaka, from Ukraine, Judi Boley led a chorus of “Let There Be Peace on Earth.”
The minutes of the February meeting were approved as presented. Linda Klabunde presented the treasurer’s report.
Reporting for the community service committee, Judi Boley read a thank you note from the Flint Hills Breadbasket.
The community service recipient for March is Laundry Love. Laundry Love is located in SudsYourDuds, 1453 Anderson Ave. Volunteers are also needed to read to children while their parents do the laundry.
To stay up-to-date on legislative matters, Carol Adams recommended “Up-to-date Under the Dome,” an NEA newsletter. Linda Uthoff recommended that we all send at least one email to legislators.
From the program committee, Leo Lake explained the cost and lunch arrangements for the upcoming April 19 tour of the Eisenhower Museum.
Under new business, Brenda mentioned theEarth Day project for April 22.
Nancy Sebelius introduced our guest speaker, Anonina Broyaka, dean of faculty of economics and entrepreneurship at Vinnytsia National Agrarian University in Vinnytsia, Ukraine, and currently on staff at Kansas State University as a professor of agricultural economics.
Broyaka shared her story of living and working in Vinnytsia, Ukraine, with her family, until the start of the war. Their city was bombed, and Antonina and her husband had to consider their children’s safety. Antonina packed three backpacks with documents, food and clothing for herself, Sasha and Max, and they walked to Poland. The Broyakas had friends in Manhattan who invited Antonina, Sasha and Max to live with them. Since all men in Ukraine aged 18 to 60 may be called up to serve their country during the war, Antonina’s husband remains in Ukraine.
There being no further business, the February MAREA meeting was adjourned.
Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club
Elizabeth Jankord and Sharon Kriss won the charity championship at the Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club game April 10. Nancy Ryan and Lyn Patterson were second in flight A and first in flight B. Linda Schottler and Katha Hurt were third. Larry Lord and Graham Rose were fourth in A, second in B, and first in flight C and Dan Otto and Sherry Downey were fifth in A, second in C, and third in B.
The bridge group meets each Monday at 1 p.m. at the Senior’s Center and invites all bridge players to come and try duplicate bridge. For more information or partnerships, call Pam at 785-456-3117.
Manhattan Kennel Club
The Manhattan Kansas Kennel Club held its monthly meeting on April 11. Club members heard a talk on animal genetics from Dr. Jennifer Bormann, assistant dean of genetics at Kansas State University.
Several group members were invited to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment nursing conference to share their therapy dogs.
The club held therapy dog testing through Therapy Dogs International on March 25. Nine dogs participated and all nine dogs passed.
MKKC is offering AKC Canine Good Citizenship testing on May 18. The CGC testing evaluates a dog’s ability to behave mannerly in several different situations.
The spring session classes are going well and classes for the summer session will start in June. There are classes offered for all ages and types of dogs.
The club will have a Fast Cat practice for club members to set up and try with the hopes to offer a fun match to the public in the future.
Several members shared accomplishments by their dogs at recent shows and competitions, including earning best of breed, rally excellent, excellent standard agility, earning legs to titles, and passing the therapy dog test.
The members of the Manhattan Kansas Kennel Club do not only own purebred dogs, nor do they advocate that only purebred dogs should be owned. Therefore, they welcome those with pure as well as mixed breeds.
Information on the classes, CGC testing, and the dog show in Topeka can be found on the club website, mkkc.org.
Manhattan Lions Club
The Manhattan Lions Club met April 4 in the Blue Hills Room. Big Lion Diana Chapel called the meeting to order with 20 members and one guest present. Lion Carol Hockersmith led everyone in singing “God Bless America” followed by the Pledge of Allegiance before singing “Lions Roar.” Lion Duaine Sherwood gave the invocation. The April birthday recognized was Lion Carol Ott. Lion Jerry Mershon and his wife Jackie have an April anniversary.
Ron Wilson gave a program on Chief Standing Bear, leader of the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska whose tribe was forced to relocate to Oklahoma on this version of the Trail of Tears, where many died. The tribe passed through and camped in Riley County.
Following the program the business meeting was held with Lion Mickey Keithley giving the vision screening report.
The Lions annual Easter egg hunt was April 8 at the Manhattan City Park with 3,000 candy-filled Easter eggs provided by Lion Kent Oleen and with a friendly Easter bunny. Lion Dave Schafer organized the event.
The next Lions events on April 22 will be Candy Day at Westloop Dillons and Highway Clean-up on Zeandale Road.
The meeting was adjourned following the members singing “Smile True Lions.” The next meeting will be at 6:15 p.m. on May 2 in the Blue Hills Room.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Steven Graham opened the April 6 meeting welcoming guest Joann Goldstein, widow of Jack Goldstein, first president of Steel and Pipe. April is Rotary Maternal and Child Healthcare Month. The birthing kits packed by Rotaractors reached Victoria Garden City, Nigeria. The Love the Little Apple Project has been renamed Community Cares Chest. Club members continue to assist with the Intersection to Care project assimilating Rotary Care Kits for women exiting trafficking and abuse. Bob Ward discussed the upcoming Grow Green Match Day, where contributions to organizations ranging from $25 to $1,000 will receive a local match at 50 cents per $1. This month’s cup money goes to Teen Foster Camp.
Rotarian Brad Roberts introduced Matt Croker, CEO of SPS Companies Inc., and Rotarian in the Konza Club. In 1933, Steel and Pipe was Kansas Hide and Wool founded by Sam Goldstein, father of Jack. Through interactions in western Kansas, Jack Goldstein saw the need for metals and steel to fix equipment. SPS Companies, Inc. include Steel and Pipe Supply, Kooima, US Wholesale Pipe and Tube, to name several. The headquarters for SPS and Steel and Pipe Supply is in Colony Square, with corporate managing administration, accounting, finance, HR, and information technology. In addition, the Supply Company oversees sales, purchasing, logistics, and operations. Steel and Pipe Supply is the backbone of the business and the market leader in structural distribution flat roll. The holding company was established in 2016 with 11 business brands, with operations in ten states and Mexico. According to Crocker, the keys to the company’s success are people, culture, private ownership, and the decentralized operating model.
In honor of Matt’s presentation, the book “Bravo, Bucket Head!” will be donated to Oliver Brown Elementary.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on April 11 at the Blue Hills Room. There were 11 members present and two guests, Andre Bean and Hattie Parker. Club President Chad Tepe led the meeting. John Schlender led the song, Karl Dean led the pledge and Doug Denning gave the invocation.
Ron Jackson is the Solar Kiwanian of the Year for 2022-2023 and was presented a plaque by President Tepe.
Traci Lamb from the Kansas History Day Foundation emailed the club and said they could still use more judges for the Kansas History Day State Contest on April 22 at Seaman Middle School in Topeka from around 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you can help, email Traci Lamb at kansashistoryday@gmail.com.
The Greater Manhattan Community Foundation is having itsGrow Green annual fundraiser on April 21. The club sent a letter to all Solarians and interested parties to advise them that a donation to Solar Kiwanis through the GMCF will be matched 50% by a benefactor. The April Solar Kiwanis Board of Directors meeting will be at noon on April 19 at Bluestem Bistro. All Solarians are invited to attend.
The speaker was introduced by Solarian Phil Anderson and was Allana Parker from the Riley County Historical Museum. Parker talked about the history of Charles Howell and Minnie Howell—brother and sister. Charles was born in 1881 in Knoxville, Tennessee, and was one of nine children. When he was three years old, he moved with his family to Manhattan. He grew up to be one of Manhattan’s most prolific early stone contractors and community leaders. Charles Howell’s numerous stonework projects can be found in our community today. They include memorial Gateway at Sunset Cemetery (1917); First Presbyterian Church (all stone quarried and cut by Howell) (1917); laying of vitrified brick sidewalks on Moro Street (1921); Waters Hall, West Wing, Kansas State University (1923); house at 1001 Colorado (Howell’s home, still standing today) (1936); Willard Hall, Kansas State University (1939); stone fence around Sunset Cemetery (1940). Charles Hall died in 1942 and is buried in Sunset Cemetery. Minnie Howell, class of 1901, was the first African-American woman to graduate from K-State; taught public school in Topeka, Manhattan and Virginia; also head of home economics department at Southern University, 1931-1938, and in the mid-1940s served as director of the Douglass Community Center in Manhattan.
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room next to RC McGraw’s in the Blue Hills Shopping Center. The next meeting will be on April 18, and Solarian Karl Dean will talk about artificial intelligence and the term “singularity” as it relates to artificial intelligence.
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.