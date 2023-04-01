American Association of University Women
The AAUW Manhattan branch hosted its 8th annual International Women’s Day celebration on March 8 at the Holiday Inn at the Campus. About 75 attendees shared a buffet dinner followed by a panel discussion by international women who spoke on experiences in their home countries and the U.S.
AAUW President and moderator Usha Reddi opened the forum by noting the significance of IWD, thanking the committee and introducing the panelists. IWD is a global day honoring the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The 2023 IWD theme is Embrace Equity. Sediqa Nazari (Afghanistan) immigrated with help from the U.S. Army. She is an interpreter for the Konza Prairie Community Health Center and plans to study nursing. Maria Iquierdo (Mexico) grew up in Lenexa and is a K-State senior in nutrition and health and president of K-State’s Hispanic American Leadership Organization. Lamya Abdullah Achelha (Morocco) joined her husband at K-State in 2019 and is now a master’s candidate in mass communications. Dr. Antonina Broyaka (Ukraine) and children received refuge in Manhattan after the Russian invasion. She is currently a K-State extension associate in agricultural economics.
The panelists were asked questions on challenges in coming to the U.S., ease of integrating into the community, traditions still practiced, comparison of women’s situations here and in their homeland, and gender equity. Maria said she experienced difficulties as an undocumented migrant. Lamya left a successful career in Egypt but has continued her education with a new professional focus. Sediqa and Antonina described the challenges in coming to the U.S. Antonina left Ukraine with few resources and had difficulties in obtaining essential items, such as checking account, driver’s license, cell phones and health insurance.
The panelists said they enjoy cooking homeland foods and observing cultural traditions and holidays. Sediqa and Lamya celebrate Ramadan, Maria observes Day of the Dead, and Antonina noted that similar U.S. holidays are celebrated in Ukraine.
Differences were expressed by the panelists on the status, freedoms, and opportunities for women in their home countries. A K-State Iranian student gave an emotional impromptu account of the discrimination, oppressive theocracy, and violence against women and girls in her country.
Usha thanked the panelists and sponsors: Dow Center for Multicultural and Community Studies, K-State Libraries, and English Language Program, Office of International Programs. She stressed the importance of hearing the stories of international women to help break through stereotypes and misconceptions. “A Tyranny of Petticoats: 15 Stories of Belles, Bank Robbers & Other Badass Girls” will be given to the Manhattan Public Library on behalf of the panelists.
The April 10 branch meeting will be at 6 p.m. at the Manhattan Public Library. A K-State Women’s Athletics Panel will discuss Title IX 50th Anniversary. For more information visit https://manhattan-ks.aauw.net/.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Steven Graham opened the March 23 meeting welcoming new Rotarian Katharine Hensler. March is Water, Hygiene and Sanitation Month. Dede Brokesh received the Alton Thomas Award for advocacy in promoting landscape architecture at the KC Chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects. The GMCF 2023 Foundation awards honored the work of Elizabeth Nelson, Nonprofit Service award, Tom Phillips Board of Trustees Volunteer of the Year, and Bob and Tracey DeBruyn, Philanthropist of the Year. He thanked Carson Kober with Sunflower Children’s Collective for hosting Rotary on Tap.
The Montpelier, Vermont, Rotary Club, honored Brian Peete, director of the Riley County Police Department, with a Paul Harris Fellow and collaborated with the club to make the award. Linda Morse introduced Brian with remarks via Zoom from Vermonters.
Duane Dunn introduced speaker Matthew Sanderson, presenting on the “Attitudes toward Water in the High Plains-Ogallala Region.” Eligible participants surveyed had to have planted acres and/or livestock from 227 counties in six states (Nebraska to New Mexico). With 1,226 responses, almost the same percentages in 1984 and 34 years later acknowledged the water problem. Key takeaways were the preference to conserve water, a high proportion of those surveyed believe conservation is important for the community, and despite preferences and desire to conserve, the majority of those surveyed were not participating in voluntary conservation groups. Reasons for conserving included saving job and business opportunities in the community and for future generations. Ninety-three percent of the respondents indicated they were not participating in water-saving schemes. Key challenges are social, political, and cultural.
In honor of Matthew’s presentation, “Moose’s Book Bus” was donated to Amanda Arnold.
Riley County
Historical Society
The Pioneer Log Cabin will reopen for the 2023 season on April 2. The site will be open for free tours every Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. April through October.
Derrick Doty, who is one of the docents at the cabin, discussed the cabin’s history at the Riley County Historical Society’s “Lunch and Learn” quarterly meeting on March 22. The structure, built in 1915 as a replica of a pioneer log cabin, was dedicated in 1916 as the first museum of the Riley County Historical Society.
April 21 is this year’s “Grow Green” event hosted by the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation.RCHS has an endowed fund through GMCF and will participate again this year. On this day, the GMCF will provide a 50 percent match on all donations up to $20,000 per organization.
Melanie Highsmith, Riley County Historical Museum curator of education and design, has been working with USD 383 on the upcoming field trip season. Field trips will take place from April 18-27 at the Wolf House Museum and are offered at no cost to fourth grade classes.
On April 17, museum staff will discuss historic preservation and the Wolf Photography Studio on KMAN’s “In Focus” program. On March 20, museum staff discussed local women’s history. On Feb. 20, Highsmith, Museum Director Katharine Hensler, and Douglass Center Director and RCHS Board Member Dave Baker spoke about the recently listed Yuma Street Historic District.
Museum staff hosted a Volunteer Meet and Greet on Feb. 18 at the Manhattan Public Library. More than 30 new and returning volunteers attended. Volunteers will help with field trips, special events, tours, preservation projects and other activities. A number of volunteers interested in supporting the Rocky Ford School signed up at the meet and greet. They met with Doug Tippin, chair of the Rocky Ford Friends Committee, on March 10.
A new exhibit will be installed in the museum’s temporary gallery replacing the women’s suffrage exhibit that has been up since 2020. The new exhibit, which will document and interpret the county’s early medical field and practices, will open on July 1. At the same time, curators will be enhancing and updating the permanent exhibit, “Land and the People,” through the addition of new imagery, artifacts, new interpretive text and layout.