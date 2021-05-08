Rep. Ron Highland was recently inducted into the United States Army Officer Candidate School Hall of Fame.
Highland, representative for District 51, was nominated by his Army Infantry Officer Candidate School (OCS) class. The induction ceremony for Highland was at the Kansas Statehouse on May 3. The ceremony was conducted by retired Lt. Gen. Mike Dodson, who also serves in the Kansas House of Representatives represent District 67.
In 1966 Ron entered the US Army and attended Infantry Officer Candidate School in Fort Benning, Georgia and earned his commission as a second lieutenant. Ron was sent to Korea and was assigned as a Platoon Leader in the 2nd of the 9th Infantry (Manchu).
During his first enlistment in the Army he was stationed at Fort Leonard Wood, Fort Ord, Fort Benning and Fort Riley. He next attended Kansas State University, receiving his bachelor’s degree and doctorate in veterinary medicine. He entered private practice, principally with large animals. Ron reenlisted to serve in the Army Veterinary Corps as Chief of the Veterinary branch at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. That included taking care of the famous field artillery half-section with about 10 horses. He returned to Kansas State University to complete his doctorate in physiology/pharmacology while teaching in the veterinary school.
He moved to a career designing research studies for new animal drugs in North America and Europe as manager of pharmacology development for Bayer Animal Health for 20 years.
Upon his retirement from veterinary work, he was elected to the Kansas House of Representatives in 2013 and is serving his fifth term.