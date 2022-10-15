Domestic Science Club
The Domestic Science Club met in Meadowlark Hills Bison Room on Oct. 1. The hostesses were Karen Ice, Amy Westfahl and Lynda Bachelor. Refreshments served were several choices of pies, nuts and candies. Each member present answered to roll call by sharing what prompted their career choice. The business meeting was conducted by President Mary Alice Schlesener. Dues are due. One birthday was celebrated, and a courtesy report was given. New yearbooks were presented. The scholarship committee updated on a student scholarship in KSU College of Health and Human Sciences.
Evening Kiwanis
President Al St. Cyr called the meeting to order on Oct. 4 at Meadowlark Hills. Doug Tippin shared his history and humor news.
As the new president, Al shared his vision for the upcoming year. Items included ways to increase ticket sales for the pancake feed and silent auction, which will be Dec. 10. Additions and improvements to Bluemont Hill is a primary goal for the near future along with continued letter maintenance and trail improvements. Including Circle K and Key Club was discussed. Circle K is a Kiwanis club for college students and Key Club is for high school students.
Al presented new ideas for children’s events in the community, possibly bringing back favorite events from the past. More will be reported on these as they develop.
An update was given on the 100 year celebration which will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 22. Tickets to this event are available at Copy Kats, 1130 Westport Drive Ste. 7, or Bob’s Plumbing, 1127 Hayes Drive, for $20. Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served by Mr.K’s and Dave Lewis will be the master of ceremonies.
The next meeting will be at 6 p.m. Nov. 1 at Meadowlark Hills in the K-State Room.
Those interested in visiting or joining Kiwanis email mhkkiwanis@gmail.com or call Al St. Cyr at 209-200-5326 or secretary Kitty Pursley at 904-599-2904.
Flint Hills Woodturners Club
Nineteen members and three guests attended the FHW monthly meeting at 9 a.m. Sept. 24 at the National Guard Armory in Manhattan. Club member Tom Boley demonstrated turning a multi-axis trivet.
Show & Tell participants included Steve Bietau, Heather Marusiak, Tod Salfrank, Victor Shwarz, Dennis Biggs, Vaughn Graber and Dennis Stitt.
The next monthly meeting is Oct. 15. Visit flinthillswoodturners.org to see monthly newsletters, upcoming programs, dates of skill enhancement evenings, links to YouTube videos, and information on membership.
Manhattan Area Retired Educators Association
President Brenda Mann called the meeting to order.
Liz Biekman introduced Karen Hibbard, one of the founders of the Flint Hills Tourism Coalition and director of the Manhattan Convention and Visitors Bureau. In her presentation, Karen said Manhattan has become more visitor friendly over the years.
Brenda opened the business meeting by leading the flag salute. Judy Boley led in “Home on the Range.”
Linda Uthoff corrected the minutes to read ksvotes.com. Joyce Leach moved to accept the minutes as corrected. Linda Uthoff seconded the motion, and the motion passed.
Linda Klabunde presented the treasurer’s report. Nancy Sebelius moved the treasurer’s report be accepted. Greg Mann seconded, and the motion passed.
Brenda handed out the first door prize to Marilyn Bunnion, who has been a member of MAREA longer than anyone present.
For community service, a thank you vote was read from Ogden House, thanking the organization for the generous donation. This month, FIT Closet is the community service donation recipient.
A sign-up sheet for the Oct. 24 KARSP District 2 meeting was circulated. Joyce Leach reported on the Christmas luncheon, which will be Dec. 5 at the College Avenue Methodist Church. Joyce said the group must have at least 50 diners. The cost of the luncheon is $12.50 per member or guest. The Manhattan Pops Choir will provide entertainment.
Linda Uthoff gave the legislative report.
Brenda thanked Marilyn Fox for the newsletter. Marilyn will send the next newsletter in January after the Christmas luncheon. The last yearly newsletter will be in May after the group has awarded its scholarships.
Carol Adams said there will be a yearbook although it might look different because of changes in technology. Carol reminded members to consider nominations to the Kansas Teachers Hall of Fame.
Greg Mann said the fall tour will be Oct. 19 at the Robert Morris Multicultural Center. Those attending should meet at 9:30 a.m. at the College Avenue Methodist Church to carpool. He passed around a sign-up sheet for the tour. Kevin Santos Flores will lead the tour at 10 a.m. Afterward members may have lunch at the K-State Student Union.
Brenda Mann thanked Marianne Cullers for her hours helping youth.
Linda Uthoff donated the second door prize, which was given to the member with the most letters in his or her birth name.
Brenda cheerfully adjourned the meeting.
Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club
Elizabeth Jankord and Sharon Kriss won the Charity Club Championship at the Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club Oct. 10. Lyn Patterson and Nancy Ryan were second in flight A and first in flight B. Tom Shields and Jerry Sloan were third and Linda Schottler and Debbie Fair were fourth. Graham Rose and Larry Lord were second in B, and Gary Stemple and Sherry Downey were third. The club meets at 1 p.m. each Monday at the Seniors’ Center and all bridge players are welcome to come and try duplicate bridge. For more information or partnerships, call Pam at 785-456-3117.
Manhattan Rotary Club
Steven Graham opened the Oct. 6 meeting welcoming guests Debbi Thompson, Tiffany Coetzee, Wesley and Sarah Fryer, Janet Nichols, Daniel Olivera, and Therese Adams. Steven encouraged members to complete the RI membership survey. Past District Governor Vern Henricks presented Dr. William ‘Bill’ Richter with the Rotary International Distinguished Service Award. Out of 1.4 million Rotarians/Rotaractors worldwide, only 50 or fewer Rotarians are awarded the DSA each year. This month’s cup money goes to Homestead Ministries.
Rotarian Tad Thompson introduced Dr. Hans Coetzee, KSU Distinguished Professor of Veterinary Medicine, speaking about research into ways to measure pain in animals and develop new drugs to alleviate the pain. Coetzee began by explaining the complexity of pain from tissue damage to modulation. While humans have drugs to treat pain, animals (cows and pigs) had no FDA-approved drugs for pain. Also, there is no validated method of assessing pain in farm animals. Coetzee went on to describe some of the methods used to measure pain including EEG, blood flow to the skin, blood components, and use of the pressure mat. He said progress is being made in his research lab in validating methods of pain assessment and newer genomic technologies show promise in advancing understanding of pain and pain perception. The model developed at K-State in Coetzee’s lab led to the approval of the first drug that provides pain relief for beef cattle.
In honor of Dr. Coetzee’s presentation, the book, “Norman Didn’t Do It (Yes, He Did),” will be donated to Ogden Elementary. The club meets on Thursday at noon at the Manhattan Country Club.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on Oct. 11 at the Blue Hills Room. There were eight members present. Club president Chad Tepe led the meeting. Warren Prawl led in song, Steve Bartle led the pledge and Vera Williams gave the invocation.
The Solar Kiwanis recognition and installation banquet was on Oct. 4. U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran attended along with the 2022-2023 Kansas District Kiwanis Governor Vic Steiner and the new Division 4 Lt. Governor Jason Krantz. New officers were installed and the president’s gavel was passed from 2021-2022 President Naci Pelis to 2022-2023 President Chad Tepe. Moran recognized Solarian Jim Sharp for his service and leadership at the Battle of the Bulge and the Nuremberg Trials during and immediately after World War II. Four club members chose not to renew their membership for the 2022-2023 year: Jim Jorns, Bob Johnson, Jace Bailey and Dave Meusborn. Tepe thanked them for their service and fellowship. The club now has 33 members. The Manhattan Evening Kiwanis Club is celebrating its 100-year anniversary on Oct. 22. All Solarians are invited to join them in the celebration. It will be held in the Blue Sage Barn at Prairiewood and the social hour will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be catered by Mr. K’s restaurant. Former KMAN radio morning host Dave Lewis will be the emcee with drawings for prizes and trivia games. The cost will be $20 per person. The October Solar Kiwanis board meeting will be at noon Oct. 19 at the Bluestem Bistro. All Solarians are welcome to attend. New board member is Vice President-Newsletter, Jeff Morris. Solarian Vera Williams
announced that she would like three club members to accompany her to the Junction City South Kiwanis Club on Oct. 17 for an interclub. Solarian Sargent announced that the Flint Hills Breadbasket is recruiting people to help pick up food from local establishments at least once per month and deliver the food back to the Breadbasket.
Tepe led discussions about how the club can recruit new members and retain current members. The group listed those current members that are regular attendees to weekly meetings, those that attend irregularly and those that rarely attend and will use those lists during future membership discussions.
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room. The next meeting will be on Oct. 18 and the program will be Katharine Hensley, director of the Riley County Historical Museum. Guests and potential new members are welcome to attend. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.
Polly Ogden—DAR
The Polly Ogden chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met Oct. 8 and welcomed speaker Ginny Young, who is a member of the chapter. Young’s presentation featured the V (Victory)-mail letters her father had sent home during his service in Europe and North Africa during World War II. He was a graphic artist and cartoonist, and all his V-mail letters home featured his artwork and cartoon drawings. Young also shared several of her father’s mementos from the war, including his uniform.
The Polly Ogden Chapter also made plans to participate in the upcoming Veterans Day parade and to collect books to donate to Toys for Manhattan.
The Polly Ogden chapter recently became a registered sponsor of Wreaths Across America, which is a coordinated effort every December to place wreaths on veterans’ graves across the nation and overseas. The Polly Ogden chapter in collaboration with the Pearce-Keller American Legion Post 17 will host the Wreaths Across America mobile education exhibit, which is scheduled to visit Manhattan on Oct. 26. The mobile education exhibit travels the country, visiting communities and raising awareness about the Wreaths Across America effort.
Following the business portion of the meeting, chapter members wrote personal notes to be sent to active duty servicemembers.