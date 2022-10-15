Domestic Science Club

The Domestic Science Club met in Meadowlark Hills Bison Room on Oct. 1. The hostesses were Karen Ice, Amy Westfahl and Lynda Bachelor. Refreshments served were several choices of pies, nuts and candies. Each member present answered to roll call by sharing what prompted their career choice. The business meeting was conducted by President Mary Alice Schlesener. Dues are due. One birthday was celebrated, and a courtesy report was given. New yearbooks were presented. The scholarship committee updated on a student scholarship in KSU College of Health and Human Sciences.

