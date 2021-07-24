Flint Hills
Woodturners
The Flint Hills Woodturners have a new meeting location and monthly meeting day. Starting in August, the group will now meet on the third Saturday of each month at the Kansas National Guard Armory, 721 Levee Drive in Manhattan. The club is planning to have its first in-person meeting at 9 a.m. on Aug. 21 with an ornament turning demonstration by Tom Shields. Virtual participation via Zoom will also be available. Contact fhwpresident@gmail.com for more information.
Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club
Georgia Reynolds and David Mills won the North American pairs game at the Seniors Center July 19. Marylee Arnold and Suzanne Crawford were second, Elizabeth Jankord and Dianne Childs were third. Lynda Yancey and Helen Estes were fourth in A and third in B, Linda Schottler and Judy Hildreth were fifth, and Dan Otto and Gary Stemple were sixth in A and fourth in B. The duplicate bridge club meets each Monday at 1 p.m. at the Seniors Center and invites all bridge players. For partnerships, call Pam at 785-456-3117.
Manhattan Lions Club
The Manhattan Lions Club met June 28 at Four Points by Sheraton with 23 members and three guests present. Lion President Dave Schafer called the meeting to order at 6:15 p.m. Lion Carol Hockersmith led in singing “America” followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and singing “Lions Roar.” Lion Diana Chapel gave the invocation.
Club officers and board members were installed by Lion 1st Vice District Governor Rich Webster.
Lion Lela Gillispie reported on membership renewal status. Lion Mickey Keithley gave an update on vision screening. Lion Monty Nielsen gave the eye exam/glasses applications report. Lion Joe Ott finalized the highway clean-up project. Lion Chris Wilson announced that the group has completed a collection of enough plastic bags for its first bench and will continue the collection. Lion Carol Ott spoke about about Lions Club volunteers assisting with Harvesters mini-food distribution at Everybody Counts at Douglas Center on Aug. 7.
There will be a pancake fundraiser on Oct. 16.
Lion Carol Hockersmigh led in singing “Smile True Lions” before Lion Dave Schafer adjourned the meeting. The next meeting will be July 26. Those interested in learning more about Manhattan Lions Club contact Lion Dave Schafer at davidschafer@msn.com.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Robbin Cole welcomed guests July 15 and noted the banner showing that this club is the home club of the current District Governor Vern Henricks. She said that this club has more than $4,000 available for matching grants and asked for suggestions. Chris Culbertson listed projects that use district grants: caring for the boat ramp at Tuttle Creek, 100 new trees in the Northeast Park, and partnering with Friends of the Kaw for clean-up of battery cases in the river. The District 5710 conference and golf tournament will be in Manhattan. Mike Dodson noted the Aug. 14 “Just Tri-It” event which the club supports with money and volunteers. The volunteers will be needed between 6 a.m. and noon. Cup money this month is for the YES Fund.
Rebecca Gould introduced the speaker, Todd Holmberg, executive director of McCain Auditorium. Todd told how recent events have broadened the perspective of the performing arts. The long-planned renovation of the auditorium lobby and other areas was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, mainly because all events were canceled, resulting in revenue and personnel cuts. Using 100% private funding, many major improvements have been made including a much larger lobby, new and larger bathrooms, a concession stand, meeting rooms and offices, elevator, and backstage improvements. The McCain Series will have fewer shows because of funding and lack of staff. McCain Series tickets will be available only via the internet and, at least temporarily, season subscriptions will not be available. A list of the programs for the season will be announced as soon as all plans are finalized. More details are available on the website.
In honor of the speaker the book “Aretha Franklin: Queen of Soul” will be given to Amanda Arnold School. The club meets at noon on Thursdays at the Manhattan Country Club. Visitors and guests are always welcome.
Men’s Garden Club
The Men’s Garden Club July meeting was held at the westside Early Edition with nine members and one guest, John Truitt, in attendance. Inclement weather required the program at Fork in the Road to be rescheduled.
John Drach presided over the business meeting highlighting the recent donation of 270 pounds of Irish potatoes and 30 pounds of onions to the Flinthills Foodbank. The food bank packs the donation in 5 pound bags, which are distributed in a week or less due to the food bank’s high demand for fresh vegetables. Since the inception of this project in 2013, more than 1570 pounds of potatoes have been donated.
Dale Hayden reported his Facebook posting on the harvest received more than 3,000 ‘likes.’ The club will continue this season’s food bank donations with a fall harvest of sweet potatoes and winter squash. WIBW contacted Dale Hayden after his Facebook post and they plan to send a news team to cover that harvest. Other fall projects to be scheduled are workdays at the Senior Center and Hospice House.
President Drach closed the meeting with a reminder of no meeting in August. The next meeting is September 16 with the time and location to be provided later.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on July 13 at the Blue Hills Room. Joining the meeting were 23 members and four guests (Greg Doering, Rhonna Hargett, Joe Hargett, Brian Pelis Jr.). President Charlie Sargent led the meeting. Warren Prawl led a song, Suzanne Ryan-Numrich led the Pledge and Jeff Morris gave the invocation.
Sargent reminded members that the weekly Solar Kiwanis meetings will be at noon Tuesdays now. The annual pancake feed was July 5 and 315 people attended. Pancakes, sausage and scrambled eggs were available. The final totals are not in yet but the event made about $5,500 to help support community youth. Sargent announced that Solar Kiwanian of the Year, Mary Scharfe, also was selected as Kiwanis District (State) Kiwanian of the Year and will be introduced at the District Conference on Aug. 7 in Salina. The Solar Kiwanis entry for the Pete Loux Achievement award, Mike Roberts, won and will also be announced at the District Convention.
The program was presented by Solarlian Phil Anderson and was a review of Solarian Jim Sharp’s book “Diary of a Combat Infantryman.” In 1943, Jim Sharp was helping run the family farm in White City and in 1944 he joined the Army. In 1945 he was in the front lines in Belgium fighting the Germans in World War II. Sharp spent 113 days in the battlefield which included seeing his first dead person (a German soldier) and capturing 50 German troops. He earned numerous battlefield decorations including the Combat Infantry Badge, Bronze Star, three battle stars for Battle of the Bulge, Remagen Bridge and Rhineland. He was wounded in the battle for Uslar, Germany. Anderson read several excerpts from Sharp’s book that described the fear, exhaustion and chaos that was war. Anderson had several relatives that also were in the battlefields in WWII and he compared their experiences to Sharp’s experiences and how it affected the rest of their lives.
The club met again at noon on July 20 at the Blue Hills Room. Fifteen members and two guests (Katy Bach and Brian Pelis Jr.) joined the meeting. President Charlie Sargent led the meeting. Warren Prawl led a song, Chad Tepe led the Pledge and Jim Jorns gave the invocation.
Sargent said two club members with a birthday before the next meeting: Ron Jackson and Mary Scharfe (both July 26).
The club is sponsored a girl’s 5th and 6th grade softball team in Manhattan city league, the Solar Kiwanis Royals. The club hosted a year-end ice cream social after the team’s last practice on July 18 and seven Solarians (Charlie Sargent, Doug Denning, Vera and Ron Williams, Naci Pelis, Karen Medlin and Doug Ackley) helped serve and host the team, parents, coaches and fans. The Solar Kiwanis Board of Directors July meeting was July 21 at noon at the Bluestem Bistro.
The program was introduced by Jim Bach and was presented by Katy Bach. Katy showed slides and gave details of the restoration needed in Hale Library after the May 22, 2018, fire that nearly destroyed the entire structure. Hale Library had a disaster plan in place that immediately went into action after the fire was under control. Work is still being done from that fire. They have used 5,000 gallons of paint, 664 gallons of adhesive, 226,851 square feet of carpet (6 full semis) and they moved/repaired 1,105 tons of books (which equals the weight of seven blue whales).
The Solar Kiwanis Club meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room. The program on July 27 will be introduced by Jace Bailey and will be about “Girls On The Run Flint Hills.” Guests and prospective members are always welcome. Advance reservations are not necessary.
Contact Secretary Doug Ackley (rda@ksu.edu or 785-539-4945) to verify the meeting place. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.
Welcome Club
The Welcome Club of Manhattan met July 15 at the Blue Hills Room for the monthly meeting and luncheon with President Carolee Fairbanks presiding.
Karen Tinkler, second vice president for programs, introduced Danielle Tegtmeier, who spoke about the history and operation of the Liquid Art Winery. Pat Heinsohn won the drawing for a bottle of wine.
Carita Otts read the financial report, and Diana Havenstein won the free lunch ticket. Ronnie Drees was welcomed as a new member. Dixie Moreau was the guest of Anne Collins. President Carolee presented members with July birthdays a long-stemmed rose: Nora Wark, Pat Harrison, Becky Ward and Judy Salem.
August activities include First Tuesday Bunko Aug. 3; Third Monday Bunko Aug. 16; Hand and Foot cards Aug. 12 and 26; Coffee Tyme Aug. 27; Fourth Friday Bridge Aug. 27. The August luncheon will be Aug. 19 at the Blue Hills Room. There will be a board meeting Aug. 4.
The Welcome Club is open to all new and current members of the Manhattan community. For more information call membership chair Sharon Zierlein (785-282-0594) or president Carolee Fairbanks (785-539-4981) for club activities or reservations.