American Legion Auxiliary
The Pearce Keller Unit 17 Auxiliary meeting of Aug. 1 began with President Dana Pierce calling order at 6 p.m. Chaplain Doreen Burnett gave the opening prayer followed by the group reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and the Preamble to the Constitution of the American Legion Auxiliary.
Secretary Charlene Redman took the roll call with 10 members present of which nine were on the executive board or officers. Charlene read the minutes of the June meeting. There were no corrections.
Sharon Pollman gave the treasurer’s reports for June and July, which were approved as read and will be filed for audit.
Lorene Oppy presented the bingo treasurer’s report for June and July, which were approved as read and will be filed for audit.
There is an “early bird” membership drive from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 26. Dinner will be provided and everyone is encouraged to enter the drawings for gift cards or 2024 paid membership dues. Dana will buy the gift card ($50) that the auxiliary is putting in the drawing.
Lorene read from a card and a letter from Girls’ State participants sharing what their experiences meant to them.
Thank you notes were read from ATA bus for the annual donation as well as one from Hope Ranch in Manhattan for the donation of a bingo machine.
Dana asked for a recent members list and a volunteer hours form.
The next regular meeting will be at 6 p.m. Sept. 12. Doreen gave the closing prayer and Dana adjourned the meeting.
Manhattan
Duplicate Bridge Club
Jim Masilamani and Amit Chakrabarti won the North American Pairs game at the Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club game Aug. 15. Elizabeth Jankord and Dianne Childs were second. Larry Lord and Graham Rose were third in flight A and first in flights B and C. Iris Schmitt and Carol Reinch were second in B, Nancy Ryan and Suzanne Crawford were third, and Linda Schottler and Judy Hildreth were fourth. Georgia Reynolds and Nancy Gugler were third in flight C. The bridge group meets each Monday at 1 p.m. at the Seniors’ Center and invites all bridge players. For more information or partnerships, call Pam at 785-456-3117.
Manhattan Lions Club
Manhattan Lions Club met on Aug. 9 at the Blue Hills Room. The meeting was called to order by Lion President Diana Chapel with 19 members and one guest. Lion Carol Hockersmith led everyone in singing “God Bless America” followed by the Pledge of Allegiance before singing “Lions Roar.” Lion Glenn Fogo gave the invocation..
The guest was introduced. Lion Dave Schafer’s birthday was recognized. Lion Chris Wilson and husband, Ron, and Lions Alan and Carol Van Namen are celebrating August anniversaries
Lion Mickey Keithley gave the vision screening report which included Lions Monty and Ann Nielson doing vision screening at Everybody Counts on Aug. 6. Lion Arlene Sherwood reported there weren’t any eyeglasses requests this month. Lion Chris Wilson reported that two Nex Trex benches have been assembled and delivered to Sunset Zoo. Lion Carol Ott reported on the Everybody Counts Harvester Distribution with Lions Carol Hockersmith, Alan Van Namen, Mickey Keithley and her three grandchildren distributing the food. Lion Dave Schafer discussed the annual Lions Club pancake feed fundraiser Oct. 15. at Pottorf Hall. Lion President Diana Chapel gave a report of her training at the Great Plains Lions Leadership Institute at Northwest Missouri State in Maryville, Missouri.
Lion Carol Hockersmith led in singing “Smile True Lions” before the meeting was adjourned. The next meeting will be Sept. 6 at the Blue Hills Room in the Blue Hills Shopping Center.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Steven Graham opened the August 11 meeting welcoming guests Art DeGroat and Jordan Erickson. Rotarian Catherine Culbertson returned from Madagascar and headed to Berkeley. President Steven acknowledged the passing of Dr. Jerry Weis, a Rotarian for 49 plus years who was to be honored in 2023 as a 50-year member. Steven recognized Jason Coleman for his promotion as academic services librarian for Hale Library. Randy Peterson gave the polio update with the news that a case of polio has been reported in an unvaccinated adult male in New York and the virus has been detected in New York City wastewater. Reportedly the U.S. has been polio-free since 1979. Rotarians can join the Polio Plus Society by pledging $100 per year each year until polio is eradicated. Rotary fact: Rotary Action Groups are independent, Rotary-affiliated groups made up of individuals who are experts in a field, i.e. peace, the environment, water, etc. There are more than 30 action groups; ten members of the club are in Rotary Action Groups.
Rotarian Rebecca Gould introduced Todd Holmberg, director of McCain Auditorium. Todd spoke about the McCain renovation project, the home tour, sponsorships, the upcoming season, and ticket sales. The renovation project is ongoing with about $350,000 still needed for furniture, signage, etc. Naming opportunities are available. Sponsorships will probably exceed last year. There are 22 shows in the 2022-2023 season with performances from the Guess Who, Josh Turner, and the Commodores. The McCain Home Tour is slated for Dec 4. A gala fundraiser will be Dec. 3 with a silent and live auction, live band, dancing, and more.
In honor of Holmberg’s presentation, “Child of the Flower — Song People” will be donated to Theodore Roosevelt Elementary. Meetings are at noon on Thursdays at the Manhattan Country Club.
Riley County
Historical Society
Katharine Hensler, the new director of the Riley County Historical Museum, will be the featured speaker for the Riley County Historical Society quarterly meeting at 7 p.m. Sept. 15. Hensler’s presentation, “Behind the Scenes of Your Riley County Historical Museum: The VIP Tour,” will be in the Meadowlark Hills Event Center, 2121 Meadowlark Road, Manhattan. There is no charge and the public is invited to attend. Cookies, coffee, tea and lemonade will be served.
Attendees can join Hensler as she takes them down the corridors of the museum to experience what really goes on behind the scenes. They will meet the staff who keep the operations running and hear about their roles.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on Aug. 16 at the Blue Hills Room. There were 13 members present. President Naci Pelis led the meeting. John Schlender led in song, Phil Anderson led the pledge and Vera Williams gave the invocation.
The August Board of Directors meeting will be Wednesday,
August 17 at noon at the Bluestem Bistro. All club members are welcome to attend.
The program was Glimpses of Guam by Solarian John Fajen. John joined the Air Force because they promised him he would not go to Vietnam. He was assigned to an Air Force base in San Antonio and worked on nuclear weapons. When it was time to get out or re-enlist, he re-enlisted for four more years and indicated he wanted to be stationed in Germany. They sent him to Guam instead. John was stationed in Guam for 18 months in 1968 and 1969. Guam is 1,500 miles east of the Philippines and is part of the Mariana Islands. Guam is 222 square miles in area and the Japanese bombed Guam three hours after bombing Pearl Harbor in 1941. President Richard Nixon visited Guam in July 1969 and John was in the Honor Guard for Nixon. Japanese soldiers hid in the mountains and caves on Guam after World War II because they did not know the war had ended. The last Japanese soldier surrendered in 1972. John indicated that there were no birds on Guam because the brown tree snake was accidentally transported to Guam from the South Pacific islands around 1952 and since the brown tree snakes prey on birds and they have no natural enemies, the snakes flourished and all birds disappeared. John said he enjoyed his time on Guam but has no desire to go back.
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room. The next meeting will be on Aug. 23 and Solarian Pam Fajen will talk about the Kansas Kiwanis Foundation. Guests and potential new members should contact Secretary Doug Ackley (rda@ksu.edu or 785-539-4945) with questions. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.