An unvaccinated 60-year-old woman died late last month after testing positive for coronavirus, Riley County health officials announced Friday.
Riley County spokeswoman Alice Massimi said the woman died July 30 at the University of Kansas St. Francis Hospital in Topeka after testing positive July 8.
The toll of coronavirus-related deaths in Riley County now stands at 53.
The county on Friday reported an additional 20 coronavirus cases since Wednesday.
As of Friday, the county had reported 7,231 cases since the pandemic began last March. Of those, 139 cases were active, and 10 people recovered since Monday to bring total recoveries to 7,049.
Officials didn’t report any additional variants of concern, keeping the total at 100 variant cases, including 86 cases of the delta variant, a more transmissible strain of the virus.
Eight COVID-positive patients were in Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, as of Friday.
According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, 34,442 people in Riley County have received one dose of the vaccine, as of Friday. KDHE said 30,884 people were fully vaccinated Friday. The U.S. Census Bureau said Riley County’s population in 2020 was 71,959.
As of Friday, KDHE reported 2,991 new cases, 82 more hospitalizations and 28 more deaths since Wednesday
Since the pandemic started, KDHE has reported 344,937 cases, 12,151 hospitalizations and 5,385 deaths.
On Friday, Geary County recorded 27 new active cases, bringing the total up to 4,082. Pottawatomie County reported 2,292 cases Friday, an increase of 29 since Wednesday.
Geary County recorded four new variants Wednesday for 135 total. Pottawatomie County reported two new variant cases for a total of 29.