Thursday’s A1 story on the latest COVID numbers incorrectly stated where the number of COVID patients at Ascension Via Christi Hospital ranked all time.

Riley County health officials said they provided incorrect information, and the hospital’s 23 COVID patients on Wednesday was the second-most since the pandemic started.

Officials said the hospital had 25 COVID patients on Jan. 12, 2021, which is the actual highest.

