Eagles Auxiliary
The Aug. 19 evening began with the potluck meal at 6:30 p.m. Suzanne Birdwell offered the prayer. The business meeting opened at 7:30 p.m. with Brenda Bly, vice president, presiding. The group saluted and pledged allegiance to the American flag led by Madelyn Brown. The Aug. 5 meeting minutes by Joan Baughman were accepted as read. Members voted to approve the bills be paid. The one communication was tabled until the next meeting. During the Good of the Order, Virginia Wesley was given a floral bouquet for her birthday. Drawing winners were Virginia and Suzanne. The next meeting is at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 2 unless convened earlier with notice to members.
Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club
The Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club held a charity club championship on Aug. 23. Suzanne Crawford and Carol Junk were the winners. Linda Schottler and Elizabeth Jankord were second, Nancy Gugler and Georgia Reynolds were third, and Dan Otto and Gary Stemple were fourth. The bridge club meets each Monday at 1 p.m. at the Senior’s Center and invites all bridge players. For partnerships, call Pam at 785-456-3117.
Manhattan Rotary Club
The club met Aug. 18 via Zoom due to a previously planned event at the Manhattan Country Club, and Past President Rebecca Gould presided. Rebecca reviewed recent board discussions and planning the budget for 2021-22 and she gave the club’s thanks to those who helped with the Just Tri It event. Chris Culbertson noted events that Rotarians can help with, including cleanup at the Fairmont boat ramp and tending the new trees in the Northeast Park. Rotary District 5710 annual conference will be in Manhattan Oct. 21-23 starting with a golf tournament. Of the $125 playing fee, $20 will go to Polio Plus. Cup money will go via Just Tri It to the Manhattan Soup Kitchen.
Dick Wertzberger introduced the speaker, Bob Copple, president of Ascension Via Christi Hospital, for an update on the COVID-19 pandemic. Bob cited local numbers to show that the risk of illness is increasing rather than decreasing and the virus is infecting much younger people in their 40s and 50s and even younger. He said almost all the hospitalized patients have not been vaccinated. He listed some of the unintended consequences of delaying other kinds of care. He listed some of the after-effects that patients are suffering from COVID-19. About 70% of COVID patients develop heart problems or mental health and other issues from the disease. He also listed the most “at-risk” conditions, including obesity, diabetes, COPD, asthma, and effects that are post-cancer. He described antibody infusions, remdesivir infusions, timing for boosters, and vaccinations. Some states have 40-50% of hospital beds used by COVID patients, reducing the space available for other serious illnesses and surgeries. He urged everyone to get their COVID and flu shots and boosters at the recommended intervals.
In honor of the speaker, the book “Exquisite: The Poetry and Life of Gwendolyn Brooks” will be given to Lee School. The club meets Thursdays at noon at the Manhattan Country Club. Meal reservations need to be made the day before. Visitors and guests are always welcome.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on Aug. 24 at the Blue Hills Room. Fifteen members and two guests (Rick Hernandez and Brian Pelis Jr.) join the meeting. President Charlie Sargent led the meeting. Pam Fajen led the pledge, Warren Prawl led the song and Tim Lindemuth gave the invocation.
Sargent said one club member with a birthday before the next meeting: Doug Ackley (Aug. 29). One club member had a wedding anniversary before the next meeting: Randy James and Robyn (Aug. 30).
The net income from the annual pancake feed and placemat advertisements was around $6,400, which was around the same as 2019. Community service chairperson Ron Jackson has scheduled a club highway cleanup for 1 p.m. Sept. 12. Cleaners should meet in the south parking lot of Network Computer Solutions on Highway 24 and Legion Lane. Family, friends, enemies or anyone else is welcome to help. Jackson said there will be treats for those helping.
The program was introduced by Solarian John Fajen and was Rick Hernandez, executive director, Flint Hills Community Clinic. FHCC provides services to people in the community who have no health benefits and is located at 401 Houston Street, Suite C, Manhattan KS 66502. FHCC began in 2005 as a partnership between Mercy Regional Medical Center and area clergy. There are three paid staff and all others are volunteers. The mission of FHCC is to understand and serve the health and wellness needs of the medically under-served in the community by providing quality, compassionate and personalized care. Hernandez said there are about 7,400 uninsured people in Riley County.
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room. The program on Aug. 31 will be introduced by Pam Fajen and will be officers in the Riley County High School Key Club and their sponsor Samantha Kachelhoffer. Guests and prospective members are always welcome. Advance reservations are not necessary. Contact Secretary Doug Ackley (rda@ksu.edu or 785-539-4945) to verify meeting location. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.
Welcome Club
The Welcome Club of Manhattan met Aug. 19 at the Blue Hills Room for the monthly meeting and luncheon with President Carolee Fairbanks presiding.
Diana Havenstein, second vice oresident for programs, introduced Riley County Police Department Director Dennis Butler, who spoke about identity theft.
Connie Schmidt read the treasurer’s report, and Anne Collins won the free lunch ticket. Dixie Moreau was welcomed as a new member. Gaby Harms was the guest of Sharon Stemple, and Sallie Hibbs and Linda Ferguson were guests of Kathy Lanksbury. President Carolee presented members with August birthdays a long-stemmed rose: Diana Havenstein and Carolyn Meares. Connie Noble distributed yearbooks for the current year.
September activities include First Tuesday Bunko Sept. 7; Third Monday Bunko Sept. 20; Hand and Foot cards Sept. 9 and 23; Fourth Friday Bridge Sept. 24; Coffee Time Sept. 24. The September luncheon will be Sept. 16 at the Blue Hills Room. The program will be presented by a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
The Welcome Club is open to all new and current members of the Manhattan community. For more information call Sharon Zierlein, membership chair, 785-282-0594, or Carolee Fairbanks, president, 785-539-4981, for club activities or reservations.