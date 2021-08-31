Ascension Via Christi Hospital has loosened some visitation restrictions for labor and delivery patients.
The hospital announced Monday that labor and delivery patients in the Birth & Women’s Center will be allowed two support people during labor (can include spouse, partner, family member, doula or other support person).
Patients having a caesarian section will be allowed one support person during the procedure. After delivery, one support person will be allowed to stay throughout mom and baby’s stay.
“We understand the importance of sharing some of life’s greatest joys with loved ones,” Jennifer Goehring, Vice President of Nursing and Operations at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, said in a written statement. “While we are loosening some of our visitation policies for our Labor & Delivery patients, we continue to require all patients, visitors and providers to wear masks while in patient care areas.”
Visitors, who must be 18 years or older, must wear masks at all times while in the hospital.
Patients on the inpatient (third floor) medical, surgical and inpatient rehabilitation unit are allowed one designated visitor daily.
ICU and Critical Care Unit (second floor) patients are allowed one visitor during their care. In the event that the number of COVID-19 patients in the unit reaches five, visitation will be paused.
Patients undergoing outpatient procedures or testing (including same-day surgeries, cath lab or GI/endoscopy procedures) are allowed one visitor during their care.
Patients seeking care in the emergency department may have one person accompany them after the triage process is completed if it’s not a COVID-related visit.
The hospital isn’t allowing visitors for patients receiving care for confirmed or suspected COVID-19 except for end-of-life situations or for patients who are unable to advocate for themselves.