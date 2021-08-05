(RILEY COUNTY, KS – August 4, 2021) Three Riley County residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have passed away.
A fully vaccinated 90-year-old male tested positive on 07/12/2021 at Ascension Via Christi Village. He passed away on 08/01/2021 at St. Francis Hospital in Topeka.
An unvaccinated 49-year-old male tested positive on 07/13/2021 and passed away on 08/02/2021 at Stormont Vail in Topeka.
An unvaccinated 72-year-old female tested positive on 07/16/2021 and passed away 07/30/2021 at Ascension Via Christi Hospital.
Their deaths bring the total number of COVID-related deaths in the county to 52.
Riley County has identified 104 new positive Coronavirus cases and 99 additional recoveries since the last report on July 28, 2021.
Ten COVID-positive patients, including one who is fully vaccinated, are currently under care at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. Three patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
In Riley County, since December, there have been a total of 91 positive cases from variants of concern. A majority of the cases (77) are the Delta Variant.
“Current research shows fully vaccinated individuals represent a small amount of transmission and, in most cases, are protected from severe illness due to COVID-19. They could potentially still be asymptomatic and spread the virus, so it is important individuals wear a mask when in indoor public spaces and practice social distancing when possible,” pointed out Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs.
Starting this week, the Health Department will also begin publishing COVID-19 statistics on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at https://coronavirus-response-rcitgis.hub.arcgis.com
Vaccine Operations (RCHD):
Received dose 2 of 2 (Fully vaccinated): 22,004
Received dose 1 of 2: 576
Vaccines are being offered at the Riley County Health Department on Thursdays by appointment. Please call 785-565-6560 M-F between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm to schedule an appointment.
“We are urging individuals who are not vaccinated to please get vaccinated. We have several clinics scheduled over the coming days and weeks, including this weekend at the Everybody Counts event at the Douglass Center in Manhattan. With the hospital filling up and the number of positive cases continuing to increase in Riley County it is important that we all do our part,” said Gibbs.
A vaccine clinic will be held at the First Congregational Church, 700 Poyntz Ave, Manhattan, KS this Sunday, August 8th from 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM.
Testing
Testing at the Manhattan Regional Airport is no longer being offered due to some new guidance from the Transportation Security Administration and General Services Administration.
Testing is now being offered Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Manhattan Town Center parking lot on the north side from 10-4. Rapid and saliva testing is available for free. Please call our screening call center at 785-323-640 for more information.
Riley County Statistics for August 4:
Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 7,142
Total active: 150
Total recovered: 6,940
Total deaths: 52
Total variant cases: 91
POSITIVE RATE
Week 30 (July 25 - July 31) 7.7%
104 positive
1349 total tests
Week 29 (July 18 - July 24) 8.2%
105 positive
1283 total tests
Two-week average: 7.94%
209 positive
2632 total tests
The next written update will be published on Wednesday, August 11th.
For general questions related to the COVID-19 vaccine, members of the public can check the FAQ information online at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/.../Frequently-Asked-Questions
Questions can also be emailed to covid19vaccine@gmail.com.