Bonfire 4-H Club
At the March Bonfire 4-H meeting, five members presented for the club. Jameson McDonald explained how the parts of a computer worked, Laney McDonald showed the basics of playing viola, and Lorelei McDonald taught how to protect nature. Logan Lamb showed his rockets, and Skyler Lamb talked about his Lego Lamborghini.
Marek Wiebers also made a few announcements. TRIPle E is having a Bingo and Pie fundraiser at the Columbian Theater March 23 to raise money for trips and the Riley/Pottawatomie 4-H Sraight Shooters are having a $20 raffle for a lifetime hunting and fishing license.
Flint Hills Woodturners Club
On March 4, 25 club members and one guest attended the FHW meeting in person at Red Hollow Lathe Works in Wamego and six members attended via Zoom.
The club sponsored an interactive remote demonstration by professional turner Harvey Meyer from Atlanta, Georgia, who demonstrated the basket illusion technique. Information included preferred wood species and size, design software, chucking, shaping, beading, indexing, coloring, and burning techniques. Multiple informative handouts were provided and a recording has been made available to members for one month. More information about Harvey and his turning techniques can be found at www.harveymeyer.com.
The next “Ya gotta Eat’ gathering will be at noon March 23 at Vista Drive-In. The next club meeting will be at 9 a.m. April 1 at Red Hollow Lathe Works and available via Zoom. Contact club president David Delker (fhwpresident@gmail.com) for more information.
Gamma Omicron-ESA
Members of Gamma Omicron chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha met March 8 at the home of Maureen Wells.
Jackie Augustine, from the Audubon Society of Kansas, presented the educational. Jackie spoke about hummingbirds, their migratory patterns, how to attract them to your yard, and plants that provide their food.
Reports were given by committee chairs regarding donations made for the state’s three philanthropic projects to include Heartspring, Goodwill Industries and Capper Foundation. A total of 11 members were present including one member on Zoom, and one pledge. Donna Dawson shared “The Golden Rules for Living” and an Irish blessing. The next Kansas State Convention will be April 27-30 at the Wichita Marriott. The District J will sponsor the August state meeting for 2023. Officers for the next year will be Debbie Smith, president; Maureen Wells, vice president; Debbie Hodges, secretary; Carolyn Myers, treasurer; Claire Beck educational chair; and Brenda Schaffer, co-educational chair.
The next social will be March 22 at Carolyn Myer’s home where members will share a salad supper. The next business meeting will be at Debbie Hodges home on April 12. The organization continues to help prepare and serve dinner at the Common Table once a month.
Those interested in hearing more about Gamma Omicron and Epsilon Sigma Alpha can contact DeAdre Strouts at strouts@cox.net or 785-477-0134, or Debbie Smith at debra0188@gmail.com or 785-776-5464.
Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club
Lynn Patterson and Nancy Ryan won the Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club game March 13. Pat and Tom O’Grady were second, Dianne Childs and Judy Hildreth were third, and Larry Lord and Mike Grant were fourth. The club meets each Monday at 1:00 at the Seniors’ Center and invites all bridge players. For more information or partnerships, call Pam at 785-456-3117.
Manhattan Kennel Club
The monthly meeting of the Manhattan Kennel Club was March 14.
The winter training classes finished last week. There are still a few openings for spring session classes which start at the end of March. Check mkkc.org if interested.
The club offered AKC Canine Good Citizenship testing at the end of February. This test evaluates a dog’s ability to behave mannerly in several different situations. During this testing, 13 dogs earned their CGC title, and six of those dogs also earned their CGC Advanced title. In addition to CGC titles, seven dogs earned their trick dog novice title, and one dog earned his trick dog intermediate title. The club will conduct a therapy dog test on March 25.
The club will host a Fast Coursing Ability Test fun match on April 15 at the club building. Check the website for information on how to participate in this match with your dog.
Multiple club members shared awards and honors their dogs have earned the past few weeks. The club welcomes those with purebreed as well as mixed breed dogs.
If you are a member of a community group or organization that has an event you think the club would like to participate in to share information, contact the club through the website. Members are interested in sharing information about responsible dog ownership.
Manhattan Lions Club
The Manhattan Lions Club met March 7 in the Blue Hills Room. Big Lion Diana Chapel called the meeting to order at 6:15 p.m. with 22 members and three guests present. Lion Carol Hockersmith led everyone in singing “God Bless America” followed by The Pledge of Allegiance before singing “Lions Roar.” Lion Glenn Fogo gave the Invocation.
After the meal, Lion President Diana Chapel presented the Melvin Jones Fellow in honor of Lion Anne Nielson to her husband, Lion Monty Nielson. Lion Anne was dedicated to serving people with vision needs.
Tracy Emery presented the program on the USD 383 FIT Closet. The FIT Closet serves Families in Transition.
Following the program, March birthdays that were recognized included Lions Melissa McIntire, Diana Chapel and Don Robertson.
Lion Duaine Sherwood reported that a grant from the College Avenue United Methodist Church had been received in the amount of $600 to be used for youth glasses. The K-State quilt raffle was completed with the funds raised going to KSDS. The club will donate $1,628 to the KSDS IN Washington, Kansas, for training of the dogs to work with the visually impaired.
The next Lions event will be the Easter Egg Hunt on April 8 in City Park.
The meeting was adjourned following the members singing “Smile True Lions.” The next meeting will be 6:15 p.m. on April 4 in the Blue Hills Room.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Steven Graham opened the March 9 meeting by welcoming guests Kent Smith, director of the Beach Museum, and Jonathan Hupp, pastor of Bluemont Church. The club is updating biographies of members, who are asked to send summaries to Jayden Cates or Rebecca Gould. In continuing with the getting-to-know members, Mitzi Richards shared her “why Rotary,” which is the impact Rotarians make in the community and the world. Cup money for March goes to Laundry Love.
Lori Goetsch introduced speaker Mike Haddock, associate dean of K-State Libraries and interim faculty director of the University Press of Kansas. Mike has published three award-winning books with a fourth in press. He gave the history of the Press that morphed from one institution to a collaboration among the six Kansas universities. The mission is to extend the reach and reputation of the six universities. The Press is governed by a board of trustees, chief academic officers of each institution. Since 1946, more than 3,000 books have been published with 2,220 still in press. Forty-five books are published annually. In November, the Press celebrated the translation of “The Battle for Peace” by Juan Manuel Santos into English. As part of Kansas Open Books and thanks to a grant from the Andrew Mellon Foundation, NEH, and others, seventy titles are freely downloadable. The University Press of Kansas is working to improve the order fulfillment process.
In honor of Mike’s presentation, the book, “Fortunately, the Milk” was donated to Northview Elementary.
Polly Ogden-DAR
The Polly Ogden Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met March 4. Regent Melanie Horton welcomed guest speaker Katharine Hensler, who is the director of the Riley County Historical Museum. In honor of Women’s History Month, Hensler shared information about the history of Women’s History Month, and her presentation also featured notable local women who shaped Riley County’s history.
In addition, chapter members made plans to attend the DAR State Conference in Wichita in April. In honor of Memorial Day, the chapter plans to place flags at graves in the Kansas Veterans Cemetery.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on March 14 at the Blue Hills Room. There were 14 members present. Club President Chad Tepe led the meeting. Charlie Sargent led the song, Steve Bartle led the pledge and Ron Jackson gave the invocation.
The Kansas District Kiwanis Mid-Year Conference was held on March 11 at the Salina Hilton Garden Inn. Attending were Karl Dean, Veral Williams and Doug Ackley. The Pott County/Wamego Kiwanis Club is still working on getting a Kiwanis Aktion Club established through ResCare Community Services based in Manhattan. The club has informed the Pott County/Wamego club that it will help fund the Aktion club. The Hays Kiwanis Club will celebrate their 70th anniversary on May 7. Everyone is welcome to attend.
The speaker was Solarian Vera Williams who reviewed the Kiwanis International Youth Protection Guidelines. All adults working with youth under the age of 18 at any Kiwanis event are required to read/understand, agree to and abide by the guidelines. Williams had handouts showing the youth protection policies and procedures which can also be found on the Kiwanis International Policy and Procedures website.
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room next to RC McGraw’s in the Blue Hills Shopping Center. The next meeting will be March 21 and Dennis Cook, Aggieville Business Association executive director, will update members on the happenings and construction going on in Aggieville. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.
VFW Post 1786
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1786 has relocated its monthly meetings to the American Legion Post 17, 114 McCall Road. Meetings are at 7 p.m. on the third Monday of each month. The VFW continues to reach out to veterans in need and is involved in many community service functions. The latest fundraiser is a Golf Scramble at Stagg Hill Golf Course on April 29. It will be a shotgun start with prizes for closest to the pin, longest drive and longest putt. Interested golfers should go to http://getmeregistered.com//golfscramblemanhattan.