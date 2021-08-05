Topeka – Humanities Kansas (HK) announces four new stories now available on the Humanities Hotline. Topics on the toll-free hotline feature unique Kansas stories about school lunches, 1960s politics, the adventures of a Kansas World War I and World War II Veteran, and Kansas City’s Holocaust Memorial. The Humanities Hotline is free and available anytime, day or night, to anyone with a landline or smartphone at 1-888-416-2018. Hotline topics change monthly.
The Humanities Hotline offers a menu of short Kansas stories, both serious and lighthearted, that are researched and presented by experts from across the state. This month, Dole Archives Curatorial Fellow, Dr. Virgil Dean, discusses letters Bob Dole received from his Kansas constituents during his years in the US House of Representatives in the 1960s. Dr. LuAnn Soliah, Former Clinical Professor of Nutritional Sciences at Oklahoma State University, shares the history of the school lunch program. Mary Madden, Division Director of Education and Museum at the Kansas Historical Society, shares the story of Kansan Colonel James Clark Hughes and his extraordinary adventures in World War I and World War II. Dr. Shelly Cline, Director of Education and Historian at The Midwest Center for Holocaust Education, tells the story of the Kansas City’s Holocaust Memorial in Overland Park, KS – the first in the nation and the only one in the state of Kansas. These hotline selections are available through August 31, 2021.
The Humanities Hotline provides an accessible alternative to today’s Zoom culture and encourages the people of Kansas to participate in lifelong engagement with the humanities. The hotline was developed as a way to combat social isolation and bridge the technology divide with stories that could be easily accessed without the need for the internet.
The Humanities Hotline is free and available to all Kansans and can be especially helpful to those without access to broadband. Statewide partners include Abilene Public Library, ArtsConnect Topeka, Augusta Public Library, Clearwater Public Library, Coffey County Library System, Dorothy Bramlage Public Library in Junction City, Emporia Public Library, Finney County Public Library in Garden City, Goddard Public Library, Hays Public Library, Lawrence Public Library, Lowell Milken Center for Unsung Heroes in Fort Scott, Museum of World Treasures in Wichita, Norton Public Library, Ottawa Library, and Wamego Public Library. Contact HK if your organization would like to be considered as a Hotline partner.
Call the Humanities Hotline at 1-888-416-2018. For more information visit humanitieskansas.org.