On Thursday The Mercury reported unanimous support from Riley County commissioners for a letter to be drafted by county counselor Clancy Holeman to express the board’s opposition to designating the First Christian Church building as a historic site.
In fact, county commissioner Kathryn Focke does support designating the building a historic site, and she is writing her own letter supporting the measure.
In a separate topic, The Mercury reported a unanimous vote from county commissioners on creating a resolution for an ordinance to ban smoking in public parks.
Commissioner Greg McKinley voted against the measure.
The Mercury regrets the errors.