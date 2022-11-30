It appears to be going through a rough patch, at best, after Elon Musk bought it. I’ve read a few reports that it could collapse; certainly, a bunch of software engineers have quit or been fired, and they are warning of that sort of doom.
Am I supposed to care? I guess I am, on the grounds that it has become a sort of town square for the modern age.
I’ve never quite gotten it, which I suppose is what happens to people when they get old. We stop keeping up, and eventually the world just moves past us.
I’m not really that old, in the grand scheme of things, and I certainly wasn’t a decade ago when Twitter first emerged as a major player in social media.
I understand the value of allowing people individually to use a digital platform to get their own news out instantaneously. I could get my head around the value when rebels in Middle Eastern dictatorships could use it to let people know what was happening in their revolts, in real time. Yes. Undeniable value.
I have a Twitter account; I use it to follow a few people and entities around here because I need to for my job. I hardly ever actually tweet, but of course I have a newspaper column where I can foist my opinions on the rest of the world nearly every day. I don’t feel the need to do that elsewhere; I can understand the urge to do so in another format if I didn’t have this one.
But the hashtags, I don’t understand.
And what the medium has evolved into, I have a real problem. My younger son, a provocative cuss, got himself dragged down into the sewers when he said something that could in some manner be construed as supportive of Elon Musk in this matter. What he said was not objectionable or dumb, although I’m confident he probably threw a few sharp elbows in the storm that followed. He had something like 150,000 engagements in the discussion that followed in the next couple of hours.
People called him all sorts of names; somebody looked up his email address and figured out he was a college student and said he wore a bike helmet to class and that he was an idiot. He doesn’t, for the record, wear a bike helmet, but I for one felt slightly weirded out by that sort of vitriol.
Is there any value in any of that? Not that I can see.
What if Twitter collapsed?
I just don’t care. Something else would emerge to serve whatever need exists, and perhaps it would be better. I don’t know. If not, so what?