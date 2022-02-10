Correction for Feb. 10, 2022 Feb 10, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In Tuesday’s edition of The Mercury, an A3 story on the Riley County Commission meeting listed the incorrect terms for new members of the Riley County Rural Economic Advisory Board.Gordon Hibbard and Kent Glasscock will serve three-year terms on the board, while Jada Sharp and Lorn Clement will serve one-year terms.The Mercury regrets the error. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mercury Institutes Kent Glasscock Gordon Hibbard Riley County Commission Story Jada Sharp Lorn Clement Recommended for you Latest News Flint Hill Breadbasket accepting donations for Souper Bowl food drive PLAN YOUR WEEKEND | Valentine's Day celebrations, Super Bowl, Clue and more Religion news for February 9, 2022 Correction for Feb. 10, 2022 Pott County talks petition to expand county commission Dismal second half sinks Wildcats vs. No. 10 Baylor Wildcat women blown out at No. 10 Baylor Senior K-State defensive back Justin Gardner announces transfer from program Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFort Riley man dead after Aggieville shooting; suspect in hospital after police shot himRCPD cited suspect for underage drinking minutes before Aggieville shooting deathEverett's HBO series set in Manhattan gets second seasonNicole Kidman's daughter doesn't want to cast her momOfficials say 11-year-old started fire at RC McGrawsFROM THE PUBLISHER | The Mahomes conspiracy theoryBlake McCoyRiley County appraiser says home values could increase 10% to 14%NBAF UPDATE | Building scientific expertiseLOVE STORIES | Choral conductors blend harmonies as partners in work, life Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads Double Check Company is looking for Join Us at KS Volunteer Camp Hosts Wanted - Learning & Info Serv Bulletin