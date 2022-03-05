Flint Hills Woodturners Club
The Zoom meeting on Feb. 19 was attended by 27 people. Member Dennis Biggs provided a demonstration on a twice-turned natural edge bowl. Information included best practices for the time of year to harvest wood for green turning, cutting the blank from the log, and giving the bowl its initial shape inside and out while preserving the bark. He gave tips on drying the now rough-shaped green bowl to avoid cracking. Dennis showed how to complete shaping the inside and out and his preferred finish once dried. A recording of the demonstration can be found on the FWH YouTube channel.
Show and tell participants included Barbara Drolet, Robert Kloppenborg, Dennis Biggs, Steve Bietau, Victor Schwarz, Terry Schmidt, Heather Marusiak, Tom Shields and David Delker.
Thenext monthly meeting will be March 19 with a demonstration of turning bottle stoppers by Steve Bietau.
Professional turner Matt Monaco from Springfield, Missouri, will demonstrate for the April 16 meeting ($10 members, $15 nonmembers) and hold two weekend workshops. Friday will be a full day workshop turning boxes ($100) and Saturday will be an afternoon workshop turning platters ($50). All workshops will be held at Tom Boley’s shop and will accommodate six participants. Registration fees can be paid with PayPal to fhwtreasurer@gmail.com.
Visit flinthillswoodturners.org to see monthly newsletters, upcoming programs, links to YouTube demonstration videos, and information on membership.
Manhattan Area Retired Educators Association
Carol Adams opened the Feb. 9 meeting by welcoming members and guest speaker, Marla Day.
Brenda Man led the flag salute.
Suzanne Otto introduced the speaker, Marla Day, curator at K-State’s Historic Costume and Textile Museum. Day said “costumes” apply to “everything worn from your head down to the soles of your shoes.”
Day gave a program about Nellie Donnelly, founder and creator of the Nellie Don fashion industry. Donnelly was an Irish immigrant who grew up in Parsons. She created dresses, aprons and other items “designed by women, made by women and worn by women.” Her factory, using Ford’s assembly line method, produced 5,000 dresses a day. She became a millionaire by the time she was 26 years old. Donnelly employed people year-round, provided life and health insurance, an on-duty nurse every day and a doctor on a regular basis.
Donnelly’s grandson, Terrence Michael O’Malley, wrote a biographer of her titled “A Stitch in Time.” Her story was also the subject of the movie “The Golden Needle” starring Dorothy McGuire.
Liz Beikman moved that the minutes from the last meeting be approved. Linda Klabunde seconded, and the motion carried. Klabunde gave the treasurer’s report.
February community service was Hand to Hand tutoring at the Douglass Center. Members should keep track of their volunteer hours.
The courtesy committee encourage people who know her to reach out to Ruth Newman, a former German teacher, who has stage four cancer.
The legislative committee reported on the APEX bill, designed to bring new business to Kansas, and passed out a handout regarding KARSP recommendations and a congress members’ contact list.
Members gave a thank you to the newest member, Marilyn Fox, for volunteering to chair the newsletter.
Carol reminded members of the spring tour of Hale Library at 10 a.m. March 16.
Scholarship chair Sheryl Fjell contacted counselors at Riley, Manhattan and Blue Valley High Schools regarding scholarships. Applications are due March 1.
Members discussed the celebration of Earth Day. Nancy Sebelius suggested contacting Eszter Chikan, president of Manhattan High School’s environmental club, to work with students on planting trees.
Shannon Molt, assessment coordinator at MHS, needs volunteers to assist with test throughout the year. She is asking retired teachers to serve as extra adults during large testing days. Those interested should contact her at shannonm@usd383.org or 785-341-1030.
Liz Beikman won the door prize.
Carol celebrated the lives of two members who recently died: John Reese on Dec. 9 and Carol Oukrop on Feb. 5. She requested a moment of silence and share a poem. Linda will add memorials to the scholarship.
Carol adjourned the meeting at 10:30 a.m.
Manhattan Lions Club
The Manhattan Lions Club met Feb.14 at Four Points by Sheraton with 22 members and seven guests present. Lion President Dave Shafer called the meeting to order at 6:15 p.m. Lion Carol Hockersmith led in singing “God Bless America,” followed by the Pledge of Allegiance before singing “Lions Roar.” The invocation was given by Lion Glenn Fogo. Birthdays and anniversaries were recognized with Lions Lela and Bud Gillispie celebrating 63 years of marriage.
The program was presented by the Four Gems from the Little Apple Lady Quartet singing a selection of sentimental/romantic music.
The monthly charity emphasis for February is childhood cancer. The club donated $100 plus another $144 from the club members to be donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Reports included zoo grounds cleanup to be March 5, weather permitting; vision screening and eyeglasses requests; Greater Manhattan Community Foundation award nomination; and plastic bag collection/bench manufacturing, which is currently working towards the second bench.
The meeting was adjourned following singing “Smile True Lions.”
The next meeting will be March 14 at Four Points by Sheraton. For questions about Manhattan Lions Club, contact Lion Dave Schafer at davideschafer@msn.com.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Robbin Cole opened the Feb. 24 meeting by welcoming guests Jared Garren, Susan Hammond, Kristin Little, Kolloh Nimley, Lucas Shivers and Andrea Wolf. Robbin reminded the membership about donations for the silent auction basket for the Gathering for Good fundraiser. The Konza Rotary Club will be celebrating its 25th anniversary on April 28 at the Prairiewood Retreat Blue Sage Barn. Tickets are $25 per person. The club honored deceased member Mike Mayo with a donation to the Rotary Foundation.
President-elect Steven Graham introduced Scott Voos, executive director of Be Able, which shines a light on the community often not seen, those who are marginalized, individuals who are homeless, and those who don’t want to be found. Be Able has almost 100 individuals who visit. About 85% experience mental health issues, 25% need housing assistance and 5% are working on employability skills. Voos introduced Jared Garren, the newest employee; Kolloh Nimley, local grant-funded case manager; and Lucas Shivers, president of the Be Able Board. The four pillars of Be Able are housing, employment/employability, mental health and wellness, and food access. Be Able partners with healthcare providers and other nonprofits for services. Voos said the facility, 431 South Fifth St, needs renovations. The public is invited to a fundraiser on April 3 at the Flint Hills Discovery Center. More information is available at beablecommunity.com.
In honor of the presentation by Voos and colleagues, “A New Day” was donated to Bluemont Elementary. Meetings are at noon on Thursdays at the Manhattan Country Club.