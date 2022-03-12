Manhattan Rotary Club
President Robbin Cole opened the March 3 meeting by welcoming guests Tim Dalton, Kristin Little, and Andrea Wolf. District Governor nominee Jenalea Randall asked for donations for the liquor/wine pull for Gathering for Good. Donations for the silent auction basket with the theme of reading can be brought to a meeting. District Gov. Vern Henricks requested photographs reflecting international projects. The Konza Rotary Club is celebrating its 25th anniversary on April 28 at the Prairiewood Retreat Blue Sage Bar. Cup money for this month goes to Pawnee Mental Health.
Rotarian Roger Reitz introduced Kathy Ray, executive director of the Crisis Center. Ray began her presentation by sharing why she does this difficult work. The Crisis Center serves Clay, Geary, Marshall, Pottawatomie, and Riley counties and Fort Riley and is funded by local, state, and federal grants, foundations, and donations. With the mission to provide free and confidential services to victims of violence and sexual assault, services include a 24/7 hotline, 24/7 crisis intervention, court advocacy, law enforcement advocacy and safe shelter. About 40 staff work among the three locations (offices in Manhattan and Junction City and the safe shelter), with 14 core staff. Every domestic call dispatches a law enforcement officer and a victim’s advocate. Once the situation is safe, the advocate works with the victim on needs. Since 2016, a new safe shelter has been in the works. When completed, the shelter will house 35 beds in 7,000 square feet. The Center is 75% towards the capital campaign goal. To give visit https://www.thecrisiscenterinc.org/capital-campaign.cfm. Last year, the shelter accommodated 2,557 bed nights and fielded 2,778 hotline calls.
In honor of the presentation by Ray, “Unplugged” was donated to Bergman Elementary. Meetings are at noon on Thursdays at the Manhattan Country Club.
Polly Ogden-DAR
The Polly Ogden chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met March 5 and welcomed guest speaker Dr. Robert Smith, who is the director of Fort Riley’s museums. In honor of women’s history month, Smith’s presentation featured the numerous contributions made by American women during World War II. Women served as nurses, engineers, performed clerical duties, flew aircraft, and were part of the workforce and wartime industry.
During the meeting, State Regent Susan Metzger, who is a member of the Polly Ogden chapter, was introduced as a candidate for curator general, which is a national DAR office. Officers will be elected when the DAR holds its national convention in July 2022. Metzger’s candidacy marks the first time a member of the Polly Ogden Chapter has been nominated for one of the 12 national positions.
Riley County
Historical Society
The Riley County Historical Society will sponsor Doug Barrett, a local Black documentary photographer, videographer, and photojournalist at its quarterly meeting at 5:30 p.m. March 31. Barrett, who owns 400 North Creative and is based in Manhattan, will share insights about his photography in the UMB Theater at the Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art on the Kansas State University campus.
The event is sponsored by the RCHS board, in cooperation with the Friends of the Beach Museum of Art board. His exhibition, “Doug Barrett: Find Your Voice,” is on display until May 28 at the Beach museum. It is a companion to the “Gordon Parks: Homeward to the Prairie I Come” exhibit, also on display until May 28. Barrett will discuss how he became a photographer, how Gordon Parks inspired him, why he decided to tell the stories of Black people in Manhattan and other parts of Kansas, and what he has learned on his journey. Attendees also will have the opportunity to see the Barrett and Parks exhibits.
On Feb. 25, the Riley County Historical Museum hosted a group of 30 homeschooled students, who toured the exhibit galleries.
Manhattan native Jerri Garretson has a new book, “No Place Like Home — Growing Up in Manhattan, Kansas 1948-1964.” It will be available for sale at the museum at a later date.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on March 1 at the Blue Hills Room. Eleven members joined the meeting along with guest Pastor Chelsea Shrack. President Naci Pelis led the meeting. Warren Prawl led in song, Ron Jackson led the pledge and Charlie Sargent gave the invocation.
Charlie Sargent announced that the Kansas Kiwanis Foundation is holding a raffle for two tickets to the Symphony in the Flint Hills this summer. Solarians should look for more information by email.
The program was introduced by Solarian Warren Prawl and was Pastor Chelsea Shrack, director and campus minister for the Wesley House. Wesley House is a campus ministry of the United Methodist Church. They are located close to Kansas State University, but you do not have to be United Methodist or from K-State to be a part of our community. Wesley is open to college students and young adults from the Manhattan area. Shrack is a 2009 animal science and industry KSU graduate and has been the pastor at Wesley House for five years. She graduated from the Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary in Evanston, Illinois. The Wesley House is located at the corner of College Heights and Sunset avenues, which was formerly a fraternity dormitory. In the past they have had up to 35 residents, but due to the COVID pandemic there are currently 10 residents. Wesley is governed by two boards: the Foundation board for development and endowment, and the Wesley Board for operations and advisory. Wesley House has three missions: ministry, community building and service. They have Tuesday night worship and hold Bible studies. They provide a support system, hold social events and retreats in addition to providing food to local homeless shelters. They have also traveled to hurricane and flood damaged areas as well as Mexico to help build an elementary school.
The club met again at noon on March 8 at RC McGraw’s. Seven members joined the meeting. President Naci Pelis led the meeting.
Pelis said one member had a birthday before the next meeting (Karen Medlin, March 9).
The semi-annual highway pickup was March 5. Ten Solar Kiwanians as well as four Circle K clubs from around the State (Hutchinson Community College, Newman University, Fort Hays University and K-State) helped with the trash pickup along with eight members of the evening Kiwanis Club. The Kiwanis Circle K District Convention was March 5 in the K-State Student Union. The March Solar Kiwanis Board of Directors meeting is at noon on March 16 at Bluestem Bistro.
Pelis brought material to write inspirational notes, cards and letters to children in hospitals across the country. However, because of the change in meeting from the Blue Hills Room to RC McGraw’s, it was determined that the space and the lighting was insufficient to do a proper job creating the cards and letters, so the club postponed the task until the April “Social or Activity” meeting on April 12.
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room. The next meeting will be on March 15, and John Pence will introduce the program which will be Melissa Kirkwood from the Sunset Zoo. Contact Secretary Doug Ackley (rda@ksu.edu or 785-539-4945) with questions. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.