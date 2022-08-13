Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club

Amit Chakrabarti and Elizabeth Jankord tied for first with Judy Hildreth and Dianne Childs at the Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club Aug. 8. Lyn Patterson and Nancy Ryan were third in flight A and first in flight B, Linda Schottler and Katha Hurt were fourth, and Katie Philp and Kathleen Oldfather were second in B. The club meets each Monday at 1 p.m. at the Seniors’ Center and invites all bridge players. For partnerships, call Pam at 785-456-3117.

Tags

Recommended for you