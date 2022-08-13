Amit Chakrabarti and Elizabeth Jankord tied for first with Judy Hildreth and Dianne Childs at the Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club Aug. 8. Lyn Patterson and Nancy Ryan were third in flight A and first in flight B, Linda Schottler and Katha Hurt were fourth, and Katie Philp and Kathleen Oldfather were second in B. The club meets each Monday at 1 p.m. at the Seniors’ Center and invites all bridge players. For partnerships, call Pam at 785-456-3117.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Steven Graham opened the Aug. 4 meeting by welcoming guest Kara Titus and Rotarian Zane Francescato, president of the Seward, Nebraska, Rotary Club. Rotary fact: There are more than 100 Rotary Fellowships to join, which are international groups for members to explore a hobby or profession and enhance their Rotary experience. More information is available at www.rotary.org/fellowships. Bob Ward, Rotary Foundation Chair, shared that the club exceeded its Foundation and Polio Plus fundraising goals last year. Steven congratulated Mike Haddock on his appointment as interim faculty director of University Press for Kansas. Cup money this month is for the Y.E.S. fund.
Rotarian Tracey DeBruyn introduced Jenny Barton, walk manager for Walk to End Alzheimer’s for Lawrence, Topeka and Manhattan. More than 600 communities in the U.S. participate in the walk each year. About 79% of the funds support medical research and care and support. Currently, there are 950 best of field projects occurring in 48 countries. According to Barton, more progress has been made in Alzheimer’s research in the last five years than in the last 20. More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s and more than 11 million provide their unpaid care. The number for the free 24/7 free helpline is 800-273-3900. The 2022 Manhattan Alzheimer’s Walk is on Oct. 15 at City Park with a goal of raising $90,000. To sign up and/or donate, go to www.alzwalkmanhattan.org.
In honor of Barton’s presentation, “Boogie Boogie, Y’all” will be donated to Amanda Arnold Elementary. Meetings are at noon on Thursdays at the Manhattan Country Club.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on Aug. 9 at the Blue Hills Room. There were 11 members present. President Naci Pelis led the meeting. Karl Dean led in song, Mary Scharfe led the Pledge of Allegiance and Vera Williams gave the invocation.
Pelis said one member had a birthday before the next meeting: Jeff Morris (Aug. 14).
The August Board of Directors meeting will be at noon Aug. 17 at Bluestem Bistro. All club members are welcome to attend. The 2022 Kansas Kiwanis District Convention was held the weekend of Aug. 5 and five Solarians attended: Ron Williams, Vera Williams, Mary Scharfe, John Fajen and Pam Fajen.
The program was introduced by Pelis and was Solarians Vera Williams and Mary Scharfe reviewing activity at the Kansas Kiwanis District Convention the weekend of Aug. 5 in Salina. They played musical bingo Friday night as a fundraiser for the Kansas Kiwanis Foundation which celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. They had breakout sessions Saturday morning including topics about building Student Leadership Programs, ways to reach out for new members, how to form a membership “boost” and diversity, equity and inclusion. The Saturday lunch included an announcement of the Kansas Kiwanian of the Year who was from the Ellsworth Kiwanis Club. The Abilene club announced that they have 11 new members and they challenged other clubs to follow their lead. Jo Schwartz, a member of the Abilene Kiwanis Club, is also a member of a club in South Africa. She attends all their meetings virtually. It was also announced that Kiwanis International is raising dues by $5 per year per member. Solarian Pam Fajen is the new Kansas Kiwanis Foundation president for 2022-2023. She will give a program on the Foundation at the weekly meeting on Aug. 23. There were 70 voting delegates representing 24 Kansas Kiwanis Clubs.
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room. The next meeting will be on Aug. 16 and Solarian John Fajen will present “Glimpses of Guam” from his time stationed on Guam while he was in the service. Guests and potential new members should contact Secretary Doug Ackley (rda@ksu.edu or 785-539-4945) with questions. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers (male and female) dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.