Kansas State defensive tackle Eli Huggins (92) tries to bring down TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) during Oct. 30's game in Fort Worth, Texas. Courtesy photo

Projected starters Aug 25, 2022

Offense
QB — senior Adrian Martinez
RB — junior Deuce Vaughn
FB — senior Jax Dineen
WR — senior Malik Knowles
WR — senior Phillip Brooks
WR — senior Kade Warner
TE — senior Sammy Wheeler
LT — senior KT Leveston
LG — junior Cooper Beebe
C — sophomore Hadley Panzer
RG — junior Taylor Poitier
RT — senior Christian Duffie

Defense
DE — junior Felix Anudike- Uzomah
DT — senior Eli Huggins
DE — sophomore Nate Matlack
OLB — junior Austin Moore
OLB — senior Daniel Green
OLB — junior Khalid Duke
Nickel — sophomore T.J. Smith
CB — senior Ekow Boye-Doe
FS — senior Josh Hayes
SS — senior Cincere Mason
CB — junior Julius Brents

Special Teams
K — sophomore Chris Tennant
P — senior Ty Zentner
LS — senior Randen Plattner
KR — Knowles, Brooks
PR — Brooks