Strong winds kick up waves at Tuttle Creek Lake on Jan. 14, 2021. Starting next year, the Corps of Engineers will pelt the lakebed with Jacuzzi-like water jets to try to move some mud and release it downstream to allow the lake to store more water.

 Staff photo by Lucas Boland

Tuttle Creek Lake sits like a shrunken version of its former self.

Take the abandoned campground: Drinking water stopped reaching its pipes as the reservoir filled with mud. Several boat ramps now lead only to dirt.

