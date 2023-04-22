Manhattan Rotary Club
President Steven Graham opened the April 13 meeting by welcoming Brian Peete, director of
RCPD, and new Rotarian Jonathan Hupp. On April 11, Bill Richter and Steven Graham presented Mickey Edwards, CEO of the United Way of the Flint Hills, with a check of $1,000. This money will support United Way’s work of distributing Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library books to children, ages 0-5 years old, in their service region. On April 12, 21 agencies visited the Ag Warehouse to pick up products through the Community Cares Chest. The Gathering for Good Fundraiser, put on by the Rotary Foundation in Lawrence, will be May 6. Randy Peterson gave the Polio+ report stating that the club has raised around $3,900.
Rotarian Chuck Rice introduced Greg Lohrentz, the COO and CFO at the KSU Foundation, who gave an update about the Edge District. The Edge is a $3 billion economic investment and
infrastructure that will bring an additional 3,600 jobs to the area. The 500-acre master plan
includes K-State’s research hub, an animal science gateway, an advanced bio ag innovation hub and an agronomy innovation center. Five new phases are to be completed by 2035 for
K-State’s most comprehensive economic development district. This project has received funding from the city and the county and privately.
In honor of Greg’s presentation, “Gigi and Ojiji” will be donated to Bluemont Elementary.
Preceptor Beta Zeta-BSP
Preceptor Beta Zeta chapter of Beta Sigma Phi members met at 10 a.m. April 11 at Flight Crew Coffee. Hostess Peggy Riley treated everyone to coffee and a pastry.
President Mary Lou Glende called the meeting to order with the Opening Ritual. During roll call, six members answered roll call with “Tell of a time you got Easter Egg dye all over your fingertips.” The February minutes were approved as emailed.
Secretary Mary Sue Moore received a Chapter Record Review form from International. Members reviewed the form and made corrections as needed. Secretary Moore will return the form to International with the names of the new officers for the upcoming sorority year.
Gloria Holcombe received the link for the latest Torch which she forwarded to all members.
Betty Frank read from Beta Bits about Founder’s Day, which is celebrated on April 30 each year. Members received an email from Dionne Greif, Beta Rho, inviting members to a Founder’s Day celebration. All six members will attend.
Three members attended Valley Gals on March 10 and one member enjoyed a German Meal at Shotzi’s Schnitzel Haus on March 11.
The Founder’s Day celebration is at 5:30 p.m. on April 27 at the Little Grill.
The next meeting will be hosted by Gloria Holcombe at her home at 10 a.m. on May 9. Roll Call will be “What is your favorite piece of technology you have at your fingertips?” The Friends at your Fingertips gift exchange will be “Technology at your fingertips.”
The slate of officers presented was president, Betty Frank; vice president, Gloria Holcombe; secretary, Mary Sue Moore; treasurer, Peggy Riley; corresponding secretary, Lela Gillispie.
Betty Frank made the motion to accept the slate of officers as presented, and Mary Lou Glende seconded the motion. Motion carried.
Committees were assigned as follows: ways and means, Peggy Riley; service, all members; Torch and Beta Bits, Gloria Holcombe; yearbook — Peggy Riley; publicity, Mary Sue Moore; gifts and flowers, Lela Gillispie; communication, Mary Sue Moore and Betty Frank; membership, Gloria Holcombe.
The meeting was closed with the Closing Ritual and Mizpah.
For the Friends at your Fingertips gift exchange, ladies exchanged Easter Eggs that could be opened with fingertips.
Members shared their recent travel experiences.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on April 18 at the Blue Hills Room. There were 15 members present. Club President Chad Tepe led the meeting. Charlie Sargent led the song, Doug Denning led the pledge and Ron Williams gave the invocation.
One club member had a birthday before the next meeting: Warren Prawl (April 19). One club member had a wedding anniversary before the next meeting: Naci Pelis and Brian (April 24).
Ron Jackson scheduled the spring highway cleanup for April 15. Those helping were Ron Jackson, Kristen Jackson, Doug Denning, Doug Ackley, Charlie Sargent, Jim Bach, Karl Dean and Phil Anderson. Solarian Tim Lindemuth announced that fellow Solarian Jeff Morris has his Manhattan house for sale and he and his wife will be moving to the Kansas City area to be closer to family.
The speaker was Solarian Karl Dean talking about artificial intelligence and how it is affecting humans. In technology, “singularity” describes a hypothetical future where technology growth is out of control and irreversible. Already AI is used for self-driven vehicles, weather forecasting, operations of the Strategic Air Command (SAC), space exploration, medical research, agriculture and crop management, air traffic control and numerous other uses. Dean Ray Kurzweil, Google’s director of engineering and a well-known futurist with a high-hitting track record for accurate predictions, has set the date 2045 for the “singularity.”
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room next to RC McGraw’s in the Blue Hills Shopping Center. The next meeting will be on April 25 and Solarian Doug Denning will introduce an interesting and informative speaker. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.