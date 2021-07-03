Eagles Auxiliary
The June 17 evening began with the 6:30 p.m. potluck meal. Suzanne Birdwell gave the dinner prayer. The 7:30 p.m. business meeting opened with Nancy Drumm presiding.
Members saluted and pledged allegiance to the American flag led by Shirley Wilson. The two meeting prayers were given by Suzanne. The June 4 minutes read by Joan Baughman were approved as read. Members voted to start the business meetings at 7:15 p.m. if all the officers are present. Brenda Bly gave the Taco Tuesday auxiliary table report. The group will keep on making cookies, brownies and cakes, as it is the only money maker. During the Good of the Order, Shirley Wilson presented a book of memories to Betty Mullet. Shirley made the book containing newspaper clippings and photos throughout Betty’s 2020-2021 president’s year. Shirley and Nancy won the ticket drawings.
Manhattan Rotary Club
Robbin Cole presided at the June 24 meeting with announcements about “Upcycling Day,” support for the “Just Tri-it” activity, and said the club is still needing a “Polio-Plus Chair.” Members are invited to Vern Henricks’ installation as Rotary District Governor on June 28. Gavin Garmin introduced new member Jason Yoxall. Starting July 8, this club will begin meeting regularly at the Manhattan Country Club. Meal orders must be made the day before. Chris Culbertson introduced the speaker, Amit Chakrabarti, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at K-State.
Dean Chakrabarti said that the College of Arts and Sciences is the largest college at K-State with 42% of all credit hours and 30% of all major programs. Total enrollments are over 4,200 with 164 in masters programs and 73 in doctoral programs. Currently the college has ten funded research programs including the Konza Biological Research Station, the Mark Chapman Center for Rural Studies, and research programs in rural studies, neurobiology, cancer, and grants for research in the humanities and sciences. He described the various sources of funds including private support, state and federal income and grants, and the endowment pool that is building mainly for ongoing use. The college faced the pandemic by rapidly moving all programs from 5% to 100% online, including the creative development of online laboratory work. The College has seen a 27% decline in five years. New programs, majors, and minors are being developed. He cited stories from the college’s graduates who are now physicians, historians, scientists, and many other varied professionals.
In honor of the speaker the book “Box: Henry Brown Mails Himself to Freedom” will be given to a local school. The club meets Thursdays at noon starting on July 8 permanently at the Manhattan Country Club. Visitors and guests are always welcome.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on June 28 at the Blue Hills Room. Sixteen members and one guest joined the meeting. President Charlie Sargent led the meeting. Jerry Rosine led a song, Jason Maseberg-Tomlinson led the Pledge and Ron Johnson gave the invocation.
Sargent said one club member had a birthday before our next meeting (DeeAnn Herde, June 28) and three club members had a wedding anniversary before the next meeting (Bob Johnson and Barbara, June 29; Phil Anderson and Dawn, July 1; Pat Pesci and Betsy, July 11).
Sargent reminded members that the weekly meetings will be at noon Tuesdays instead of Mondays beginning July 13. The club is sponsoring a girls 5th and 6th grade softball team in Manhattan city league. The group will hold a year-end ice cream social after their game on either July 12 or July 19 and Sargent asked that Solarians attend to help host. The pancake feed is on for July 5 from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Pottorff Hall.
The program was presented by DC Hackerott, who was introduced by Solarian Doug Ackley. Flint Hills Christian School was started in 1983 by the Living Word Church. The Flint Hills Christian School is located about one-half mile north of Highway 24 on Green Valley Road. Hackerott is chair of the Flint Hills Christian School Raising Warriors which has a master plan to strategically expand facilities to accommodate a growing student body. The fundraising campaign is titled Vision 2030 with an initial goal to have 300 students by the year 2030. They have 197 students now with the current facilities built to hold 150 students. Hackerott is spearheading that fundraising effort and they hope to raise $6.8 million. They have $5.9 million raised already and are had a groundbreaking for the new elementary school this week. Hackerott had several architectural drawings that showed the current facilities and how the new facilities will interface with the current facilities.
The club will meet at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room beginning July 13. It will not meet the week of July 5 due to possible conflict with our pancake feed. The program on July 13 will be introduced by Phil Anderson.
Guests and prospective members are always welcome. Advance reservations are not necessary. Contact Secretary Doug Ackley (rda@ksu.edu or 785-539-4945) to verify the meeting location. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers (male and female) dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.