American Legion Auxiliary

The Pearce Keller Unit 17 Auxiliary meeting of Jan. 9 began with President Dana Pierce calling order at 6 p.m. Susan Bergsten gave the opening prayer followed by a moment of silence in memory of POWs and MIAs. The group then recited the Pledge of Allegiance and the Preamble to the Constitution of the American Legion Auxiliary.

Tags

Recommended for you