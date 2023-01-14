American Legion Auxiliary
The Pearce Keller Unit 17 Auxiliary meeting of Jan. 9 began with President Dana Pierce calling order at 6 p.m. Susan Bergsten gave the opening prayer followed by a moment of silence in memory of POWs and MIAs. The group then recited the Pledge of Allegiance and the Preamble to the Constitution of the American Legion Auxiliary.
Secretary Charlene Redman took the roll call with 12 members present, of which 10 were on the executive board or officers. Charlene read the minutes of the December meeting. There were no corrections.
Sharon Pollman gave the treasurer’s report for December, which was approved as read and will be filed for audit. Lorene Oppy gave the bingo treasurer’s reports for November and December, which were approved as read and will be filed for audit.
The club received a thank you letter from The Crisis Center for its recent donation.
The club served 47 people at the Thursday night meatloaf dinner.
The Feb. 2 meal will be pizza, salad and desserts. Susan Bergsten will prepare the salad. Dessert makers will be Dana, Claudia Maples, Leana Johnson, Dianna Horner, Cyndi Chase and Charlene. Mid Winter Forum will be Feb. 4-5 and will need 200 cookies from Claudia, Dianna, Lorene, Dana, Susan and Doreen Burnett. Dana and Lorene will man registration from 3 to 6 p.m. Feb. 3. The group will serve biscuits and gravy from 7 to 8 a.m. Feb. 5.
Poppy Day will be May 6.
Susan presented a bill of $73.24, Leana for $14.50 and Sharon for $18.32, all for the Thursday meal.
The next regular meeting will be at 6 p.m. Feb. 6. Susan gave the closing prayer and Dana adjourned the meeting.
Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club
Tom Shields and Jerry Sloan won the Junior Fund game at the Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club Jan. 9. Elizabeth Jankord and Sharon Kriss were second, and Katie Philp and Kathleen Oldfather were third in flight A and first in flight B. Linda Schottler and Georgia Reynolds were fourth in A. Robin Spencer and Sherry Downy were second in flight B, and Suzanne Crawford and Dan Otto were third. The club meets each Monday at the Senior’s Center, and invites all bridge players. For partnerships, call Pam at 785-456-3117.
Manhattan Kennel Club
The Manhattan Kennel Club held its annual award dinner at Tallgrass Taphouse on the evening of Jan. 10. After dinner, members were honored with awards and titles earned on their dogs from 2021-2022 including agility, obedience, rally obedience, breed championships, trick dog, canine good citizen and therapy dog.
The members of the Manhattan Kennel Club do not only own purebred dogs, nor do they advocate that only purebred dogs should be owned. Therefore, the club welcomes those with pure as well as mixed breeds.
More information on classes and training is available at at mkkc.org.
Manhattan Kiwanis
The January meeting opened with 13 members and one guest reciting the pledge of allegiance. Doug Tippin presented history of Jan. 10, followed by price comparisons of 1970 to today.
President Al St. Cyr thanked members for the pancake feed and silent auction. Rod Kalivoda gave a financial summary of this event.
In Al’s opening comments he expressed a need for higher community visibility through additional kids programs as well as a need for additional members.
Helping children in the foster system was discussed. A program on foster care is scheduled for February.
Kent Foster suggested a change in committee chairs and members. For some time the committees have not changed, so at the next meeting members will have an opportunity to voice which committees they would like to be involved with.
Arrangements are being made for youth protection training. On March 17 and 18 members will be helping with Special Olympics by making sandwiches for the participants. The board meeting is Jan. 18. The next meeting is Feb. 7 at K-State Room Meadowlark Hills
People interested in joining the Manhattan Kiwanis Club can contact Al St.Cyr at 209-200-5326, Kitty Pursley at 904-599-2904 or visit manhattankiwanis.org.
Manhattan Lions Club
The Manhattan Lions Club met Jan. 3 at the Blue Hills Room. Big Lion Diana Chapel called the meeting to order at 6:15 p.m. with 20 members and one guest present. Lion Carol Hockersmith led everyone in singing “God Bless America” followed by the Pledge of Allegiance before singing “Lions Roar.” Lion Glenn Fogo gave the invocation.
Following the meal, January birthdays and anniversaries were recognized. January birthday recognized was Alan Van Namen and anniversaries recognized were Lion Carol and husband Floyd Hockersmith and Lions Arlene and Duaine Sherwood.
Lion Duaine Sherwood handed out tickets for the biscuit and gravy fundraiser Feb. 4 at College Avenue United Methodist Church. The profits from the fundraiser will benefit nonprofits including Shepherds Crossing, Manhattan Emergency Shelter, Habitat for Humanity and the Crisis Center.
The Lions will also take part in the Community Fair at Manhattan Town Center on Feb. 4. The K-State quilt made by Lion Diana Chapel will be on display and will be raffled off at a later date. The money raised from the sale of raffle tickets will benefit the support of the dogs at KSDS.
One of the monthly Lion projects is to select a teacher to honor every month from a different school. Teacher of the month for December was Sharon Cairns, a Kindergarten teacher at Woodrow Wilson Elementary.
The program for the evening was presented by Karla Hagemeister, director of the Flint Hills Breadbasket. She gave an update on changes made and an increase in the number of people needing food and hygiene products in Riley County. Non-perishable food items are always needed as well as monetary donations.
The meeting was adjourned following the members singing “Smile True Lions.”
The next meeting will be at 6:15 p.m. Feb.7 in the Blue Hills Room.
Polly Ogden
Chapter-DAR
The Polly Ogden chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met Jan. 7 and heard a program about the DAR Museum presented by Curator General Susan Metzger, who is a member of the chapter. As curator general, Metzger oversees the DAR Museum in Washington, D.C. The items in the museum’s collection represent the American arts, and the collection includes 30,000 objects, 31 period rooms, and five exhibition galleries.
In addition, the proposed slate of officers for 2023-25 were introduced. The proposed officers included Sara Larson, regent; Donna VanGilder, vice regent; Marty Wellington, chaplain; Anne Jardine, recording secretary; Susan Church, corresponding secretary; Carol Regehr, treasurer; Jan Wichman, registrar; and Charlene Brownson, historian. The incoming officers will be installed at a future meeting.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on Jan. 10 at the Blue Hills Room. There were 11 members present. Club President Chad Tepe led the meeting. Karl Dean led the song, Doug Denning led the pledge and Vera Williams gave the invocation.
Long time Solar Kiwanian John Fajen died Dec. 26 after a battle with cancer. Memorial services were Jan. 6 at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Clay Center. The January 2023 Solar Kiwanis board of directors meeting will be on Jan. 18 at noon at Bluestem Bistro. All Solarians are welcome to attend. Members are encouraged to think about nominations for Solar Kiwanian of the Year. Official nomination forms will be sent to club members by Feb. 1 with voting to begin by Feb. 17 and end by March 3. Solarian Jim Sharp has moved to room 413 at Meadowlark Hills Retirement Center and would welcome visitors.
Solarian Warren Prawl introduced our speaker, Nancy Zenger-Beneda, executive director of the Kansas Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom. KFAC is a statewide educational program providing resources, training and support for schools, educators and volunteers to spark connections between classrooms and Kansas agriculture. Formed in 1982, its vision is “Ag in every classroom every day.” KFAC has two staff members and 17 people on the KFAC board. Every board member is assigned to at least one committee: finance, investments, marketing, education and a curriculum advisory team. KFAC works closely with the K-State College of Agriculture and the K-State College of Education in addition to the national Agriculture in the Classroom organization. Funding is limited to grants, donations and State of Kansas agriculture license tag program.
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room next to RC McGraw’s in the Blue Hills Shopping Center. The next meeting will be on Jan. 17 and Solarian Suzanne Ryan-Numrich will introduce Melvin Hunt, K-State professor emeritus, Department of Animal Sciences and Industry, who will speak on his recent trip to Africa. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.