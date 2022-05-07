Bonfire 4-H Club
The Bonfire 4-H Club met at 7 p.m. April 11 at the Green Valley Community Center. It was Junior Officer Night. Junior President Marek Wiebers ran the meeting. Roll call was answered by naming your favorite subject in school. There were 36 members. The first part of the meeting included a business meeting and the reports of officers. The leader’s report was given by Kachina Gerber and she told the club that the County Fair theme for this summer is “Bright Lights and Summer Nights.” Committees met and then there was a program. Josie Sapp gave a demonstration called “How to Make the Best Fruit Cobbler.” Alex Klein gave a project talk called “Guinea Pigs: Facts and Essentials.” Maggie Klein did a demonstration called “Skiing 101.” There was a time of recreation and then announcements. Then the meeting was adjourned and the Preylo family provided treats.
Manhattan
Duplicate Bridge Club
Suzanne Crawford and Carol Junk won the weekly Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club game May 2. Linda Schottler and Debbie Fair were second, with Nancy Ryan and Lyn Patterson third. Kathleen Oldfather and Larry Lord tied for fourth with Jim Flesher and Dianne Childs. The group meets at the Seniors’ center each Monday at 1 p.m. and invites all bridge players. For partnerships, call Pam at 785-456-3117.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Robbin Cole opened the April 28 meeting, commenting on the generosity of members, specifically Dale Bradley and Felix Jimenez, who helped two AFS students with prom attire. As one of the young men was leaving Manhattan, he said, “No one has ever done something like that for me.” Thirty-four donors contributed over $7,300 to Rotary through Grow Green Match Day. Kudos to Mitzi Richards and Mark Claussen, who participated in the Community Investment Day for Konza United Way. The club supported Arbor Day with tree planting on campus. Club members will have a service day of gardening, painting, and other outdoor chores for Homestead Ministry on May 7. Rotary on Tap is scheduled for May 9, with a tour of Tointon Family Stadium. Members will support the Senior Center Book Club by purchasing “The Art of Being Human” by Michael Wesch. Randy Peterson announced that the Polio Plus goal has been met.
Rotarian Gary Clark introduced Carley Phelps and Cohen Lyle, with Engineers without Borders. The senior students described two current projects. In El Cascabel, Guatemala (population 250), students are working with the community to plan for a sustainable water source. Designs have been created with the goal of every community member having access to water at an affordable price. In Santiago del Coyolito, Nicaragua (population 580), students are working on an irrigation project. Eleven farmers have varying solutions when a community solution is needed. Students celebrated the completion of the first project of K-State’s EWB. In 2012, students began working in El Amate, Guatemala. Ten years later a community center, latrine, retaining wall, and a kitchen for the school are complete.
In honor of their presentation, “The Great Stink” was donated to Bergman Elementary. Meetings are at noon on Thursdays at the Manhattan Country Club.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on May 3 at the Blue Hills Room. Twelve members joined the meeting and one guest, Brian Pelis Jr. President Naci Pelis led the meeting. Doug Denning led in song, Jeff Morris led the pledge and Ron Jackson gave the invocation.
Pelis said two members had a wedding anniversary before the next meeting: Chad Tepe and Stacie (May 4), and Suzanne Ryan-Numrich and Brandon (May 9).
The Run for the Roses Road Race was April 30. One Solarian, Mary Scharfe, ran in the 5K race and two Solarians volunteered to help guide the runners (Suzanne Ryan-Numrich and Tim Lindemuth). The club added some treasurer duties to the assistant secretary position currently held by Doug Denning. When the treasurer is not able to attend a noon meeting, the assistant secretary position will be able to pay the restaurant bill and make deposits of cash/checks
in the club bank account. Solarians Pat Pesci, Charlie Sargent, Chad Tepe, Doug Denning and Phil Anderson met on April 29 at Bluestem Bistro to review what duties need to be completed in order to get ready for the annual July 4 pancake feed.
The program was the orientation and induction of the newest Solar Kiwanis club member, Steve Bartle. Solarian Doug Ackley recognized Charlie Sargent for recruiting Bartle. Ackley presented Bartle with a framed certificate of membership, a Kiwanis lapel pin, printed copies of the orienduction slides, a copy of the club bylaws and a Kiwanis cap. Bartle then informed the club members present about his upbringing, education, jobs, family and hobbies.
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room. The next meeting will be on May 10, and the program will be Solarian and Division 4 Lt. Gov. Vera Williams giving a presentation titled “What is Kiwanis?” Guests and potential new members should contact Secretary Doug Ackley (rda@ksu.edu or 785-539-4945) with questions. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.
Town and Country Garden Club
The Town and Country Garden Club met April 26 at the Sunset Zoo Education Center.
There were 22 members and four guests present. The meeting was called to order at 4:09 p.m. with refreshments provided by Barbara Gatewood and Val Converse.
The speakers, Vera Langemeier and Alma Deutsch, talked about the beginnings of the garden club. The sensory garden at the zoo was an idea from Anne Marchin. Raised planters were placed near the petting zoo. When the zoo needed that space, the club was given the opportunity to develop a larger garden in the current place. The obstacles were terrible soil, a sloping site, and no water. Joan Hahn and Ann Feyerharm drew up a plan. The City of Manhattan provided four truckloads of actual soil and also helped smooth the surface. The zoo provided limestone for terrace walls, and Bob Haines and Don Combs volunteered many hours laying the stone. The club paid for the irrigation system and Bob Haines installed it. Alma Deutsch designed and maintained the original annual garden and said it has morphed to perennials due to the cost of plant purchases and the peacock’s appetites. Larry and Vera Langemeier created the first caterpillar for the children’s garden out of plywood. Vera commissioned Linweld Welding to create a metal, durable caterpillar. The shade garden took the place of the native garden. Ann Feyerharm was instrumental in the shade garden design. The rose garden is being shaded out, so will need to be redesigned.
Minutes were approved as presented. Treasurer Greta Baack reported that four new members have paid dues and two more are anticipated. She read a thank you note from the Friends of the Gardens for the club’s $1,000 gift to the KSU Gardens. Cindy Casper bought two more tables for the plant sale.
The plant sale is May 7 at Cindy’s home, 2020 Arthur Drive The sign-up sheet was circulated for Friday evening and Saturday. If plants cannot be provided, members are expected to donate $40 to the club. The event is promoted with newspaper ads, flyers, postcards, neighborhood signs, and K-State Today. Val can get more pots should someone need them.
The K-State Garden Party is June 3. The Gardens received an Evergy grant of $10,000. The grant enabled the planting of 181 rose bushes and covered staining the trellises and installation of new arbors.
Barbara Gatewood asked Marci Allen to join the library gardens committee and needs help for planting the courtyard pots.
Bonnie Kastanek volunteered to help Val clean up the day lily bed and plant the pots at the Riley County Historical Museum.
Alma welcomes photos and articles for the scrapbook.
Sue White noted that there will be another request for workers coming up for the Sunset Zoo Gardens. Summer week sign-ups will also come out via email.
Greta ordered more yearbooks to supply new members.
Meeting adjourned at 5:35 p.m. The May 24 meeting program on roses will be given by Terry Olson. Bonnie Kastanek will host in the Manhattan Public Library Groesbeck Room.