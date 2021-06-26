Bonfire 4-H Club
The monthly meeting of the Bonfire 4-H Club was at 7 p.m. on June 14 at the Green Valley Community Center. Marek Wiebers, the junior president, called the meeting to order, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and the 4-H Pledge. The song leaders, Brooklynn Lamb and Lorelei McDonald, led the club in “There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Fly.” Roll call was answered by naming a favorite thing to do in summer. The Cloverbuds were dismissed and the minutes were read. The officers gave their reports and the club leader gave the leader’s report. Four committee breakouts were held. For the program, Hannah Classen gave a presentation on art media. Olivia Zebell gave a project talk called “Sharks and Why We Need to Save Them.” James Shivers led recreation while the parents had a parent meeting. The meeting was adjourned with the 4-H Motto. The next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. July 12 at the Green Valley Community Center. The program will be the club showcase and tour.
Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club
The Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club winners June 14 were Elizabeth Jankord and Sharon Kriss. Judy Hildreth and Dianne Childs tied for second with Katha Hurt and Gary Stemple. Robin Spencer and Debbie Fair were fourth. On June 21, Linda Schottler and Judy Hildreth won, with Georgia Reynolds and Nancy Gugler second, Tom Shields and Robin Spencer third, and Katha Hurt and Dianne Childs fourth. The club meets at the Seniors’ Center at 1 p.m. Mondays and invites all bridge players. For partnerships, call Kathleen at 758-477-0898.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Rebecca Gould introduced new members Karen Cole and Reid Petty and noted the installation of Vern Henricks as Rotary District 5710 District Governor at Manhattan Country Club on June 28, and RSVP for lunch the day before. This meeting was the annual awards meeting.
Awards were announced as follows; Fifty-year club members Terry Arthur, Dick Seaton, Darrell Brensing, and Robert “Bob” DeBruyn; Paul Harris Fellow + 4 to Bob DeBruyn; Paul Harris Fellow + 8 to Dale Bradley. Rachel Klataske announced the awarding of a new Paul Harris Fellow to Lauren Cox, president of the KSU Rotaract Club. A special “Rotarian of the Year” and Paul Harris Fellow was awarded to Bob Copple for his leadership at the hospital, which has a 100% vaccinated medical staff, and to the entire community during the COVID-19 pandemic through his community service on the special pandemic task force. Tom Fryer was recognized for achieving “Major Donor” status to Rotary. Bill and Linda Richter were recognized for achieving membership in the “Arch Klumph Society” for their lifetime gift to Rotary International of at least $250,000 and other support of Rotary. George Ham received special recognition for his service to the Manhattan Rotary Club for his thirteen years as secretary of the club and for serving as membership chair and everything else. Steven Graham noted that the club’s “Blue and Gold” Award for service to the club hasn’t been awarded for a few years. This year the Blue and Gold Award is to Andy Bowen for his special “silent service” as the club’s treasurer for many years. Robbin Cole announced the awarding of a special Blue and Gold Award to President Rebecca Gould for her leadership especially during the turmoil and her behind-the-scenes work during this turbulent pandemic year. C. Clyde Jones (for the forty-sixth time) awarded the Rotarian of the Year Award to two members, Chris Culbertson for his behind the scenes work with members of the Interact, Rotaract, and Rotary clubs to plant and tend one-hundred new trees in the Northeast Park, and to Mike Dodson for leadership and representing the club in several distinctive projects.
The club meets at noon on Thursdays, currently at 1880 Kimball Ave. They will soon move to the Manhattan Country Club. Visitors and guests are always welcome.
Men’s Garden Club
The Manhattan Men’s Garden Club June meeting was a picnic hosted by Carroll and Barbara Hackbart. Six members and three member spouses braved the unseasonably hot weather for this annual event. The club’s recent activities included a note of appreciation from the Senior Center for planting their flower beds. The planting of 100 sweet potato slips and 15 hills of winter squash for the benefit of the Flinthills Breadbasket at the Collins Lane Community Garden.
The next meeting is July 15 with the time and location to be determined.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on June 22 at the Blue Hills Room restaurant. Twelve members and one guest joined the meeting. President Charlie Sargent led the meeting. Warren Prawl led a song, Jeff Morris led the Pledge and Bob Johnson gave the invocation.
Sargent indicated that one club member had a birthday before our next meeting (DeeAnn Herde, June 28). One club member with a wedding anniversary before the next meeting (Jim Bach and Katie, June 22).
The Super Salad Supper and Sweet Sensations picnic was held at Tim Lindemuth’s home on June 17. Weekly Solar Kiwanis meetings will be held on Tuesday at noon instead of Mondays beginning July 13. Solarians Ed and DeeAnn Herde have moved to Meadowlark Hills. Their new address is 2121 Meadowlark Hills, Apt. 323, Manhattan KS 66502. The club is sponsoring a girls 5th and 6th grade softball team in Manhattan city league. The annual pancake feed is from 7:30 to 11 a.m. July 5 at Pottorff Hall.
The program was Vera Williams who led discussion about how COVID-19 has affected the group.
The club will meet at noon on June 28 at the Blue Hills Room. It will not meet the week of July 5 due to possible conflict with the pancake feed. Weekly meetings beginning July 13 will be on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room. The program on Monday June 28 will be DC Hackerott talking about Manhattan Christian Schools.
Guests and prospective members are always welcome. Advance reservations are not necessary. Contact Secretary Doug Ackley (rda@ksu.edu or 785-539-4945) to verify where we are meeting. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.
Welcome Club
The Welcome Club of Manhattan met June 17 at the Blue Hills Room for the monthly meeting and luncheon with President Carolee Fairbanks presiding. Past President Ann Bitzer installed Sharon Stemple as first vice president for 2021-2022.
Diana Havenstein, second vice president for programs, introduced Tyler Cates, assistant manager of the Blueville Nursery Garden Center. Tyler demonstrated how to build a plant terrarium and a succulent garden. Winners in the drawing for the plant terrarium and succulent garden were Carolyn White and Sharon Zierlein.
Connie Schmidt, treasurer, read the financial report, and Lin Lewis won the free lunch ticket. Thyra Davis was welcomed as a new member. Ronnie Drees was the guest of Sharon Zierlein.
Carolee presented the June birthday celebrants with a long-stemmed rose: Mildred Armstrong, Chris Eilers, Sharon Stemple, Joyce Todd and Carolyn White.
July activities include First Tuesday Bunko, July 6; Third Monday Bunko, July 19; Hand and Foot Cards, July 8 and 22; Coffee Tyme, July 23; Fourth Friday Bridge, July 23. The July luncheon will be July 15 at the Blue Hills Room.
The Welcome Club is open to all new and current members of the Manhattan community. For more information call Sharon Zierlein, membership chair, 785-282-0594, or Carolee Fairbanks, president, 785-539-4981, for club activities or reservations.