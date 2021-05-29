Manhattan Day isn’t happening this year, at least not as an organized event.
The annual celebration of the founding of the city takes place on the first Saturday of June each year.
Generally, it’s marked by neighborhood gatherings, and The Mercury organizes donations from local businesses to provide hot dogs and buns for each party.
The event also was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. While cases are decreasing here, and vaccine rates are increasing, The Mercury wasn’t sure it should encourage large gatherings of strangers around town at this point.
“We hope to pick it back up again next year, because Manhattan Day is a nice tradition that represents the friendliness and charm of our city,” said Mercury publisher Ned Seaton. “Of course you can still choose to organize your own gathering, and we hope if you can do so safely that you will.”
In the meantime, please share your Manhattan pride by sending any photos you have of your favorite things about Manhattan. It can be places, people, whatever. Send to snapshots@themercury.com. We’ll feature them in an upcoming page.