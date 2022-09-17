Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club

Linda Schottler and Katha Hurt won the Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club weekly game Sept. 12. Jim Flesher and Dianne Childs tied with Nancy Ryan and Carol Reinch for second. Georgia Reynolds and Suzanne Crawford were fourth. The bridge club meets each Monday at 1 p.m. at the Seniors’ Center. For more information or partnerships, call Pam at 785-456-3117.

