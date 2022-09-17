Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club
Linda Schottler and Katha Hurt won the Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club weekly game Sept. 12. Jim Flesher and Dianne Childs tied with Nancy Ryan and Carol Reinch for second. Georgia Reynolds and Suzanne Crawford were fourth. The bridge club meets each Monday at 1 p.m. at the Seniors’ Center. For more information or partnerships, call Pam at 785-456-3117.
Manhattan Lions Club
The Manhattan Lions Club met Sept. 6 at the Blue Hills Room with 20 members and three guests present. Big Lion Diana Chapel called the meeting to order at 6:15 p.m. Lion Carol Hockersmith led everyone in singing “God Bless America” before saying the Pledge of Allegiance followed by “Lions Roar.” Lion Preston Chapel gave the invocation.
Guests were introduced. Birthdays acknowledged for September were Lions Lila Gillispie and Al Keithley, and September anniversary was Lion Dave Schafer and his wife Jeanne.
The Yes Fund was selected for the monthly charity emphasis. Reports given included: vision screening by Lion Mickey Keithley, eyeglass requests by Lion Monty Nielson, and the pancake fundraiser scheduled for Oct. 15 by Lion David Schafer.
The program was presented by Ogden Elementary School Principal Kayla Simon talking about the changes in Ogden and USD 383. Following the program, Lion Carol Hockersmith led in singing “Smile True Lions” before the meeting was adjourned.
The next club meeting will be Oct. 4 at Ogden Friendship House UMC.
For information about Manhattan Lions Club contact Lion Dave Schafer at davideschafer@msn.com.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Steven Graham opened the Sept. 8 meeting welcoming guests Darla Evon and Rich Sell, Past President of the Konza Club. Two boxes of the birthing kits the club packed and mailed reached Yaba, Nigeria. Rich Sell presented on the Purple Pinky Donut project selling donuts for $20 per box in support of Polio Plus. For more information contact Rich Sell, rdsell@ksu.edu, visit https://konzarotarymhk.square.site/ . Family Fun night will be held in City Park on Oct 4. Rotary on Tap is Oct. 6.
Past District Governor Vern Henricks introduced the 2022-2023 District Governor Stephanie Meyer who provided an overview of the District and the Global Grant projects, her goals for the year and Rotary’s goals for the year. The District encompasses 42 clubs with over 1,900 members and 253 Paul Harris Fellows. Last year, Polio Plus District donations totaled almost $110,000. District grant allocations were about $78,000. Global Grant projects the District is involved in include the South African water and sanitation project, assistance to women leaving incarceration (intersection to care), and humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Stephanie’s goals for the year are member reengagement, service including district-wide service days, fellowship, and to have fun. She also gave an update on Rotary International with more than 1.2 million members, 47 million hours of volunteer services, and the allocation of $333 million towards service initiatives. RI also contributed $15 million towards Ukraine humanitarian aid.
In honor of Stephanie’s presentation, the book “The Last Cuentista” was donated to Ogden Elementary School. Meetings are at noon on Thursdays at the Manhattan Country Club.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on Sept. 13 at the Blue Hills Room. There were eight members present and one guest (Brian Pelis Jr.). President Naci Pelis led the meeting. Charlie Sargent led in song, Chad Tepe led the pledge and Doug Denning gave the invocation.
Pelis said one member had a birthday before the next meeting: Randy James (Sept. 13). One member had a wedding anniversary before the next meeting: Dave Meusborn and Amy (Sept. 18).
The Solar Kiwanis installation banquet will be at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 4 in the Blue Hills Room and there will be live music. The cost will be $15 per person and the menu will be chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, vegetables, dessert and drink.
Fall highway clean-up will be at 4 p.m. Sept. 25 with the K-State Circle K Club. Participants should meet in the Key Realty parking lot. The Solar Kiwanis Board of Directors will meet at noon on Sept. 21 at Bluestem Bistro.
The program was led by Pelis, who had a slide show of photographs from six club members showing what they did this summer. Each member described their adventures to the members present.
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room. The next meeting will be on Sept. 21 and the program will be The Edge Collaboration District at K-State. Guests and potential new members should contact Secretary Doug Ackley (rda@ksu.edu or 785-539-4945) with questions. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.