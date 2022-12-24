Gamma
Omicron-ESA
Members of Gamma Omicron of Epsilon Sigma Alpha met on Nov. 9 at the home of Kathy Crowl for the business meeting. The guest speaker was Tom Tavtigian with Wounded Warrior United. He spoke about his background, serving 27 years in the military as a Green Beret in the special forces. He did five deployments, was awarded three Purple Hearts, and has had 40 surgeries because of combat injuries. After his physical healing he then started his mental health healing. In 2014, he started the Wounded Warrior United to help other soldiers that needed healing.
Ten members presented with one new pledge named Debbie Swoyer. Brenda Schaffer shared quotes for veterans, and a prayer for the blessings of friends this evening.
Reports were given by committee members regarding donations made for the State’s three philanthropic projects to include Heartspring, Goodwill industries, and Capper Foundation organization. The next meeting will be on Jan. 11 at Brenda Schaffer’s house. The next state council meeting will be on Jan. 21-22 at the Cappers Foundation in Topeka. The club held a bingo party at Big Lakes for the clients there on Nov. 16, where it provided healthy snacks. The club sold nuts this fall and made more than $2,300 in profit. The chapter continues to help serve at the Common Table in Manhattan once a month at the First Congregational Church.
Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club
The Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club held its annual Christmas party Dec. 19 at the Seniors’ Center. Elizabeth Jankord and Dianne Childs won flight A. Amit Chakrabarti and Jim Masilamani were second. Robin Spencer and Tom Shields were third in A and first in Flights B and C. Scott and Lyn Patterson were fourth. Dan Otto and Sharon Kriss were second in Flight B, and Nancy Ryan and Carol Reinsch were third. Gary Stemple and Lynda Yancey were second in Flight C. The club will not meet on Dec. 26, but will hold a game on Jan. 2. For more information or partnerships, call Pam at 785-456-3117.
Manhattan Kennel Club
The Manhattan, Kansas, Kennel Club hosted a Christmas party for members and their families on Dec. 13. Members donated treats, toys, a dog bed, and other supplies to the Purple Power Animal Rescue Society to support their mission. Dinner included smoked meat, fried chicken, sides and wonderful desserts supplied by members. Humorous stories were told, challenging Christmas Carol and trivia games were played, and a dog gift exchange was held.
The club will have its annual awards banquet in January.
For more information on the club or classes for dogs of all ages and abilities, please visit mkkc.org.
Welcome Club
The Welcome Club of Manhattan met Dec. 15 at the Blue Hills Room for the monthly meeting and luncheon with President Carolee Fairbanks presiding. The Church Ladies (Joan Nelson, Cynthia Carlyon and Mary Louise Stahl) provided holiday music.
Minutes of the Dec. 7 board meeting were distributed. Treasurer Bobbi Schesser gave the financial report. Ronnie Drees won the free lunch ticket. The club welcomed new members Charlene Jenkins and Linda Conner. President Carolee presented long-stemmed roses to birthday celebrants Betty Heikes, Sallie Hibbs, Beth Bipes, Carita Otts, Carol Sundermeier and Glenda Woods.
January activities include First Tuesday Bunko Jan. 3; Monday Bunko Jan. 9; Hand and Foot cards Jan. 12 and 26; Coffee Tyme Jan. 13; Bridge Jan. 27. The January luncheon will be held at the Blue Hills Room Jan. 19 with the program on food insecurity in Riley County.
The Welcome Club is open to all new and current members of the Manhattan community. For more information call Sharon Zierlein, membership chair, 785-282-0594, or Carolee Fairbanks, president, 785-410-3502, for club activities or reservations.