Wrap It Up 2022 participating artists Nov 26, 2022 2 hrs ago AlBo Glass/Doug Sheafor, TopekaDebra Andersen, ManhattanGreta Baack, ManhattanScott Bean, ManhattanChris Beardsley, ManhattanFran Bellucci Johnson, WamegoMolly Bernstein, ManhattanDenise Biberstein, ManhattanLorie Bowman, ManhattanKatie Carroll, Saint Charles, MissouriAnn Carter, RileyNaomi Cashman, TopekaOtto Chanyakorn, ManhattanTony Chelz, ManhattanMark Clarke, ManhattanKristin Collier, Alta VistaPenny Cullers, ManhattanJohn Culley, ConcordiaGary Dierking, ManhattanGayle Doll, ManhattanDan Donelin, ManhattanGayle Dowell, ManhattanRaiya Ebini, ManhattanBetty Enochs, ManhattanEmilia Farr, ManhattanDorothy Farrand, ManhattanClive Fullagar, ManhattanNed Gatewood, ManhattanLinda Gebert, WichitaMark Gilder, SolomonMary Gordon McFall, ManhattanMark Hahn, MeridenSkyler Harper, ManhattanOrtrud Hauptli, MilfordMichael Henry, ManhattanRita Henry, ManhattanJames Hodgson, ManhattanBob Holcombe, ManhattanRodney Hoover, Saint GeorgeMarsha Jensen, ManhattanBrian Johnson, ManhattanJames S. Jones, ManhattanCaroline Kahler, Peosta, IASharon Keane, ManhattanBill Kennedy, ManhattanRhonda Kesner, ManhattanKaren Lauseng, Watertown, SDKatrina Lewis, ManhattanSheila Litke, Council GroveKemberly Mills, ManhattanSharon Mock, Council GroveDoug Myers, ManhattanJill Nixon, ManhattanDuane Noblett, ManhattanLivie Olsen, ManhattanPhillis Pease, ManhattanJoni Pedersen Speirs, ManhattanWarren Prawl, ManhattanAnnette Radina, ManhattanTom Rawson, WamegoSara Rempel, ManhattanTerry Rempel, ManhattanMarci Ritter, RandolphRonna Robertson, ManhattanConnie Schlageck, LenexaMartha Seaton, ManhattanTom Shields, ManhattanMarla Shoemaker, ManhattanGene Sievers, ManhattanBeth St. Amand, ManhattanTeresa Taylor, Saint MarysNate Thompson-Weaver, ManhattanDoug Tippin, ManhattanPat Tippin, ManhattanEmmalee Tredway, ManhattanKennita Tully, ManhattanRaymond Tully, LawrenceJim Walker, De SotoJennifer Walterscheid, WichitaEugene Wendt, ManhattanJudy Willingham, ManhattanAdene Winter, ManhattanKelly Yarbrough, ManhattanGinny Young, Manhattan