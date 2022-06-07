Three Riley County departments presented their proposed 2023 budgets to the county commission Monday.
These were the first department presentations for the budget season. The county’s 2023 budget must be adopted by Oct. 1.
Most of the proposed increases for budgets were for personnel costs, as the commission had recently approved a 10.5% raise for county employees. Department heads attributed other increases to the rising costs of supplies and fuel.
Riley County Planning and Development requested an overall increase of $69,469 from its 2022 budget. This includes a $67,262 rise in personnel costs. Outside of this salary increase, Planning Director Amanda Webb budgeted for a $2,207 increase in advertising and legal publications, water testing supplies and technology fees for the county’s permitting system. In total, these amount to an 11.5% increase in the overall department budget, from $601,839 to $671,308, and a 3.8% increase in non-personnel costs.
Riley County Register of Deeds Amy Manges requested a $60,440 increase in the Register of Deeds budget, including the $59,725 increase in personnel costs. The remaining $715 is for higher costs of things like postage, equipment and fees as well as training new employees. The overall budget would rise from $468,837 to $529,277, a 12.9% increase. The percentage increase in non-personnel costs is 1.2%.
Riley County Treasurer Shilo Heger proposed paying all employees in her department out of the general fund. Currently, four employees who work in the motor vehicle area are paid from the motor vehicle fund. The change would put all 16 employees in the treasurer’s department within the general fund.
Heger said with the raises, the motor vehicle fund didn’t have enough money to pay for the employees and other operations.
Commissioner John Ford said he wanted to get further into the budget process and learn more about the needs of other departments before making a final decision on the change. The commission decided to table the decision until later in the budget process.
“I don’t have enough of the picture to have an answer for you today,” Ford said.
Overall, if the motor vehicle employees are paid from the general fund, the department budget would go from $916,909 to $1.38 million, an increase of $468,874 or 51.1%.
Personnel costs would rise $462,574 from the 2022 budget, which would be partially offset by transferring $300,000 from the motor vehicle fund to the general fund to account for moving the employees to that fund.
Other costs for the treasurer’s department would rise $6,300. The bulk of increase comes from higher costs of the department’s armored car service to handle movement of cash. The service began applying a fuel surcharge, resulting in a proposed increase of $3,700 for the service. The non-personnel budget would rise 12.3%.