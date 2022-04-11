There’s a dustup at the moment between Kansas and Missouri over the Chiefs. It’s stupid, to the point of being self-destructive, if you ask me. A giant miscalculation.
The Chiefs and the Royals operate on the Missouri side of the Kansas City metro. The stadiums are next door to each other in the Truman Sports Complex, where I-70 intersects with the top of the I-435 loop. It’s a great concept, putting those facilities together there, one that has worked well for 50 years.
The Royals are toying with the idea of moving to downtown Kansas City; that evidently has prompted the Chiefs to think about where they’d go. The football team’s president said last week that he’d entertained proposals that would move the team to Kansas. Then Gov. Laura Kelly threw gasoline on the fire (inadvertently, I presume) by saying that she’d love it if the Chiefs would move across the line. She also said a truce between Kansas and Missouri — a deal they worked out to quit poaching companies from each other in a self-destructive race to give away tax incentives — didn’t apply to the Chiefs.
That set off a barrage of reactions from Missouri officials, who said if the truce didn’t apply to the Chiefs, then it was pointless anyway.
Gotta say, I’m with Missouri on this one. Pains me to say it. But that’s right.
As a Kansan, sure, I’d also love it if the Chiefs moved across the line. There’s a huge amount of tax money, plus the symbolism of it. You bet. “Monday Night Football, coming to you live from DeSoto, Kansas,” etc. etc.
But the bigger picture is that the Chiefs need to stay in Kansas City, in whatever is the best arrangement for everybody concerned. The two states need to work together — not at each other’s throats — to make sure that happens. If the best overall situation happens to be in Kansas, then that’s good. It if remains in Missouri, that’s also good.
Starting down the path of fighting with each other over this kind of thing is not going to be productive for anyone. There are surely institutions and pathways for discussions that can head off that kind of conflict.
My personal preference: Keep them both at the Truman Sports Complex. Those are great stadiums in a great location, bringing both pride and prosperity to the entire region. The stadiums have been upgraded and improved over time, and that can happen again if need be.
Or not. The main thing is that it’s not worth starting another border war. Work together.