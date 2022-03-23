Google’s decision to no longer offer its cable package has removed another option for Royals fans to watch games during the 2022 season.
When the Royals’ first spring-training game aired Sunday on Bally Sports Kansas City, fans who dropped their cable subscription once again expressed their frustration with a lack of streaming option.
“Year 2 of not being in any of the big streaming platforms, or having a standalone platform, or MLB-TV being available in local market,” a Royals fan named Bill, who lives in Overland Park, wrote on Twitter. “Baseball has got it’s finger on the pulse of the fan and where media is heading. You can stream ... softball games today, but not the Royals.”
There is good news for those fans.
The New York Post reported the Sinclair Broadcast Group, which owns Bally Sports Kansas City, is planning to roll out a new direct-to-consumer app in five of its markets, including Kansas City. This would allow fans to watch games without needing a subscription to a cable or satellite service that offers Bally Sports on its plans.
A source confirmed Kansas City will be part of Sinclair’s new service. However, it wouldn’t be offered until the summer at the earliest.
In a chat with reporters at spring training, Royals chairman/CEO John Sherman said making games accessible to fans was vitally important.
“We’re working on some things. Sinclair is working on some things,” Sherman said about streaming options. “Then long-term, I think there are some really exciting solutions. I don’t know how long it will take. The whole landscape is changing, streaming, the way young people consume the game and connect to teams and players. But there’s a lot of work being done at MLB right now with some really bright people on our media committee. And we’re monitoring Sinclair and that whole situation.
“When you think about that, reach is more important than revenue for us in baseball. I think a lot of what you heard during the CBA was all we cared about was revenue. But reach is more important than revenue. Revenue will come if we connect with more fans over time. That’s the strategy that we’re employing. How we get there, I think there’s some turbulence. But we want to make it easy for people to connect and see our games.”