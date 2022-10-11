CORRECTION Oct 11, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save An article about the purchase of the Wareham Opera House in Saturday’s issue of The Mercury gave an incorrect amount for consulting fees spent on the project.The Wareham Hall nonprofit group raised half a million dollars to help purchase the building, and spent $150,000 on consultants, said Blade Mages.Also a quote citing “high six to low seven figures” was meant to refer to the building’s 1940s-era HVAC system, which Mages said will cost $1 million to replace. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Purchase Economics Dollar Wareham Opera House Article Wareham Hall Fee Amount Recommended for you Latest News Holes in Native American student data discussed during K-State Indigenous Peoples Day Conference OUR NEIGHBORS | Pastor brings desire to comfort to new position at funeral home County employees go through safety training as offices closed on Columbus Day Fort Riley’s Military Retiree Appreciation Day set for Oct. 22 CORRECTION Dodson, Zito debate abortion, education, elections during forum Russia unleashes biggest attacks in Ukraine in months Army to expand recruiting programs, investment to fill ranks Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesVaughn's injury status unknown following Iowa State winNonprofit buys Wareham Opera House, explores renovations for performance venueFormer KSU guard arrested in prostitution stingWhitney Port devastated after father-in-law's deathBill Snyder's birthday and a strange coincidenceBrent BowenMark WeisNo. 1 Manhattan stomps No. 5 JC 44-7 to claim league titleKlieman: Transfer linebacker Will Honas' football career feared over17-year-old boy arrested at MHS for July gun-related incident Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Newspaper Ads Possessions of Jennifer Bolton M146011 Pt2 Del Pers M146854 Change of Polling M146855 UCC Change of Polling Possessions of Joel Bales formerly Bulletin Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.