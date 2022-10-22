Flint Hills Woodturners Club
Fifteen members attended the FHW monthly meeting at 9 a.m. on Oct. 15 at the National Guard Armory in Manhattan. Club member Joe Davis demonstrated how to do pewter inlays. Information included a handout with types of metals, sources, hardness scale, and step-by-step instructions on melting and inlaying pewter.
Show and Tell participants included Robert Kloppenborg and David Delker. Club members participating in the Pumpkin Patch Craft Show with a woodturning demonstration tent that included Dennis Biggs, Heather Marusiak, Tom Shields, and Karl Dean.
This month the skill enhancement will be on Oct. 25 at Tom Boley’s shop and “Ya Gotta Eat” will be at Vista Drive-In at noon on Oct. 30. The next monthly meeting will be Nov. 12. Visit flinthillswoodturners.org to see monthly newsletters, upcoming programs, future dates of skill enhancement, AAW events, links to YouTube videos, and information on membership.
Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club
Linda Schottler and Judy Hildreth won the Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club game Oct. 17. Sharon Kriss and Debbie Fair were second. Georgia Reynolds and Nancy Gugler were third in flight A and first in flight B, while Nancy Ryan and Carol Reinch were fourth in A and second in B. Tom Shields and Sherry Downey were third in flight B and first in flight C. Scott and Lyn Patterson were tied for second in C with Graham Rose and Larry Lord. The bridge group meets each Monday at 1 p.m. at the Seniors’ Center and invites all bridge players. For partnerships, call Pam at 785-456-3117.
Manhattan Lions Club
The Manhattan Lions Club met Oct. 4 at Ogden Friendship House UMC with 21 members and two guests present. Big Lion Diana Chapel called the meeting to order at 6:15 p.m. Lion Carol Hockersmith led everyone in singing “God Bless America” followed by the Pledge of Allegiance before singing “Lions Roar.” Lion Glenn Fogo gave the Invocation.
Following a meal prepared by the church members, the meeting continued. Guests were introduced. Lion District Governor Rich Webster presented Big Lion Diana Chapel and Lion Preston Chapel awards for attending training at Great Plains Leadership Institute in Maryville, Missouri. The program was presented by Chris Jacobs who is organizing an Early Learning Center called “The Way.”
Following the program, Lion Preston Chapel’s October birthday was recognized and Lion Don Robertson and his wife, Ronna’s October anniversary was acknowledged.
Communications included the Veterans Day Parade, Adopt-a-Family and Samaritans Christmas shoeboxes.
Lion Mickey Keithley gave the vision screening report. Eyeglass requests were given by Lion Arlene Sherwood. Lion Chris Wilson reported that the club qualified for four benches on the plastic bench project. Lion Dave Schafer gave an update on the pancake feed Oct. 15 at Pottorff Hall.
Following the pot drawing, members sang “Smile True Lions” before the meeting was adjourned.
The next meeting will be Nov. 1 at the Blue Hills Room. For questions about Manhattan Lions Club, contact Lion Dave Schafer atdavideschafer@msn.com.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Steven Graham opened the Oct. 13 meeting welcoming guests Therese Adams and Senator and Rotarian Jerry Moran. Rotary International President Jennifer Jones requests participation in the 2022 Rotary All Member Survey. Oct. 8 was the Kansas River Cleanup; three tons of battery cases were collected and discarded. Six pallets of Clorox wipes have been donated to the club. Volunteers are needed to distribute to nonprofits. Contact Mike Dodson if you can help. This month’s cup money goes to Homestead Ministry, a transitional program in Manhattan and Salina for women exiting trafficking and prostitution to help rebuild their lives.
Dale Bradley introduced Nathan Kauffman, vice president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Omaha. He was joined by Erin Redemske, director of public affairs. Kauffman shared four positives demonstrating momentum and four risks to the economy. The four positives are the GDP (strongest on record at a growth rate of 6%), strength in the labor market (unemployment rate is at a 50-year low), consumer spending, and the housing market. The GDP growth in 2021 was strong but not sustainable, reflecting post pandemic. He said consumer spending is 20-25% higher than pre-pandemic, which supports the housing market. The economic risks are GDP, geopolitics, inflation, and interest rates. While the 6% growth rate was not sustainable, he siad. the 1% growth rate in 2022 is troublesome reflecting supply chain, energy, food costs, etc. Geopolitics, like the war in Ukraine, weighs on global markets. Inflation is another concern, with a rate of 8% rather than the 2% target. There has been significant rebound since COVID; however, the absorption limits to meet the increase in demand affect interest rates, which are a response to monetary policy.
In honor of Nathan Kauffman’s presentation, “Eyes that Speak to the Stars,” has been donated to Lee Elementary.
Preceptor Beta Zeta-Beta Sigma Phi
Preceptor Beta Zeta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi members met Oct. 11 at the home of Betty Frank. Hostess Betty Frank served Halloween treats including spiders, mummies, Frankenpeeps, witches’ brooms and worm punch.
President Mary Lou Glende called the meeting to order with the opening ritual.
During roll call, five members answered roll call: “What is your favorite Halloween Candy?” Butterfingers, Whoppers, Snickers, Rolos, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, and Mounds made the list. There was one excused absence.
Minutes were approved as emailed.
Vice President Betty Frank received the chapter’s membership list from International with the rituals for the coming year. Two members will be progressing this year; Gloria Holcombe will progress to Preceptor and Mary Sue Moore will progress to Laureate. Rituals will be scheduled for later in the year.
Members discussed donating gifts to needy families again at Christmas. Betty Frank read from Beta Bits about Beta Sigma Phi rituals.
The next meeting will be hosted by Gloria Holcomb at her home on Nov. 8. Roll call will be “What is a “Thanksgiving feast at your fingertips” hint?” Gloria and Bob Holcombe will celebrate their anniversary on Nov. 2. The “Friends at Your Fingertips” gift exchange will be “To keep our fingers clean during Thanksgiving, wrap up a package of holiday napkins.”
The meeting was closed with the closing ritual and mizpah.
Friends at your Fingertips gift exchange theme was “Dress up a Butterfinger candy bar in a Halloween costume.” Members exchanged gift bags containing Halloween-costumed Butterfingers.
Betty Frank asked members about haunted places they have visited, then gave a program on Dia de los Muertos. Everyone was given a goodie bag of Dia de los Muertos treats to take home with them.
Riley County Historical Society
Lauren Ritterbush, professor of anthropology at Kansas State University, will be the featured speaker at the annual meeting of the Riley County Historical Society at 7 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Manhattan Public Library Auditorium. Her lecture, “Archaeology of Life Along Lower Wildcat Creek 800 Years Ago,” will include information about her archaeological and ethno-historic studies in northeastern Kansas, including the Manhattan area. She has conducted these studies for more than 30 years, and she is especially interested in the early Indigenous farming communities of this region, the later Kanza Indians, and factors that influenced the movement of people between the Midwest and Great Plains over time. Besides her research in the area now identified as Kansas, she has worked in the northern Great Plains, the American Southwest, and lower Austria.
In addition to the presentation by Ritterbush, the RCHS will elect officers for 2023. Refreshments will be provided. The meeting and presentation are free and open to the public. For more information about the RCHS, please visit www.rileychs.com
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on Oct. 18 at the Blue Hills Room. There were 11 members present. Club President Chad Tepe led the meeting. Doug Denning led in song, Phil Anderson led the pledge and Jeff Morris gave the invocation.
Four club members choose not to renew their membership for the 2022-2023 year—Jim Jorns, Bob Johnson, Jace Bailey, Dave Meusborn. President Tepe thanked them for their service and fellowship. The club now has 33 members. Tepe encouraged all Solarians to recruit new members to help keep the club vital and active. New board member is Vice President-Newsletter Jeff Morris. Solarian Vera Williams and three other Solarians (Naci Pelis, Chad Tepe and Karl Dean) attended the Junction City South Kiwanis Club on Oct. 17, for an interclub and to pass on the Division IV lieutenant governor banner to the JC South Club. A flyer was circulated at the meeting about the Junction City South Kiwanis Club’s biscuit and gravy feed on Oct. 22 at the Elks Lodge in Junction City.
Solarian Doug Ackley who introduced the speaker, Katharine Hensler, director of the Riley County Historical Museum. Hensler has been director for about five months, and she said the RCHM is open to the public and admission is free. The RCHM is at 2309 Claflin Road and was built in 1977 as a Manhattan bicentennial project. It is a department of Riley County and the collections and properties are property of the Riley County Historical Society. In addition, the Pioneer Log Cabin, the Wolf House Historic Site, the Randolph Jail, Hartford House and Rocky Ford School are part of the Riley County Historical Society. The Riley County Commission is Hensler’s supervisor. Hensler said a historical museum is important because it provides: a sense of place; a communication center; a collection place; an education center; a research center; a volunteer center; a place of employment; keepers of heritage; a cultural center and an exposition center. Hensler said about 2% of all collections are on display at any one time while 98% of the collections are in storage.
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room. The next meeting will be on Oct. 25 and the program will be introduced by Solarian Karl Kandt. Guests and potential new members are welcome to attend. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.